Gold Weekly: Supported By Late-Cycle Dynamics

Our July target for GLDM is at $14.55 per share, a 3% appreciation from its current level.

The positive swing in sentiment toward gold is driven by an increasing awareness that we are in the late phase of the cycle and that more protection is needed ahead of turbulent times.

ETF investors boosted their gold buying in June at the largest pace since June 2016.

Speculators are bullish on gold, but there is further room on the long side.

Gold bounces back after a 2% sell-off on July 1 after a resumption of trade talks agreed by the US and China at the latest G-20 summit.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) because we think that is the best pure-play ETF to assert exposure to spot gold prices.

GLDM rallied by 8% last month, its largest monthly gain since the Fund launched last year.

GLDM benefits from a clearly positive swing in sentiment toward the yellow metal, which has boosted its monetary demand (via spec and ETF buying) significantly.

As investors become increasingly cognizant of the presence of late cycle dynamics, safe haven demand for gold is likely to grow further in the months ahead, which will boost gold spot prices and thus GLDM.

Our target for GLDM stands at $14.55 per share this month, a 3% appreciation from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Comex gold for a fourth straight week over the latest reporting period of June 18-25.

The net spec length in Comex gold increased by 100 tonnes over June 11-18, representing 6% of open interest and 3% of annual physical demand for gold. Over the corresponding period, gold spot prices jumped 5.3%.

The net spec length is now at 31% of OI, having moved closer to its historical high of 52% of OI established in July 2016.

Should speculators build a net long position as high as the historical high, this would imply additional speculative buying of 198 tonnes, which could therefore have a marked impact on spot gold prices.

Implications for GLDM: If the speculative community continues to lift its net long position - and we think it will - gold spot prices are likely to move strongly higher (+10%), which will lift the value of GLDM concurrently.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Gold ETF holdings increased for a fifth week in a row last week, according to our estimates.

Gold net inflows totaled a modest 4 tonnes last week after amounting to 39 tonnes in the prior week.

Gold ETF inflows totaled 92 tonnes in June (marking an increase of 4.4% in gold ETF holdings), the largest monthly inflow since June 2016.

Gold ETF holdings are now at their highest level since May 2013, having increased by roughly 77 tonnes in the year to date.

Source: Orchid Research

Although ETF buying has proven to be relatively more modest than speculative buying over the past month, we think that ETF positioning matters more than speculative positioning to assess the medium-term trend of gold prices.

Indeed, ETF holdings tend to be relatively stickier than the net long position held by the speculative community due to the absence of leverage used by ETF investors. In contrast, speculators use a large dose of leverage and changes in net long spec positioning are highly volatile.

The positive shift in ETF investor sentiment toward gold bodes well for gold prices over the next 6 to 12 months. We believe that investors are increasingly aware that we are now in the late phase of the cycle and that it is increasingly necessary to diversify its portfolio against a possible de-rating in risk assets over the coming months. Although the US and China agreed to resume trade talks at the latest G-20 summit, macro data has continued to deteriorate and the probability of a recession in the next 12 months is now at its highest since the Great Recession, according to the model built by the New York Fed. Trade deal or not, gold is bid.

Source: New York Fed

Implications for GLDM: The significant increase in gold ETF holdings last month confirms our view that a positive swing in investor sentiment toward gold has emerged. ETF inflows are likely to continue in the coming months driven by an increasing need for protection, which in turn will boost spot gold prices and thus GLDM’s value.

Technicals

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

GLDM recorded a gain of 8% in June, its largest monthly gain since the Fund launched last year.

After a marked sell-off during the first day of July, GLDM has bounced back, on track to revisit its year-to-date high of $14.34 per share.

This reinforces our view that the prevailing psychology of the gold market is to buy the dips.

We continue to see higher highs this month.

Our July target for GLD is $14.55/share, representing a 3% appreciation from its current level.

Closing thoughts

There is clearly a positively swing in sentiment in favor of gold this year, principally because investors become increasingly cognizant of the presence of late cycle dynamics, which in turn prompt them to express more buying interest for protection like gold, which has most of the time performed well during this time of the cycle.

Against this, we reiterate our target $14.55 per share in July, representing a 3% appreciation from its current level. We would take advantage of a possible dip to extend our net long exposure to GLDM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.