The OPEC Meeting: A Desperate Move To Remain Viable

Few surprises from the oil cartel when it comes to production as the price had dropped- A Bearish response at the end of the session.

Without Russia, OPEC would be nothing more than a toothless tiger. The international oil cartel that determined the price of oil around the world for decades via its production policy now only includes one of the world’s top three producers of the energy commodity among its ranks. While Russia has cooperated with OPEC and the cartel moved to strengthen its ties at the most recent meeting, the world’s leading producer considers the cartel a criminal organization that operates outside of the law. Price fixing is a violation of antitrust statutes, and the US Congress is sitting on a piece of Nopec legislation that could result in sanctions against member nations. The United States has risen to become the world’s leading producer of the energy commodity. The Energy Information Administration reported that daily output over the recent weeks ranged from 12.1 to 12.4 million barrels per day, and it may not be too long before production in the US rises to the 13 million bpd level.

The latest OPEC meeting on July 1-2 yielded few surprises, but while the cartel extended the current level of production quotas, the price of the energy commodity dropped on July 2.

The lower price of crude oil has weighed on many oil-related equities. Perhaps the hardest hit has been oil services companies. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) is a product that holds shares in many of the world’s leading oil services companies that have been under significant selling pressure.

OPEC moved its biannual meeting for a look at the trade summit at the G20 meeting

OPEC originally scheduled its biannual meeting for June 25-26, but the cartel decided that July 1-2 would be more appropriate given the G20 meeting and trade summit between Presidents Trump and Xi in Osaka. Since the US is the world’s leading petroleum producer and China is the leader when it comes to consumption, the escalation of the trade dispute between the two nations weighed on the global economy and caused the price of crude oil to decline since the late April high.

At the summit, the leaders of China and the US agreed to a moratorium on any new tariffs. At the same time, China pledged to purchase agricultural commodities from the US. Both sides agreed to restart negotiations in good faith. The current trade dispute continues to weigh on China’s economy, which has ripple effects when it comes to the prospects for global economic growth. The oil ministers of the OPEC member nations considered the results of the summit when deciding on production policy at their biannual meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The cartel told the world that they would extend the 1.2 million barrel per day production cut put in place at the late 2018 meeting for nine months, into 2020. Before the meeting, the Saudi oil minister said that the sweet spot for the price of crude oil is from $60-$70 per barrel. Since the OPEC producers employ the Brent benchmark, the price at the end of June, the business day before the cartel met, was in the middle of the Saudi minister’s target range.

As the chart of the active month September Brent crude oil futures shows the price of the benchmark closed on June 28 at $64.74 per barrel.

On July 1, only the members of the cartel participated in the meeting, and they decided to extend the output cuts into 2020. The decision came as no surprise to the markets as it was leaked at the G20 meeting after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said as much. The only new item that came out of the July 1 session was that the membership of the cartel agreed to a “partnership charter” with Russia which further cemented Russian involvement in OPEC policy. The price of oil rallied on July 1, reaching a high at $66.74 per barrel on the September Brent futures contract. On July 2, the meeting that included the Russians turned oil lower as the cartel members and Russia expressed concerns about demand given the prospects for global economic growth over the rest of 2019 and into 2020. On July 2, September Brent futures dropped to a low at $62.23. After making a marginally lower low on July 3 at $62.07, the price recovered to the $63.60 level.

Russia continues to pull strings, and it enhanced ties at the latest meeting

The only significant change at the OPEC meeting was that the “partnership charter” formalized Russian involvement in production policy. The Putin government has been expanding its sphere of influence in the Middle East and involvement with OPEC has been one of many initiatives in the region. In 2016, when the price of oil dropped to below $30 per barrel, Russia emerged on the scene at OPEC as a mediator between arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia to construct and participate in the production cuts that lifted the price of petroleum. The success of the quotas built goodwill with the membership of the cartel as did Russian participation in output cuts. At the most recent meeting, Russia emerged as the leading member of the cartel, even though they are not officially a member. When it comes to Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince seems to be playing both sides of the fence. US President Trump wants the Saudis and other OPEC members to increase output to counter the impact of sanctions on Iran. At the same time, President Putin wants to see the highest price for oil possible. The “partnership charter” makes Russia a permanent force when it comes to future OPEC meetings.

Iran will determine the path of least resistance for crude oil for the coming weeks and months

To complicate matters, the Russians are a crucial ally of Iran in the region. The US sanctions and a proxy war between the Saudis and Iranians put Russia in the middle as a mediator in the area, which gives the Putin government expanding power.

