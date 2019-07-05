Annaly Capital Management: A New Quality Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by Annaly Capital Management.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 16M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $400M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Annaly Capital Management 6.75% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:NLY.PI) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.75% until 06/30/2024 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.989%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 06/30/2024. Currently, the new IPO trades close to its par value at a price of $245.10, it has a 6.72% Current Yield and YTC of 6.76%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.60% and 5.64%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ("Annaly") is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Since our founding in 1996 and subsequent initial public offering ("IPO") in 1997, we have generated net income for distribution to our shareholders through capital preservation, prudent selection of investments, and continuous management of our portfolio. With approximately $112.9 billion in assets(1), our portfolio includes securities, loans and equity in both the residential and commercial markets. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Annaly's manager guides the company's overall business strategy and oversees its investment portfolio and financial services processes and solutions.

Source: The company's website | Company Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AGNC:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock paid a $0.978 yearly dividend. With a market price of $9.13, the current yield of NLY is 10.71%. As an absolute value, this means it pays out $1.42B in yearly dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series I Preferred Stock) of the company is around $139.41M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $13.27B, NLY is the fourth largest 'Diversified' REIT (according to FINVIZ). It is also the largest mREIT.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Annaly Capital Management's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, NLY had a total debt of $8.35B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series I preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, which have a market cap of $1.78B.

The Ratios Of Annaly Capital Management Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of NLY but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 13270/(8349 + 2180) = 1.26, indicating the company is well capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 13270/(8349 + 2180) = 1.26, indicating the company is well capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the 2018 financial results is 60/(3333 + 139) = 0.01 which is an extremely low ratio mostly caused by the symbolic profit.

The Annaly Capital Management Family

Source: Author's database

NLY has 4 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Annaly Capital Management 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PC)*

Annaly Capital Management 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PD)

Annaly Capital Management 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PF)

Annaly Capital Management 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PG)

*The company uses the proceeds of the newly issued NLY.PI to redeem all of its outstanding shares of the 7.625% Series C Preferred Stock on July 21, 2019, saving itself a yearly rate of 0.875%.

After being fixed-to-floating security, the closest preferred stock from the rest three is the other fixed-to-floaters, NLY.PF and NLY.PG. The other one, NLY.PD, pays a fixed dividend and is callable anytime and is not suitable for comparison. Moreover, with this refinancing rate, it is also a probable redemption in the near future.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

With Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Current Yield) of the newly issued preferred stock of 6.72%, NLY.PI is slightly better than the other preferred stocks of the group with YTW of 6.18% for NLY.PF (its YTC) and 6.69% for NLY.PG (CY of the issue).

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the NLY's other preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite, the four are part of the PFF's holdings, they outperform the benchmark as during the peak of the recession in the late of the last year when PFF have lost around 12% of its capitalization at its lowest level, the NLY's preferred stocks managed to lose just 7%.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Below, you can see two charts with a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 6.76%, NLY.PI is located somewhere in the lower half. Of course, part of the preferred stocks in this group have a more distant call date making them less attractive. Still, the NLY's preferred stocks give one of the lowest returns, due to the lower credit risk for its holders.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, subject to certain procedural requirements, redeem the Series I Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series I Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series I Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under "-Conversion Rights" with respect to the shares of Series I Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Annaly Capital Management

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $400M, NLY.PI can be considered as a sure addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stocks or baby bonds, which are listed on the stock exchange. As such, NLY.PI is no exception, and the homework we always do is we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is well leveraged, having 1.26x more equity than long-term debt. Its interest coverage for 2018 is really low mostly because of the lack of profit for the year, but still with $1.42B common stock dividend, what is the risk of paying $140M to the preferred stockholders. Being also the biggest mREIT explains why its preferred stocks are with the lowest nominal yield of the sector. As for the new IPO, there is a slight arbitrage with its closest "brothers", NLY.PF and NLY.PG, having a little better Yield-to-Worst of 6.76%. As regards to the sector and the other mREITs' preferred stocks, as I've already mentioned, it is expected that NLY's issues to lag in terms of return. Despite they are not rated by the S&P, NLY's securities are quality ones. Overall, I consider the new IPO as a good one.

