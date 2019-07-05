Gold Stops At The Right Level On The Downside

The hot spotlight in the market has been on gold since the Fed told markets that interest rates would move lower during the second half of 2019 and the dollar index declined. Gold closed at the end of Q2 at over $1400 per ounce for the first time since 2013.

Gold broke out to the upside, but markets rarely move in a straight line. One sign of technical strength or weakness in a futures market is the levels that gold corrections on the up or downside at the onset of a breakout or breakdown. On the first trading day of Q3, gold passed its test with flying colors when it comes to holding a critical technical level.

All signs appear to be golden for a continuation of higher highs in the gold market over the coming days, weeks, and months. Gold mining stocks typically outperform the yellow metal during bullish periods. One way to turbocharge performance if the golden bull is going to continue to charge higher could be with the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares product (NUGT). NUGT is a short-term trading product, and market participants who took advantage of the correction on the first trading session of July received gains that outperformed the gold futures market and mining shares as of the close of business on July 2. Buying the dip with NUGT turned out to be a golden position on steroids.

A breakout following the Fed meeting

The US central bank told markets that the Fed Funds rate is likely to decline by 50 basis points by the end of 2019 at its June meeting. The Fed cited inflationary pressures below the target 2% level and “crosscurrents” from China and Europe when it comes to the global economy. In 2018, the central bank acted four times to increase the short-term rate by one full percentage point. Chairman Powell took more than a little heat from President Trump, who nominated him for the lead role at the central bank. The President argued that tightening credit works counter to his administration’s fiscal initiatives of tax and regulatory reforms. He also questioned the Fed’s patriotism when it comes to trade negotiations with China as higher rates pushed the value of the dollar higher, making US exports less competitive in global markets. The President further blamed the Fed for the stock market selloff at the end of 2018.

The pivot by the Fed was in words rather than actions at the June meeting. However, those words were enough to light a bullish fuse under the gold market. Lower interest rates and a weaker US dollar turned out to be rocket fuel for the price of the yellow metal in June.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that gold took off on the upside following the Fed meeting in June. The price blew through technical resistance levels at the 2018 high at $1365.40 and the 2016 post-Brexit peak at $1377.50 like a hot knife through butter. The precious metal reached a peak at $1433.30 in June, which was the highest price since 2013. After trading in a $331.30 range since 2014 gold took off to the upside as the Fed lit the bullish fuse.

A correction on the first day of Q3

The nearby gold futures contract closed at the end of Q2 at $1412.50 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. On July 1, the first day of trading in Q3, gold corrected. Over the weekend, President Trump and President Xi agreed on a moratorium for any new escalation of the trade dispute between their nations, and to restart negotiations. Additionally, in a highly symbolic move, President Trump arranged a short-notice visit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, greeting him at the border. President Trump became the first US leader to set foot into North Korea. The potential for less pessimism over trade and peace on the Korean Peninsula on the first day of Q3 caused the price of gold to correct to the downside.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that gold moved from $1412.50 on June 28 to a low at $1384.70 on July 1 on the back of the weekend’s events. The price of gold appreciated steadily from $1342.10, which was the day before the Fed meeting, to a high at over $1433 per ounce. Markets rarely move in a straight line, and a correction was overdue at the start of July.

The dollar index weighed on gold on July 1

The news from Japan on trade and Korea on new nuclear negotiations with Chairman Kim caused the dollar index to rally on the first trading session in July.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract illustrates, the index closed Q2 at 95.725 and rallied to a high at 96.425 on July 1. The inverse price relationship between gold and the dollar weighed on the price of the yellow metal. The dollar rallied as the potential for an eventual trade agreement with China tempered the enthusiasm of market participants looking for interest rate cuts from the Fed. After all, a new framework for trade would cause the “crosscurrents” to decline and could lead the Fed down the path of a less dovish approach to monetary policy over the coming months. However, the gold market only paused because of the dollar’s recovery, and on July 2, the price came storming back.

Gold holds its new support level

When gold broke above the 2016 peak and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50, that price became technical support for the gold futures market. On July 1, the low at $1384.70 on the August futures contract was $7.20 above the support level as gold stopped at a price that supports further gains. Moreover, on July 2, gold exploded to a high at $1424, and on July 3 it traded to $1441 on the August futures contract. Gold settled at $1420.90 on July 3 as the bullish trend remained firmly intact.

The correction in gold on July 1 did nothing to harm the bullish trend.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, open interest in the gold futures market rose to 613,320 contracts as of July 3, which is the highest level of 2019 and since 2016 when it rose to over 655,000 contracts. Rising price alongside increasing open interest is typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

NUGT to turbocharge gains in the golden bull market

Gold’s path of least resistance continues to be higher, and the next level of significant technical resistance is likely to be at the $1500-$1600 per ounce level, which last traded in 2013. If gold’s technical break to the upside leads to even higher levels, we could see a parabolic move that takes the precious metal on a path to challenge the 2011 peak at $1920.70 per ounce.

The next level in the bull market in gold that began in around 2004 when it last traded at under $400 per ounce could be underway. Gold is not only rallying in US dollar terms but in all currency terms, which adds to the validation of the price trend.

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price of gold during rallies. Since June 17, the price of August futures rose from $1336.60 to a high at $1442.90 or 7.95%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, the GDX ETF moved from $23.13 to a high at $26.25 or 13.5% as the product that holds shares in many of the world’s leading gold mining companies outperformed the yellow metal. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares product (NUGT) is the GDX on steroids, and its top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

NUGT holds a leveraged position in GDX which turbocharges its performance.

Source: Barchart

While GDX moved 13.5% higher over the period, NUGT rose from $20.67 to a high at $29.80 or 44.2%. If the price of gold continues to rise and make higher highs and gold mining shares follow, NUGT is likely to explode to the upside.

Triple-leveraged products can suffer from time decay. If the price of gold and gold mining shares moved sideways or lower, products like NUGT would lose value quickly. The price for increased rewards is higher levels of risk when it comes to these products.

For those who believe that gold’s break to the upside will continue to take the price appreciably higher, NUGT is a product that could add rocket fuel to performance on a percentage basis.

Markets rarely move in a straight line when they are trending, and gold is no exception. We are likely to see repeats of the price action on July 1 over the coming days, weeks, and perhaps months. The NUGT product is one way to buy the dip and add leverage to a long position in the yellow metal now that it is back in bullish mode.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold