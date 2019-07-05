Zai Lab, Recent GIST Hype And HER2 Turmoil Revealed An Excellent Short-Selling Opportunity

The competition of PARP inhibitors in China is likely to be as intensive as in US, if not more, when facing against the early approved and much safer, Lynparza.

Except for the sector rally, much of the gain is due to the in-licensing deal with Decipher on its GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors) product Ripretinib, which is over-reacting.

Zai Lab is a Chinese biotech company mainly focuses on oncology. It licenses in innovative drugs and medical devices from various US partners and tries to get CFDA approval and commercialization in China. Examples of such pipelines are niraparib from GSK (previously Tesaro), Optune from Novocure and Margetuximab from MacroGenics. All these partners are US-listed, which makes information quite transparent.

GSK’s niraparib, commercialized as Zejula, is a PARP (Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase) inhibitor. PARP protein repairs DNA breaks and plays an important role in fixing DNA damage during mitosis. Cancer cells divide vigorously and easily develops DNA breaks, they depend heavily on PARP, BRCA, etc to repair these DNA breaks to insure rapid proliferation. Inhibition of PARP cause double strand DNA breaks in BRCA mutated cancer cells which lead to cancer cell death. Normal cells do not require DNA repair that often, and wt BRCA could complement the inhibition of PARP thus still maintain viable status.

In US, PARP inhibitors have three major players. AstraZeneca’s olaparib, Clovis’ rucaparib and Tesaro’s niraparib. Their indications are slightly different:

Name Sponsor Indication comparison Olaparib (Lynpaza) AZ & Merck 1, Maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. 2, 4th line Monotherapy for advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer. 3, 1st line Maintenance treatment for advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer. 4, gBRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer with chemo pre-treated Currently the market leader Rucaparib (Rubraca) Clovis deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)- associated ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies. Smaller player Niraparib (Zejula) GSK maintenance treatment with recurrent ovarian cancer who are platinum-based chemo sensitive Best ORR, but worst safety profile

Their US sales indicated that currently Lynparza is the dominating leader, with a Q1 2019 sales of $237M, slightly exceeding markets expectation. Zejula’s US Q1 2019 sales, on the other hand, is only around $55M, which is way below the market estimation of $74M back in Dec.2018. Further, the growth rate of Lynparza sales is also larger than Zejula, indicating that the most recent quarter’s 4 to 1 sales ratio could extend further. One reason of such differentiation is because Lynparza has an earlier launch time and currently has a much wider indication coverage. One would argue that the gap is going to shrink once Zejula catches up. But based on our research, we think it is unlikely the case. Currently there are 21 active (either recruiting or not recruiting) Phase III trials related to Lynparza (Olaparib) as either a monotherapy or combination therapies. Those trials cover indications including breast, ovarian, prostate, gastric and pancreatic cancers. In comparison, Zejula (Niraparib) currently only has 9 active Phase III trials with indication on breast, ovarian, prostate and small cell lung cancer. Based on this information, it is reasonable to assume that Lynparza may have a faster label expansion comparing to Zejula.

The latest updates during ASCO 2019 actually proves this assumption. In a Phase III POLO trial, Lynparza showed a significant efficacy in BRCA mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer, with an median PFS of 7.4 months vs 3.8 months treated with placebo. The percentage of patients who has a stable disease after two years treating with Lynparza is 22% vs under 10% using placebo. In another Phase II TOPARP-B trial, Lynparza also shows that 80% of prostate cancer patients with BRCA mutations responded to Lynparza. And even these patients had advanced, heavily pretreated prostate cancer, Lynparza delayed progression of the disease for a median of 8.3 months and about 35% of the patients were free of progress for more than 1 year. Zejula on the other hand, did not publish too much exciting abstracts in the ASCO 2019. Most of the topics are still related to ovarian cancer.

Another fundamental reason causing such a huge divergence towards the sales difference between Lynparza and Zejula is safety. The following table shows such an example.

Adverse Effect Lynparza Zejula Thrombocytopenia 11%~14% 61% Thrombocytopenia, Grade 3 or 4 1% 29% Anemia 38%~44% 50% Anemia, Grade 3 or 4 21% 25% Neutropenia 17%~19% 30% Neutropenia, Grade 3 or 4 6% 20%

The safety profile provides oncologists a preference of Lynparza over Zejula when both can be applied and this preference is going to stay no matter how Zejula extends its labels: as long as Lynparza covers that indication, Zejula will have a disadvantage.

