JD.Com's Stock Nears A Big Break Out

JD.com (JD) has seen its shares recover in recent weeks, and there are signs the stock may continue to climb based on bullish option betting and the technical chart. The stock is likely getting a boost as trade tensions between the US and China ease following the G20 summit and negotiations restart.

The last time I wrote on JD.com was on May 13, and at the time I noted the stock could fall to around to $26.10 from its then price around $28.10. The stocked ended up falling even lower, to about $25.50 by June 3, for a total loss of more than 9%. You can track all of my articles on JD.com and free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Bullish Betting

I first noted some bullish activity was taking place in JD.com's stock on July 2 in my Marketplace service Reading the Markets. At the time I had indicated I was seeing an uptick in the open interest for the $31 calls for expiration in the middle of September. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to around $32.40 by the expiration date on Sept. 20.

But since that time, there has been in an increase in the activity at the September $35 calls. The open interest has increased by 5,500 contracts to a total open interest of about 22,000 contracts on July 5. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $35.75, a gain of 16% from around its current price of $30.80.

Technical Break Out Is Near

The technical chart for JD also is nearing a break out as the stock approaches resistance at $31.60. Should the equity manage to break out and rise above that resistance level, it could go on to increase to about $34.80. Additionally, the relative strength index has now reversed a downward trend, which started at the beginning of April. That downtrend has now been broken and is rising, it suggests a change in momentum

Why the Optimism?

One reason why the stock may be rising is that the currency for China has been strengthening in recent days. A strong currency for China benefits JD.com's results and helps the stock's valuation.

The company generates revenue and earnings in yuan. But when the company reports its results to US investors for reporting purposes, those results are converted into dollars. That means that the company's US dollars results drive the stock's valuation. The strong yuan improves JD.com's quarterly results by raising its revenue and earnings in dollar terms. That helps to make the stock cheaper on a PE ratio.

In recent days, the currency appears to have topped out around 6.95 to the dollar. Meanwhile, the relative strength index for the currency has started to trend lower, which would suggest that momentum has shifted from bullish to bearish. The currency could be poised to drop to around 6.70 to the dollar in the coming weeks. That should help to drive revenue and earnings results higher.

In the past, the stock and the currency have traced each other very carefully, with a powerful correlation. The chart below shows that correlation, with two different views of the US dollar and China yuan

Risks

The risks for JD.com are high due to the sensitivity that investors have toward a trade deal between the US and China. Should the trade talks turn sour, it could result in the yuan starting to weaken vs. the dollar. Should that happen, it may weaken JD.com's sales and profit outlook hurting the stock. Additionally, should the stock fail to break out at $31.50, the stock could fall back to $29 from its price current price of $30.50.

The stock's change in momentum in recent weeks seems directly tied to the optimism for a trade deal between the US and China. But more important is the boost the stock may get in the coming weeks should the yuan continue to strengthen vs. the dollar. That's because the company results should benefit, and that should help to push the stock price higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.