Legitimate Iranian exports of oil have moved to extremely low levels following the US imposition of sanctions over the recent weeks. Iran had told the world that if they cannot ship their petroleum to customers around the world, they would make sure that other exporters in the region would suffer the same fate. Iranian attacks on a handful of tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, missiles flying into Saudi sovereign territory from Yemen, and the downing of a US drone are examples of Iran’s retaliation in the face of sanctions. The US did not retaliate after the downing of the drone because there were no casualties, but President Trump warned the theocracy in Teheran that any further actions that cause the loss of life in the region would result in an immediate and severe response. At the same time, Iran has begun enriching uranium at levels above those established in the 2015 agreement. President Trump has said that any nuclear weapons in Iran are unacceptable. The tensions in the region have risen to the highest level in years with the Iranians on high alert, an increased US military presence, and Israel on high alert.

When it comes to the crude oil market, any hostilities that impact the production, refining, or logistical routes in the world’s most politically turbulent region could cause supply concerns and price spikes to the upside in the oil market.

While the trade dispute between the US and China continues to weigh on the global economy putting pressure on the price of oil, the situation surrounding Iran continues to pull the price in the opposite direction and could cause significant price appreciation in the blink of an eye.

The real decisions will run from Riyadh through Moscow and Washington- Oil Services companies remain cheap

The tension between the US and Iran is nothing new. Since the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s, Iran has been a thorn in the side of US policy in the Middle East. The war in Iraq made the situation worse as Iran expanded its sphere of influence. The flow of money into Iran following the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement increased the theocracies support for a variety of terrorist organizations in the region. In the wake of the 2015 accord, chants of “death to American and death to Israel” continued to ring out in Iran. President Trump chose to walk away from the agreement in 2018 and tighten the economic noose around the neck of the theocracy in 2019 by canceling the exemptions for countries purchasing crude oil from Iran.

When it comes to the production of crude oil, the “partnership charter” only marginally strengthens the cartel’s position. The US is now the world’s leading producer of the energy commodity thanks to technological advances, fewer regulations, and corporate tax cuts. Over the recent weeks, the EIA has reported that daily US output ranged between 12.1 and 12.4 million barrels. The EIA projects that production could rise to the 13-million-barrel level over the coming months. In a sign that the US production is becoming more efficient, Baker Hughes reported that the number of rigs in operation as of June 28 was at 793, 65 fewer than at the end of June in 2018. The US is producing more crude oil with fewer rigs, which is a testament to production technology.

Meanwhile, the triad of influential producers in the world now includes the US, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. While the cartel will seek to control the price of the energy commodity, the decisions on futures output will be a function of decisions in Washington, Riyadh, and Moscow. There will likely be lots of behind the scenes discussions between the Trump-Putin-bin Salman connection over the coming weeks and months that will have a lot more impact on the price of oil than OPEC policies.

At the same time, the recent slump in the price of crude oil hit the oil services sector hard. Even though the stock market rose to a new all-time high on July 3, most oil services shares remain depressed. The top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) include:

OIH has net assets of $792.42 million and trades over 8.45 million shares on average each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.35% and has a yield of around 2.02% at its current level.

The chart shows that when the price of crude oil fell to a low at under $30 per barrel in February 2016, OIH moved to a low at $20.46 per share. Even though the price of the energy commodity was appreciably higher when Brent futures fell to just under $50 per barrel in December 2018, a combination of selling in the oil and stock markets sent the price of OIH to a low at $13.13 per share. Crude oil made a higher low in early June with Brent trading to $59.45, OIH slumped to a lower low at $13.01 per share and was only at $14.47 per share on Wednesday, July 3 with Brent at over $63 per barrel. The bottom line is that OIH and oil services stocks have underperformed the price of crude oil.

OIH could offer value at its current price level. I am a buyer of the ETF on any price weakness with a stop below the $12.49 per share level. I would re-enter if the ETF moved to even lower levels as I believe it offers compelling value given the current price action in the crude oil futures market in both Brent and WTI.

The July OPEC meeting was a desperate attempt to put the cartel in a position of increased influence to counter the growing power of US production. However, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Russia are three nations that will determine the path of least resistance for the price of oil when it comes to supplies. While Iran could cause problems for producers in the Middle East that could lead to price spikes, China is the demand side of the equation, and the trade issue is the critical factor when it comes to the global economy over the coming weeks and months.