In China, the market competition and positioning of the two PARP inhibitors, although lagging behind, are pretty similar to US. Zai Lab licensed-in Zejula from GSK and filed NDA in 2nd line ovarian cancer, but AZ’s Lynparza is the first PARP inhibitor being approved in China back in Sept.2018. It is approved as the 2nd line maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer and is expending to other indication as well. For Q4 2018, it already grabbed $20M+ sales in China. For other players in the late clinical stage, Hengrui and Beigene are Chinese biotech giants and they two have their inhouse developed PARP inhibitor which intensifies the competition. Zai Lab is working on a potential NDA for all-comers (including non-BRCA mutation) ovarian which could make a difference in the future, but it won’t change the fact that Lynparza is and will continue to be the dominating PARP inhibitor in China. If Zejula got approval in late 2019, it is reasonable to assume that it will grab an annual sales of $40M in 2020. With a CAGR of 30% in the first four years and 20% in the later years , Zejula is believed to reach a peak in 2028 with $230M annual sales, resulting an approximately $500M valuation. If we take the possibility of Zejula becoming an all-comer treatment into consideration, it could boost the odds-adjusted evaluation up around 50% which is $750M. It is worth mentioning that GSK is eligible for a tiered, double digit royalty for Zejula China sales, which adjust ZLAB’s Zejula pipeline valuation downward to around $640M.

ZLAB’s second largest asset is Optune, a FDA approved electric field therapy for treating GBM (Glioblastoma) developed by NovoCure. It provides a potentially interesting alternative as to IO for cancer patients. Currently, GBM’s standard of care involves radio therapy and chemo therapy. The IO therapy is not showing promising result, mostly because the BBB (blood brain barrier) preventing the drug from entering the CNS (central nervous system). GBM is a fast onset cancer that adult patients usually have less than 1.5 years of survival. Optune was FDA approved in Oct.2011 to treat BGM. In the year 2017, it has a US and EU revenue of $177M. In the year 2018, it has a US and EU revenue of $248M, an impressive 40% yoy increase for a therapy that has already on the market for over 7 years. Comparing to NovoCure’s current market cap of near $5B, the market has definitely priced in potential applications in other areas such as Mesothelioma, where IO therapies were unsuccessful. However, we think this stock is already priced to perfection. Back in early 2017, Novocure’s market cap was merely $700M. The stunning 600% stock price rally in just two years is mainly due to the pipeline development in other solitary tumors such as mesothelioma, ovarian, gastric and NSCLC. However, we think it is over optimistic. While Optune’s potential in mesothelioma and brain metastasis is justifiable, we think IO therapy will still be the key player in other solitary tumer such as ovarian, gastric, NSCLC. We think the fair valuation for Optune in US probably is around $2.5B.

However, we cannot simply apply the ½ or 1/3 rule for Optune’s China market evaluation. (This generalized rule is for brief estimation of pipeline valuation in China comparing to the same pipeline in US, based on population incidence and pricing). The reason is its crazy price. Optune charges $21,000 per month per patient. It is within an impossible price range to be included in China’s NRDL (National Reimbursement Drug List). So we have to evaluate Optune’s Chinese market opportunity from ground-up. GBM is a rare brain malignancy affecting about 2~3 people per 100,000 each year. In China, there are probably 10,000~15,000 new patients diagnosed each year. We think the reasonable price would be under 200,000 RMB ($30,000) per patient per year, and with a 20% penetration (aggressive estimation), Optune will have a peak sale of $100M. Other pipelines potentially will get another $100M, so it comes with a $200M peak total, resulting a $400M evaluation. ZLAB is going to pay NovoCure 10~15% royalty, with a net $350M pipeline value. All in all, we think using electric field to treat cancer will not be the mainstream therapy.

ZLAB’s third largest asset is the Margetuximab targeting HER2+ Breast Cancer and Gastric Cancer. Margetuximab is the 2nd generation HER2 antibody and it is licensed-in from MacroGenics. Both US and China has similar pipeline progress on these two indications (Phase III), which makes its valuations relatively straightforward. On May.15th 2019, MacroGenics reported the most recent clinical data on its Margetuximab’s Phase III trial, reporting the primary endpoint of PFS(progress free survival) benefit met on head-to-head comparison with standard of care (Herceptin + Chemo). The median PFS of patients treated with margetuximab – chemo combo was 5.8 months compared to 4.9 months in patients treated with Herceptin – chemo combo (hazard ratio [HR]=0.76; 95% CI: 0.59-0.98; P=0.033). This is not an impressive number. The objective response rate (ORR), a secondary outcome measure in the SOPHIA study, was 22% in the margetuximab arm (95% CI: 17.3-27.7%) compared to 16% in the Herceptin arm.

As everyone think Margetuximab is a slightly but clearly better HER2 inhibitor, it shocked people with a big surprise. On June.4th during the ASCO 2019, MacroGenics published the overall survival data for SOPHIA study. The hazard ratio for overall survival curve looked terrible (Fig. 1) which dragged the stock price down over 20% in just one day.

