MultiChoice: Excellent Cash Generation, Optionality And Dividend Potential

MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:MCHOY) is a South African based telecommunications business with a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock exchange, with a secondary listing in France, and an OTC listing through an ADR in the United States. The reporting currency is South Africa Rand (ZAR).The primary business of the Group relates to pay-tv through its DSTV product, which can be further broken down into a number of different offerings across the value spectrum. The Group derives all of its profits from South Africa right now; however MultiChoice also has a very material subscriber base in the Rest of Africa. Although the Rest of Africa division is currently generating losses, these losses are reducing, and part of this investment case results from attainment of breakeven in Rest of Africa.

MultiChoice (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:MCHOY) was spun out of Naspers (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:NPSNY) in April this year as Naspers continued with its strategy of attempting to reduce discount issues and unlock value for shareholders. Investors initially sold of MultiChoice aggressively as most were only interested in exposure to Tencent at a discount through the Naspers structure. However, MultiChoice offers very impressive free cash flow generation, and prospects from the rest of Africa division could add further impetus to free cash flows and therefore dividends.

Revenue is derived through payment by consumers of a monthly subscription fee. Additional revenues are derived through sale of set top boxes, which provide additional user functionality to the overall experience, as well as advertising, technology contracts and licensing fees. The majority of revenues are, however, made up of subscription fees. Subscriber growth is therefore of paramount importance, as this will also drive the other, smaller, sources of revenue.

Rest of Africa – Profitability Drawing Closer

The Rest of Africa division experienced a swift change in fortunes in FY 2017, where a combination of lower commodity prices (Particularly oil) and FOREX issues materially impacted profitability. Management was slow to react, but did ultimately implement a shift in strategy to focus on the lower section of the market where their offering is substantially more affordable. This shift has been successful as growth in subscribers has been impressive (3 year CAGR of 18%). There has also been a marked drop in losses from R4.9bn to R3.7bn. Given continued increases in scale, the business should be able to reach breakeven, and if this is the case, then there is value in the share (See valuation section).

It is worth noting that Rest of Africa overtook South Africa in terms of number of subscribers in FY 2018. MultiChoice is the continent's biggest Pay-TV business in terms of subscribers, significantly outstripping its closest competitor StarTimes by a margin of 4 times. With OTT penetration (Streaming) at 0.1% in Africa, Pay-TV will clearly be the go to for entertainment for many years to come. Pay-TV also has plenty of growth runway, with penetration at 17% in Nigeria, 14% in Kenya and 20% in Zambia, all key markets for MultiChoice.

South Africa – Still Growing Subscribers

The South African market is far from ex – growth, although there is pressure at the higher end given the entrance of Netflix into the market. Multi Choice has countered the threat from OTT by introducing their own OTT offering (Showmax), which is bundled free for premium subscribers, as well as focusing on the mid to lower end of the market, where high speed internet penetration is low and the threat from OTT is more limited. This strategy has succeeded, in that subscribers have continued to grow (At a 3 year CAGR of 9%), although the cost has been lower ARPUs (Declined at 3 year CAGR of 2%). Consequently, top and bottom line growth is likely to be fairly muted going forward for this division (EBIT margins are relatively stable and will trade in the range of 30 – 32% going forward, according to management guidance).

From a competition perspective, MultiChoice is dominant and by far the largest Pay-TV operator, with a massive head-start that should, bar regulatory intervention, constitute a significant competitive advantage for any new Pay-TV entrants. MultiChoice’s current share of the addressable market in South Africa is ~70%.

Content

MultiChoice has sufficient scale in order to secure world class content and maintain a competitive offering to its customers. Content spend amounts to 41% of total cost of sales and SG&A, which in absolute terms amounts to $1.3bn. Agreements allow for access to content from the world’s biggest studios.

The primary draw card for premium customers in South Africa is the sport offering. MultiChoice purchases rights to all major global sporting events. Specifically, European football is very popular with South Africans, which by itself is enough reason for many South Africans to fork out the ~$57 per month for the premium offering. There are currently very limited alternatives available in the market for quality sports viewing; therefore MultiChoice has an effective monopoly. The primary streaming competitor, Netflix, does not offer sport streaming, however, MultiChoice is currently trialling streaming of sports on their OTT offering, Showmax, which could provide them with a further competitive advantage in the market. Youtube may enter the market soon with sports streaming although preliminary indications are that the streaming won't be live for all sports.

