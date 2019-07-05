Investing Is About Total Return And Not Just Yield

This week, I met with retired investors who owned yield-focused portfolios. These investors truly meant well but were unsure of what it meant to compare total return vs. yield. Investors who have struggled to grow their money in this low interest environment over the past decade have mainly been retirees and savers. Traditional saving bearing products tend to be virtually non-existent with yields on CDs and money markets remaining below inflation. This problem has caused those nearing retirement to reach out the risk spectrum in an attempt to earn more dividend interest to spend in the golden years.

As these retired and yield-hungry investors seek ways to meet their income needs, it is helpful for us on Seeking Alpha to educate clients and retirees on the concepts of both yield and total return. Without breaking client confidentially, I came up with a portfolio that looks just like the two I reviewed this week.

The Yield-Focused Portfolio

When doing this article, I wanted to be fair and independent as much as possible while constructing these two portfolios. The yield-focused portfolio focuses on exchange-traded funds that feature higher than average dividend yields. These securities I found were typically owned in their 401ks, IRAs, and individual cash accounts. While making this portfolio, I followed a specific criteria listed below:

1. The security must be a liquid ETF with over $500 million AUM.

2. The security would be the highest dividend yielding ETF available when considering the first two requirements.

3. The client would own 10 different yield-focused assets, with no double leveraged funds used.

The backtest of these funds can be found here as well. Let's get right into what the make-up of this portfolio is below:

Ticker Name Allocation Yield (QYLD) Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF 10.00% 10.81% (FPE) First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF 10.00% 6.23% (DVYE) iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF 10.00% 6.52% (DIV) Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF 10.00% 7.4% (HYG) iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF 10.00% 5.72% (AMLP) Alerian MLP ETF 10.00% 7.99% (SDIV) Global X SuperDividend ETF 10.00% 9.42% (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF 10.00% 11.53% (PCEF) Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF 10.00% 8.44% (EUFN) iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF 10.00% 9.93%

(Source: etfdb.com)

The portfolio is well balanced with dividend-focused stocks, master limited partnerships, high yield bonds, closed-end funds, and real estate. All sectors that I commonly see with yield-only focused clients. When running the annual past returns of this portfolio, the average annual return since 2014 came to just 4.03%. I was truly shocked to see such a low average annual return.

2014 4.57% 2015 -7.76% 2016 11.59% 2017 13.71% 2018 -8.44% 2019 10.93% Average Annual 4.03%

What's shocking is the average yield was over 8.39% during this time. This point alone shows you that yield-only focus investing can be dangerous to your financial health.

The Balanced Portfolio

Ten years ago, I was the yield-only focused investor. When I first started off investing, I solely focused on areas that paid more than 7% dividend yields and bought them. Years went by and performance seemed to underperform the S&P 500 and a balanced portfolio. My principal always seemed to fluctuate much more in value than that of a balanced portfolio. Just like the two clients I met with this week, we trick our minds to believe that our 8.39% average yields will outperform over the long term. If our yield only portfolio drops in value, the yield will always go up as well, right? However, did you know a well-balanced portfolio can include both income-generating investments and those with the potential for price appreciation?

Let's dig in and take a look back at a simple balanced 50/50 portfolio. Since 2014, the 50/50 portfolio would have produced a 7.2% annual return. What is interesting to me is the yield-focused portfolio had a higher yield than the balanced portfolio return, yet the balanced portfolio outperformed by 300 basis points annually.

2014 9.73% 2015 .87% 2016 7.21% 2017 12.61% 2018 -2.11% 2019 12.08% Average Annual 7.2%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

I brought up earlier in this article that some might say the past five years might not be long enough to use. This could be a valid point, so let's go all the way back to 1926 with records I have found on a simple 50/50 portfolio. We could have easily used a 60/40 equity to bond allocation, but for simplicity, I kept the allocation 50/50.

