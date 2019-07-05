There Is Still Time To Buy Shares Of WestRock

Source

Shares of WestRock (WRK) are trading above their 52-week lows, but still offer plenty of opportunity. Despite a sound performance from the company, investors and analysts worry that the price will decline. Sometimes investors fear a downturn and punish shares before it arrives, but this is an opportunity in and of itself. With shares trading at such a low valuation and a recent large acquisition being integrated, the future looks bright. Now may be an opportune time to add shares of the company to a portfolio and collect a dividend while waiting for shares to appreciate. I have added the shares several times to my portfolio as an opportunistic long-term hold and for appreciating income.

Performance

WestRock recently reported earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue estimates. While the miss wasn't large, sometimes Wall Street can be unforgiving.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While revenues look like they jumped quite a bit, much of this was due to the KapStone acquisition. This helped improve sales by $599 million out of the $603 million increase in revenue. Despite concerns of too much supply and lower prices, the company was able to improve margins in the quarter. The company also achieved $70 million of the $200 million in synergies it's targeting from the KapStone acquisition.

The company now needs to focus on reducing debt for investors to have a larger appetite for the stock.

Source: 10-Q

As we can see above, the company had a net debt of about $10.8 billion. This should quickly be reduced as the company had operating cash of about $362 million for the quarter. If it only has to pay $471 million roughly for dividends, it has more than enough cash to reduce debt by a reasonable sum.

While the acquisition is being integrated, it should be noted that WestRock has a long history of successful acquisitions. The slide below shows why the company believes the strategy should continue to help grow sales.

Source: Earnings Slides

The more solutions you have, the more cross-selling and product offerings you can give to existing customers. Additionally, this drives synergy as the servicing of one account generally requires the same amount of work. So, in time, margins should grow along with top-line growth. Furthermore, the company should be a strong beneficiary of environmental concerns around plastic packaging. As cardboard is recyclable, the demand for the eco-friendly type of consumer packaging should continue to grow. Lastly, the other tailwind is, of course, strong e-commerce growth. All of this means WestRock should have the wind at its back going forward.

Source

With the demand expected to rise, WestRock and its competitors should continue to benefit. Any concerns related to increased supply should quickly diminish as this plays out in time.

There is a risk, of course. In the event of an economic recession, the lower demand for purchased goods overall would of course lead to less demand for packaging. This would be impactful in different ways to WestRock as the company has a large consumer base. Some of the customers it produces for are recession resistant while others are e-commerce companies that have yet to face their first recession. This perhaps is the concern affecting shares right now. But as we will soon see, it appears already reflected in the valuation.

Valuation

As always, I like to look at a few things to see if the valuation is lower than it normally would be or should be. Currently, if we take a look at the five-year historical valuation, we see shares are undervalued.

Source: Morningstar

The shares trade below their average P/E, forward P/E, P/B, and P/S ratio. These are all encouraging signs that there is already potential recessionary risk priced in. In fact, I like to see shares trading for less than book value as it implies we can get $1 worth of assets for $0.83 in this case. If a recession is so bad, the company had to liquidate; there is more in value than the shares are offering.

Next, we take a look at the historical yield of the company which has a brief trading history.

Source: YieldChart

It appears that the yield is currently at levels unseen in the trading history of the shares. This would tell us now may be an opportune time to add some undervalued shares with upside potential alongside yield in our portfolio.

Lastly, we look at peers to see if the shares trade in line, above, or below the others in the sector.

Data by YCharts

Right now, WRK has the highest yield and the lowest P/S, but only the second lowest forward P/E. This implies that the shares are at the very worst fairly valued and at best undervalued compared to most other peers.

Conclusion

WestRock shares seem to have a recession-like valuation already assigned to them. For those looking to add income to their portfolio and take advantage of a selloff, WestRock may be a good investment for them. With the digestion of a recent acquisition likely to be successful long term, shares will eventually return to a more normalized valuation. This could provide an attractive capital return especially once compounded with the dividend. While the company is susceptible to a strong economy and product supply pricing, it is hard to imagine shares trading much cheaper than they already do. While they could certainly move lower, at these prices, it is safe to say much of the risk is already priced in. If shares do pull back to recent lows, I will once again add more and probably use them as a small trading position as shares should quickly rebound. If not, I will keep them as part of my core position and collect the income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.