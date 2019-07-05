The Month In Closed-End Funds: June 2019

Summary

For the fifth month in six, equity CEFs on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 4.16% on a NAV basis for June.

And for the sixth month in a row, fixed income CEFs chalked up returns in the plus column (+1.02%).

Only 18% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 20% of equity CEFs and 16% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Diversified Equity CEFs (+6.12%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs classification (+3.99%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.