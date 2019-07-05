The Month In Closed-End Funds: June 2019

Photo Source: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 8, 2019.
For the month, 95% of all closed-end funds posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 97% of equity CEFs and 94% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the second month in three, Lipper’s world equity CEFs macro-group (+4.97%) outpaced its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (+3.93%) and mixed-assets CEFs (+3.74%). For the second month in three, the Diversified Equity CEFs classification (+6.12%) outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Sector Equity CEFs (+5.55%) and Global CEFs (5.39%).
For the first month in five, world income CEFs jumped to the top of the leaderboard, posting a plus-side return on average (+3.21%), followed by domestic taxable bond CEFs (+1.18%) and municipal bond CEFs (+0.48%). All of the domestic taxable fixed income CEF classifications posted plus-side returns for the month, with Corporate Debt BBB-Rated CEFs (Leveraged) (+2.55%), Corporate Debt BBB-Rated CEFs (+2.17%), and High Yield CEFs (Leveraged) (+2.04%) posting the strongest returns of the group. For the eighth consecutive month, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a return in the black (+0.48%) on average, with all the classifications in the group experiencing plus-side returns for June.
For June, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 119 bps to 6.93%—still narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (8.58%). In this report, we highlight June 2019 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