In Rest of Africa, what is important to consumers is local content. MultiChoice currently spends 40% of total content spend on procurement / development of local content, with a medium target of lifting this to 45%. In addition to supporting subscriber growth, local content is also much cheaper to develop than purchasing global content, and is not denominated in USD, assisting in reducing the currency mismatch between costs denominated in USD and revenues denominated in local currencies. It is also a key differentiator for MultiChoice relative to the global streaming services.

Financial Analysis - Impressive Cash Generation, Don’t Focus on Accounting Earnings

I believe one should focus firmly on the cash flows of the business as opposed to accounting earnings, particularly when it comes to valuing MultiChoice. Accounting earnings are depressed due to net realisable value adjustments on inventories (Primarily relates to set top boxes), impairment losses (Relating to write downs on transmission assets in Rest of Africa) and amortisation charges (Sports and programme rights amortised over their useful lives). In FY 2019, R3.6bn of free cash flows was generated, relative to R1.5bn of accounting profits. R3.6bn of free cash flows implies a free cash flow yield of 6%. The question is, what will the future free cash flow yield look like, given the prospect of reduced losses in Rest of Africa? On my estimates, the share trades on a 2022F free cash flow yield of 13%. I have been conservative on Rest of Africa, assuming that in FY 2022 the business is still generating a loss of R1.9bn (Despite continuing to grow subscribers and adding to existing scale).

Let’s talk about capex. The network, both in South Africa and Rest of Africa, is fully invested. Coverage in South Africa is mostly satellite based ("DTH"), while in Rest of Africa coverage is a combination of terrestrial ("DTT") and satellite ("DTH"). The one area which could see an increase in capex is on the DTT side in South Africa. However, this would require allocation of significant spectrum, which is on the cards in government, but is anyone’s guess if it will ever be implemented. While this would require capital investment, it would come with the benefit of added subscribers. Capex should, therefore, be relatively stable over the next few years. Intangible assets (Programme and sports rights) are lumpier in nature. There may therefore be a year where intangible assets acquired jumps, which is a risk to be cognisant of, yet I think there is more than enough headroom on cash from operations to mitigate this. Overall, chances of continued good free cash flow generation are high, and this bodes well for future dividend payments.

Tax – Potentially Underestimated Earnings Driver

Tax is an important issue in that Rest of Africa taxes are predominantly paid on the basis of revenues as opposed to profits. This dramatically increases the leverage in terms of impact of increases in EBIT on the bottom line, as the increase in EBIT falls straight to net income, without a corresponding increase in tax. I have modelled accordingly, as per the above table, where taxes in Rest of Africa as a percentage of revenue remain constant. In South Africa, the corporate tax rate is 28%. FY 2019’s effective tax rate in South Africa is distorted due to the transaction with the BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) partner, whereby MultiChoice SA gave an additional 5% to BEE holders for no consideration. The market may be underestimating the potential impact on earnings of reduced Rest of Africa losses as a result of the above.

Group Structure – Minorities an Important Consideration

The financials of MultiChoice are somewhat complicated by the ownership structure, in that there are a number of minority shareholders. In South Africa, as mentioned above, BEE shareholders (Phuthuma Nathi) have recently been “topped up” to 25% holding. Additionally, MultiChoice partners with a number of other parties in Rest of Africa, so minority interests also need to be taken into account when valuing Rest of Africa. MultiChoice owns 79% of the Nigerian ops, 60% of Kenya ops and 51% of Zambian ops. These 3 markets collectively account for 68% of Rest of Africa subscribers. These Rest of African minorities are currently accounted for at a negative valuation on the balance sheet and therefore add to a sum of the parts valuation, however, in my sum of parts valuation, I do believe Rest of Africa warrants a positive valuation, and have deducted the estimated value attributable to minorities in both South Africa and Rest of Africa.

