Natural Gas - Extreme Upside Ahead

There are a few ways to count the potential for upside, but an overlap in the two upside alternatives allows for a double in value using no leverage.

We have been stalking an intermediate- to long-term long setup in natural gas for several years, and it is now nigh upon us.

If you are looking for an intermediate- to long-term investment opportunity that is both high confidence and offers extreme upside, hit the pause button in your busy life and take a look at what is happening with natural gas. In this article, I will discuss the overall Elliott Wave price pattern, and how it relates to what will likely be one of the best investment opportunities investors are presented with in 2019.

To put this into context, allow me to first discuss the larger Elliott Wave pattern in natural gas. Please refer to the Natural Gas Monthly Chart below. Admittedly there are a number of ways of charting the long-term movements in NG. That said, what we like most about it is that once the current move down completes, all paths not only point higher, but substantially higher. We have been stalking this opportunity for the last two years, and the entry into NG is nigh upon us. At the time of this article, NG is at $2.279, and our long-term price target is $8.50-9.00. While some are viewing the high established in NG last November as an Elliott Wave expanded flat b-wave, we are viewing it as the c-wave of a wave (1). However, it’s semantics as to which way one views the move up into November, as in either Elliott Wave count, the upside is enormous. The primary difference is that in an expanded flat b-wave high, the next move up will be a fast and furious wave 3, whereas in a diagonal count as we are viewing NG, the next move up will also take the form of an impulse, but will cease in the $4-$5 region, consolidate for another year in a b-wave, and then skyrocket up again in a c-wave. You might say that in this case semantics makes for a substantial difference in the two potentials, and I would argue this to be incorrect, as the move from our expected low in the $2 region up to the $4-5 region is the high confidence portion of the move up that is inclusive in either potential Elliott Wave count.

Natural Gas Monthly Chart

To put this differently, we are constantly scouring various sectors and instruments to identify opportunities that are high confidence. High confidence in our world means when the two most likely Elliott Wave counts have a portion of price movement that they share in common. Then, that portion they share in common becomes the high confidence portion of the move. In this case, the high confidence portion is more than double the level by which we expect investors to allocate capital in a non-leveraged fashion. Again, said differently, NG is setting up for a relatively easy double in value using no leverage. Moreover, the a-wave of (1) took nine months, and the c-wave of (A) took nine months. In between the a-wave and c-wave was a b-wave consolidation that took slightly more than one year. So, as an investor, you want to participate in the a-wave and the c-wave, and completely avoid the b-wave. For this reason, once the low is established in NG in the coming 2-4 weeks, approximately, we would expect an a-wave of wave (3) to occur, and given that the time frame for completion of the a-wave in wave of wave (1), we would expect it could take as little as nine months to complete – that means by February to March, 2020.

There are a number of ways to participate in this move up. The easiest non-leveraged way to participate is by buying shares of UNG. In addition there are leveraged ETFs like the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas (UGAZ), and of course there are NG futures. There are also a number of companies that derive income either directly or indirectly from the performance of natural gas as the underlying. In the coming weeks I’ll publish an article that discusses a number of these individual stocks.

On the smaller time frames, we are still looking for one more low to occur in natural gas. See the Natural Gas 240 Minute Chart below. Our expectation is for a move to conclude into the $1.926-1.805 region. Once we see NG in this target zone, we will be going long shares of UNG. As a general rule, we like to coordinate our entries into leveraged ETFs like UGAZ when we are able to identify a set of cascading squeeze indicators, where the hourly fires long that triggers a four hour that then triggers a daily squeeze to the upside. This enables us to participate with leverage in that portion of the move up that is fast and furious.

Natural Gas 240 Minute Chart

In conclusion, we’re looking for natural gas to put in a meaningful long-term low in the coming weeks, and then expecting a reasonably fast initial move up to the $4-5 region into early next spring. We will be participating by purchase shares of UNG, Natural Gas Futures, UGAZ, and in portions of the move up call options. We have been stalking this opportunity for several years, and it is now nigh upon us.