Figure 1. Margetuximab shows a mixed result in the overall survival when comparing head to head with Herceptin. Source: Internet.

During the ASCO presentation, MacroGenics’ CEO commented the above figure admitting, “the difference of overall survival between Margetuximab and Herceptin is not statistically significant”. In the worst case, Margetuximab may not be a better Herceptin at all. Given the fact that Herceptin’s patent has been expired and several biosimilars (Herzuma from Teva) already entered the market, we think Margetuximab will have a hard time charging a premium over cheap biosimilars when such benefit is just 1 month (NYSE:PFS).

MacroGenics has a current market cap of only $800M and we think it is fairly priced, leaving the $270M evaluation of its China pipeline. The royalty of China sales would be lower double digit, probably around 15%, leaving a net evaluation of $230M.

People may find out that even when MacroGenics’s stock price dropped 20% on June 4th, 2019, Zai Lab’s stock price was intact. We think it is caused by information inefficiency, as such drop was caused by the fundamental efficacy of the medication and should have a direct impact on Zai Lab’s stock price. To illustrate, if we assume HER2 pipeline takes up 20% of the Zai Lab’s evaluation, and we assume Margetuximab was the sole asset for MacroGenics, then a 20% price drop in MacroGenics should lead to 20%*20% = 4% drop in ZLAB’s stock price. In fact, MacroGenics has other assets too so the impact on Margetuximab is actually much larger than 20%. We think such pricing anomaly should be corrected over the long term.

The rest of the ZLAB’s oncology pipeline, Bemarituzumab from Five Prime represents around $50M valuation. Brivanib, on the other hand, is a failed drug candidate from BMS back in 2011. It failed its Phase III trial targeting one form of liver cancer known as hepatocellular carcinoma. We think it is worthless.

The remaining two antibiotics are likely to be approved. But nowadays, biotech companies developing new antibiotics in US almost get abandoned by the market. The reason is simple: the pricing power for antibiotics is usually limited and it is only used for short-term. However, the cost of development is not too much different from other medication. Achaogen, who developed a next-generation aminoglycoside antibacterial, serves as a best example. It just went bankruptcy a few months ago because of lack of sales. One year ago, Achaogen’s market cap was around $50M. In China, antibiotics may be able to boost their price a little bit, but the trend should be similar. As such, we gave an evaluation of $50M for ZLAB’s two antibiotic pipelines.

A few weeks ago, Zai Lab announced a new collaboration with Deciphera related to Ripretinib, a KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor targeting 2nd line and 4th line of GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor). The news excited the market. According to Deciphera’s most updated presentation, Ripretinib has shown a significant improvement over the current 2nd line GIST therapy.

1st Line: Imatinib (Gleevec) 2nd Line: Sunitinib Ripretinib: a potential 2nd line therapy Median PFS (weeks) 104 26 42 ORR 68% 7% 18% Disease Control Rate (@ 3 months for Ripretinib, not disclosed for other two) 83.7% 60% 79%

Based on the above preliminary data, we think Ripretinib has the potential to become 2nd line GIST therapy. But it is impossible to advance to 1st line: Gleevec is just too successful in GIST and only about 20% of the patient do not respond to it.

According to a research in 2014, the annual crude GIST incident in China is around 2 per 100,000 and is considered a relatively rare form of cancer. This translates to a total of 30,000 new patients per year in China. Taken into account the 20% non-responders to Gleevec, it results in just 6,000 new patients. That is already a small number and we didn’t even consider the penetration ratio. We think this new addition will likely to generate less than $50M peak sales. With consideration of milestone payments and royalties, the pipeline itself probably worth no more than $100M.

By the end of March 2019, Zai Lab has around $430M cash and cash equivalents. In the fiscal year of 2018 Zai Lab burned $100M cash from operating activities and in 2019 this number is probably going to exceed $140M considering the rapid expansion of pipelines. The total cash burn rate for 2019 could go beyond $160M taken into account the $20M up-front payments for the new collaboration with Deciphera. We think it probably has enough cash towards the end of 2020 or mid 2021 before it needs to raise cash again.

In summary we think the entire valuation of ZLAB is around $1.4B, which is way below the current market cap of $2.4B and represents a 40% downward opportunity. It would make no sense to short this stock a month ago. But now, after a big rally and 2019 ACSO’s negative updates, we think it is a good short-sell target now.

Pipeline Evaluation Niraparib $640M Optune $350M Margetuximab and MGD-013 $230M FPA144 and Brivanib $50M Omadacycline and ETX2514 $50M Ripretinib $100M Total $1.42B

(Author: Weiwei Wang)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ZLAB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgement and may subject to future changes.