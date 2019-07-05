SOXL: Don't Get Too Bullish On Semiconductors Following Trade Truce

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (SOXL) witnessed one of the strongest rallies out of all industries on Jul. 1, 2019, following the trade truce between the US and China at G20, but has since given back most of its gains. While there were some positive developments from the truce, the trade war is certainly not over, inhibiting investors from being confidently bullish on SOXL. The Tech sector overall has faced bearish pressure amid the ongoing trade war, though within the sector the Semiconductors industry holds the highest exposure to China, and therefore poses the highest tail risk, making it a risky industry to hold exposure to amid ongoing trade concerns.

Prospectus Review

Before we evaluate the level of riskiness of the SOXL ETF, we should first assess the fund. It aims to track (leveraged x3) the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index as its underlying benchmark. The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Note that the fund may not invest in all the securities present in its underlying benchmark, but instead invest in a large sample of those securities that is sufficient to replicate the attributes and performance of the respective index. The fund seeks to offer leverage through using derivative products such as futures and swaps contracts. Therefore, the fund's strategies could result in the fund failing to offer exactly triple the returns of the underlying index, and hence lead to tracking errors. Moreover, the daily changes in the fund's market price may not accurately reflect changes in its Net Asset Value, as reflected below:

Nevertheless, the SOXL ETF remains one of the most lucrative investment vehicles to gain exposure to the high-growth semiconductors space. While the current trade tensions undermine the ETF's appeal, over the long-term the fund offers attractive potential.

Trade developments and tail risk

The reason the Semiconductors industry was one of the strongest to rally after the truce was mainly due to President Trump agreeing to lift a ban on US companies being able to sell to Huawei. The ban that had been announced in May 2019 would have resulted in the Semiconductors industry taking a big hit in terms of sales revenue, given that Huawei is a major consumer, accounting for $11 billion in revenue last year. Nevertheless, this hit has been avoided (at least for the time being), allowing SOXL to rally higher.

However, now we are in a situation similar to the conditions prior to the ban, when trade negotiations were going on but the two nations were struggling to strike a deal. Moreover, Trump stated "I promised that for at least the time being we're not going to be lifting tariffs on China", which actually does not ease uncertainty at all, as tariffs could be hiked again at any point talks are not going well. Hence this truce poses more ambiguity than the December truce, following which they had at least tried to offer a flexible time period during which tariffs would not be hiked and a trade deal could be made.

Furthermore, while they have agreed that no new tariffs will be placed on each other's goods for the time being, the current tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will remain in place, as well as China's tariffs on $110 billion worth of US imports. Hence these levies will continue to weigh on global growth as trade negotiations continue. In fact, China's economy is persistently weakening, which does not bode well for the Semiconductors industry, as the industry has high sales revenue exposure to China. In fact, the table below exhibits the revenue exposures to China of the top five holdings of the SOXL ETF.

In terms of the status of US-China trade negotiations, we are simply back where we were prior to the Huawei ban in May, where insufficient trade progress over the coming months could bring tariff hike threats back. Hence, the Semiconductors space will still remain sensitive to trade-related headlines going forward. Tail risk analysis can help estimate how SOXL could perform in extreme downside scenarios, in comparison to a leveraged (x3) S&P 500 ETF and a leveraged (x3) Tech sector ETF. The two ETFs against which SOXL will be compared to are the Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) and the Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL). Value at Risk (VaR) analysis has been conducted using a 95% confidence interval, based on monthly performance data between January 2018 (beginning of trade war) and April 2019 (prior month before Huawei ban). Two methodologies of VaR analysis have been used, Historical VaR and Conditional VaR. While Historical VaR reflects the potential one-month loss at the 5th percentile only, the Conditional VaR offers a more realistic estimate of the potential loss in the event that losses exceed the 5th percentile, by determining the average loss of all the returns in the left tail (at and below the 5th percentile). The results have been summarized in the table below.

SOXL's Historical VaR does not reflect excessive tail risk relative to SPXL and TECL. However the Conditional VaR, which is perceived to be a more conservative measure for risk management, reflects a -30.02% potential loss, notably larger than those for SPXL (-24.17%) and TECL (-25.67%). Given Trump's unpredictable and aggressive use of tariffs as a negotiation tool, tail risks should certainly not be ignored, and the results of the more conservative Conditional VaR analysis should be incorporated into risk management and investment decision-making processes amid the ongoing trade tensions.

Nevertheless the Conditional VaR (95%), also known as the Expected Tail Loss (ETL) (95%), can be used to calculate the Rachev ratio, once we determine the Expected Tail Return (NYSE:ETR) (5%) at the right tail as well. The Rachev ratio is essentially a risk-reward metric, which measures the ETR relative to the ETL. The higher the ratio the better, as it would imply more extreme upside potential than extreme downside risk. The results for each of the three ETFs can be found in the table below.

While SOXL poses the greatest tail risk, it also offers the best risk-reward prospects, as out of the three ETFs it is the only fund to offer a Rachev ratio above 1, implying more upside potential than downside risk. SOXL is hardest hit when US-China trade negotiations turn sour, but bounces back more strongly when tensions ease and chances of a trade deal rise. Therefore, whenever the two nations strike a trade deal, investors should definitely play the bullish development using SOXL as opposed to the leveraged ETFs tracking the S&P 500 and the Tech sector, given that the Semiconductors ETF is likely to offer a lot more upside, and consequently makes it an ideal investment vehicle to generate Alpha amid a broad equity rally.

Bottom Line

The recent trade truce between the US and China is insufficient to continue supporting the Semiconductors industry (SOXL) higher, and more concrete trade resolutions will have to be made to allow investors to be more confidently bullish on the ETF. The current trade truce still incurs great uncertainty, similar to conditions we witnessed prior to the Huawei ban in May, and implies significant tail risks for SOXL, with a one-month Conditional VaR (95%) of -30.02%. That being said, SOXL also offers superior upside reward relative to leveraged funds tracking the S&P 500 and the Tech sector, with a Rachev ratio of 1.25. Hence investors should certainly keep this ETF under their radar as soon as we obtain concrete signs of the two nations nearing a trade deal, as it offers potential to generate Alpha.

Note that while this research piece is focused on the impact of the US-China trade war on the Semiconductors space, other industry specific factors, such as the excess chip inventory issue, will have also impacted performance over the past 18 months. Therefore, investors considering buying into the space should also take these developments into consideration.