Valuation – Cheap with Conservative Assumptions

My primary valuation method for MultiChoice is sum of the parts, in order to estimate the value unlock from Rest of Africa operations as they edge towards breakeven. This is assumed to be 2024, which I believe is very conservative. South Africa is valued at a PE of 13.5X. Although growth is likely to be fairly muted, the division prints cash and has a substantial competitive advantage given its dominance in the market. This then implies a valuation per subscriber of ZAR10 980 in South Africa. I valued a Rest of Africa subscriber at a third of this valuation, given lower ARPUs and higher risk from a country and regulatory perspective. This implies a value in 2024 of ZAR52bn for Rest of Africa.

MultiChoice is currently in a net debt position of ZAR9.2bn (Net debt to EBITDA of 0.9X), including finance leases on satellite transponders (No debt otherwise). Assuming free cash flows simply build up on the balance sheet until 2024, MultiChoice would be in a net cash position of ZAR9.4bn.

Minorities are simply 25% of my valuation of South Africa, and 25% of my valuation of Rest of Africa, subtracted.

My cost of equity of 16.6% is reached on a proportionally weighted by country basis, and adequately captures the risk of doing business in South Africa and Rest of Africa. Discounted back to today at this cost of equity, the valuation implies 11% upside to the current share price. Given that I have used quite conservative assumptions, I think the upside could be substantially more.

A sensitivity on my sum of parts (The numbers in the table is the percentage upside or downside to the current share price) on the two key assumptions, namely the PE applied to the South African business, and the value per subscriber applied to the Rest of Africa business, shows downside to the share price is limited to applying a PE of 11.5 or less on South Africa, or a value per subscriber in Rest of Africa of less than ZAR1000 (I.e. Rest of Africa subscriber base is worthless). If you believe Pay-TV has any value at all on the African continent, then I believe there is upside to the share, and minimal downside.

A DCF using a WACC of 14% implies a value of ZAR155, representing 15% upside to the current share price. Again, this is on very conservative assumptions relating to Rest of Africa moving towards breakeven.

Potential Dividends – Massive Scope to Pay More

Management has given firm guidance on the FY 2020 maiden dividend (They did not declare a dividend in the recent results, in line with pre listing statement guidance). A dividend of 569 ZAR cents is expected to be declared for FY 2020, which implies a dividend yield of 4.2% on the current share price. What I attempt to illustrate in the above table, is the potential to materially increase this dividend further, given the substantial cash generation of the Group. If management were to increase the dividend to a level such that current net debt to EBITDA at 0.9X was maintained over the next 3 years, the implied dividend yield would be in excess of 10%. If Rest of Africa reaches breakeven sooner than I am anticipating, dividends could be even higher. What else is management going to use the cash on? There is no debt to pay down (Only finance leases in the net debt number), the network is fully invested so major increases in capex is also off the cards, and I doubt there is scope for a mega acquisition given competition issues (They are already the biggest player in South Africa and Rest of Africa). There is therefore a good chance management will opt to increase the dividend.

Conclusion and Recommendation – Buy, It’s Cheap!

This is a medium to high risk investment, given the geographies in which MultiChoice operates. I have attempted to capture the risks in my Cost of Equity and WACC calculations; however with operations in the likes of Nigeria, there will always be tail risks which are unpredictable. Currency risk is also worth noting, particularly if you are a dollar-based investor. MultiChoice reports in ZAR and earns most of its revenues in local currencies, with most costs in USD. This is a currency mismatch which can go against them; however MultiChoice does hedge most of their USD exposure forward for a number of years against potential ZAR depreciation.

I believe MultiChoice warrants a position in a portfolio, given the cash flow profile, geographic diversification, low correlation with developed market stocks, exceptional dividend potential and asymmetric risk/reward profile. I have attempted to be as conservative as possible on all assumptions used in my valuation, yet still come to the conclusion the share is materially undervalued.

In summary, these are the core points in the buy investment case:

Reduction of Rest of Africa losses and breakeven highly likely as scale continues to grow.

Exceptional free cash flow generation, the market is currently underappreciating the potential to materially increase dividends.

Underappreciated “leverage” from current tax payment structure as taxes are paid as a proportion of revenues in Rest of Africa. As profitability improves there, it goes straight to the bottom line as taxes stay constant.

Unique play on African Pay-TV market now skewed towards the lower end on the value spectrum which should prove defensive. Potentially lower correlation with developed market stocks.

Ungeared balance sheet (Except for finance leases) adds to potential for increased dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.