Since 1926, the 50% equity & 50% fixed income portfolio produced an 8.4% average annual return. The best year was 1933 with a 33.1% gain, while 1931 was the worst year -22.1%. Out of 94 years, the portfolio had 17 down years, with 77 positive years. The balanced investor had positive returns 82% of the time. Not too bad with such a large allocation to bonds as well. The most under-rated and most important fact of all this is the risk you took to produce these returns.

Risk Metrics Of The Yield Portfolio vs. The Balanced Portfolio

Metric Yield Portfolio Balanced Portfolio

Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.36% 0.60% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 4.44% 7.39% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.33% 0.58% Geometric Mean (annualized) 4.03% 7.20% Volatility (monthly) 2.57% 1.71% Volatility (annualized) 8.89% 5.92% Downside Deviation (monthly) 1.68% 0.98% Max. Drawdown -17.30% -6.16% US Market Correlation 0.86 0.96 Beta(*) 0.64 0.47 Alpha (annualized) -2.47% 2.08% R2 74.36% 92.56% Sharpe Ratio 0.41 1.09 Sortino Ratio 0.61 1.81 Treynor Ratio (%) 5.67 13.53 Calmar Ratio 0.70 1.33 Active Return -6.40% -3.23% Tracking Error 6.26% 6.52% Information Ratio -1.02 -0.50 Skewness -0.07 -0.34 Excess Kurtosis 1.00 0.62 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -4.73% -3.00% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -3.85% -2.15% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) -5.34% -3.56% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 56.87 53.24 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 77.66 44.78 Safe Withdrawal Rate 20.82% 23.13% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 2.43% 5.60% Positive Periods 40 out of 66 (60.61%) 46 out of 66 (69.70%) Gain/Loss Ratio 0.95 1.06

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

When looking at the risk metrics, you can see the biggest advantage is the max drawdown being only -6% for the balanced portfolio vs. -17% for the yield only portfolio. This point has to be driven home to the yield-focused investor. During long bull markets, these yield-focused investors tend to well. However, its periods like September to December 2018, where we see downside volatility pick up and larger drawdowns happen. The standard deviation of the yield portfolio stood at 9%, while the balanced fund comes in at 6%. This shows the average investor that the yield portfolio could fluctuate up to 9% a year, while the balanced fund would fluctuate only 6%. What really helps the balanced portfolio win out is the risk-adjusted returns here.

Retirement Income: Total Return Or Yield

Retired investors often want to know which is more important, total return or yield? The truth is you need both a balance of principal and income. Investors get in trouble when one of these is out of balance. Many who are retired or approaching retirement focus on income streams which is great. However, where retirees get in trouble is buying the largest yielding investments without weighing what the total return is.

Total return = interest + dividends + capital appreciation (or - capital loss).

If the closed-end fund you buy yields 8% but has a standard deviation of 16%, there is a real chance you could lose that 8% yield and another 8% in depreciation of the shares. The idea of being a yield-focused investor and living off of the yield from your securities with no loss of principal is not always realistic.

The biggest benefit of using a total return approach is the ability to spread your portfolio across a mix of asset classes that can actually reduce overall portfolio risk. Another key point is tax considerations. For example, investors can hold income-generating investments in tax-deferred accounts and those geared towards price appreciation in taxable accounts. If you buy and hold an equity fund, your money can continue to appreciate and grow without worrying about capital gains tax until you sell that fund. As long as your assets are balanced, take advantage of these two different ways to minimize your overall tax liabilities.

Summary

When crafting a portfolio for retirement income, it is of the utmost importance to balance principal and income. While sitting for my CTFA designation, the material always referred to being prudent and building a balanced portfolio for all clients. With extended bull markets like we have had, it is easy to lose focus on reducing potential downside volatility of your portfolio. Instead of focusing on just a large 8% yield, focus on earning a total return of 8.4% by owning the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and iShares Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). One could easily buy even lower volatile equity funds like the Invesco S&P 500 low volatile fund (SPLV) but make sure it is truly balanced out with fixed income. You will thank yourself in the long term when we do have multiple back to back negative years. Focus on total return in retirement and not just yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult a certified professional on your specific situation before acting on anything in the article. Ortner Capital consults clients who own these securities.