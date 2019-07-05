Canopy Growth: Negative Ramifications Of CEO Firing

Avoid the stock as the company likely cuts financial targets and faces industry rationalization struggles while the stock remains pricey.

Canopy Growth is unlikely to meet revenue targets of C$1 billion over the next year or annualized based on FQ4'20 numbers.

The exit of the founding CEO without the full-time CEO hired is never a great outcome for the stock of any company. The scenario is even worse for Canopy Growth (CGC) where the move suggests dysfunction in the executive leadership and clashes with largest shareholder Constellation Brands (STZ). The end result is a stock not worthy of a premium valuation and reconfirms my negative investment thesis that things aren't going well at Canopy Growth.

Dysfunction At The Top

Last August, Constellation Brands bought 38% of Canopy Growth for C$5 billion. In the process, the company got 4 board seats in part due to additional warrants that if exercised for C$4.5 billion would provide Constellation Brands with a majority position.

In less than a year, founding CEO Bruce Linton was fired according to his appearance on CNBC. The official tagline was that Mark Zekulin had agreed to become the sole CEO as the company looked for a new leader to guide the company in its next phase of growth.

A market leader in a burgeoning industry like cannabis shouldn't replace the founding CEO in such a manner unless the problem is that the June quarter financials are horrible and the company is headed in the wrong directions. Note that the announcement came on July 3, only a few days after FQ1'20 closed. The BODs clearly have access to the quarterly financials and aren't pleased.

For FQ4'19 reported just on June 20, Canopy Growth generated an astonishingly bad C$97 million EBITDA loss, up from C$75 million in the prior quarter. The business is going in the wrong direction despite the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada occurring back in October.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ4'19 earnings release

Only a week later, Constellation Brands reported FQ1 results for the period ending May 31. CEO William Newlands was very clear in not liking the direction of Canopy Growth on the recent earnings call.

And while we remain happy with our investment in the cannabis space and its long-term potential, we were not pleased with Canopy's recent reported year end results. However, we continue to aggressively support Canopy on a more focused long-term strategy to win markets and form factors that matter while paving a clear path to profitability.

The obvious suggestion with the firing of Bruce Linton is the desire for a more focused approach on higher margin products such as vapes and beverages that will hit the Canadian market in mid-December. The ramifications is that Canopy Growth could start pulling back on aggressive harvest ramp ups and global expansion in a cut to revenue growth.

Constellation Brands appears happy with the Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) deal so investors shouldn't expect any changes here. The stock is trading at $15 due fears over dilution and limited progress on Federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. that is needed to close the deal with Canopy Growth.

Slashing Targets

As recent as April, former CEO Bruce Linton came out reinforcing the revenue target of C$1 billion over the next year. As part of the FQ4'19 earnings call, Mr. Linton discussed a goal of having FQ4'20 revenues reaching an annualized rate of C$1 billion or the equivalent of C$250 million next March.

The problem here are that FY20 and FY21 revenue estimates were already coming down. Analysts now forecast C$725 million in FY20 revenues and only $555 million converted to U.S. dollars.

Data by YCharts

In no way do the numbers support a market valuation in the $14 billion range or the equivalent to an enterprise value in the $10 billion range considering the cash balance. Either way one slices it, Canopy Growth trades at about 10x aggressive EV/S targets for FY21.

The big key here is that Constellation Brands is hitting at the company reigning in revenue growth in order to improve margins and cut the massive EBTIDA losses. The stock rallied to over $40 on news of more discipline in the sector, but the likely outcome is a continuation of the recent downtrend possibly extending to the lows around $25.

The ultimate negative signal is that Constellation Brands sees the oncoming flood of cannabis supply as a horrible sign and wants Canopy Growth to participate and possibly lead in the rationalization of the future industry supply. Such a move could actually backfire if other industry players don't participate causing Canopy Growth to lose market share.

Some of the top Canadian cannabis producers need to officially discuss reducing supply plans for the investment thesis to tilt back towards bullish. A prime problem for Canopy Growth is that a firm like Zenabis Global (OTCPK:ZBISF) has a listed capacity of 131,300 kgs with a plan for fully expanded production capacity to reach 426,000 kgs per year. Zenabis could easily attempt to fill any void left with Canopy Growth pulling back on production.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to avoid Canopy Growth until the company releases the likely bad financial results and updated projections that led to the firing of Bruce Linton. In addition, investors need other industry players to make plans to rationalize plans for ramping up cannabis supply.

The stock is untouchable until the above occurs and the stock valuation likely retraces previous lows to reflect lower revenue numbers and growth potential. Even a lowered market valuation around $10 billion seems aggressive for a stock with questions surrounding revenue and growth targets.

