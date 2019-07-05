Lydall - An Execution Story That Isn't Executing

Weaker near-term growth and margin prospects have significantly reduced the near-term value of the shares, but the correction looks like it may be too extreme.

I thought that Lydall (LDL) offered a little upside back in September if management could make progress on margins, but that progress hasn't come and the shares have lost half of their value. Between a weaker near-term outlook for margins, weakness in autos, and emerging weakness in heavy machinery, not a lot is pointing favorably for the company over the near term, and management really needs to start delivering the long-expected margin improvements.

In September I said, "Betting on a company to get itself together and improve its operating performance always involves risk, and it is entirely fair for readers to question why they should bother unless and until the segment-level margin performance at least stops getting worse." I still believe that is a very relevant consideration with these shares. Although there is definitely a risk in missing out on gains waiting for hard evidence of margin improvement, there's not much value here if that margin improvement doesn't materialize and management hasn't really earned much benefit of the doubt.

Autos A Known Risk

None of the major auto suppliers are doing particularly well today, and with around half of the company's sales coming from the auto market, I believe Lydall qualifies. Sales in the Thermal and Acoustical Solutions (or TAS) segment have clearly weakened in recent quarters, tracking the overall trends in passenger vehicle sales. Lydall's above-average exposure to more U.S.-focused OEMs like Ford (F) should be expected to help, and it does look like Lydall is outperforming global builds. More encouraging is that it looks as though the TAS segment may be doing a little better than underlying North American builds.

Margins remain problematic. It looks like the business has bottomed around 10%, but that's still not all that impressive next to rivals like Tenneco (TEN) and Dana (DAN) (though differences in disclosures make direct comparisons very problematic). Moreover, the investment thesis on Lydall has long been centered on improving margins, not just finding a stable bottom.

Whether or not management can offset rising input and labor costs remains to be seen, and it's a key must-do for management. Lydall has respectable share in the thermal and acoustical markets (around 12% to 15%), but auto OEMs push back hard on suppliers, and particularly when there's not much perceived differentiation among those suppliers.

On a more positive note, I see no real long-term issues with underlying demand. As auto OEMs focus on smaller, more efficient engines, the need for thermal insulation continues to increase and it will be some time before hybrids/EVs really impact demand - hybrids still have internal combustion engines, and EVs likewise need thermal insulation (although it's not a one-for-one comparison). Likewise with acoustical barriers. Ride quality is a point of differentiation among automakers and customers increasingly expect a quiet cabin. Likewise, I continue to believe that EVs could be an opportunity for Lydall, as there will still be tire/road noise to consider.

As for the underlying market, I expect auto volume numbers to improve as the year goes on, but more from the point of view of lower year-ago bases of comparison. Volumes should improve into 2020, though, and I don't think there's anything fundamentally troubling in the underlying volume outlook, though Lydall does seem to have lost some share in thermal (the company's self-reported share has dropped from 15% to 12%).

Non-Auto Still An Opportunity, But It's Still "In Progress"

While the TAS business is the largest contributor to revenue and the highest-margin business, Lydall still needs the Performance Materials (or PM) and Technical Nonwoven (or TNW) segments to do better than this.

I'm not worried about underlying demand for filtration or sealing in the PM business, although the company's leverage to heavy machinery and thermal power is suboptimal right now (and this is an issue for others like Parker-Hannifin (PH) too). I am concerned about margins here, particularly compared to rivals like Ahlstrom (OTC:MNKKF), but that is not a new concern. I do also see some positive growth potential in the life sciences business. Danaher (DHR) is expecting a lot of growth from its Pall business, and while life sciences filtration is a relatively small part of Lydall's business, this could be an area where additional investment (product development, marketing, and/or M&A) could pay off down the road.

I'm less sure of what to make of the performance of the TNW segment, and particularly the more significant weakness in recent quarters in the Advanced Materials sub-segment (revenue was down 15% in the first quarter, down 13% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and down 8% in Q3'18). I suppose a weaker infrastructure spending environment could explain some of the challenges (geosynthetics are a significant end-market for that sub-segment), but the weakness is concerning nonetheless.

I wish I had more insightful things to say about the margin issues in these businesses, but it looks like a relatively straightforward mix of higher input costs (materials and labor) and weak volume/operating leverage. While the industrial filtration businesses have been holding up, I think weakening U.S. short-cycle data is a risk factor here, particularly as margins have fallen from the double digits into the mid-to-high single digits (PM's Q1 segment margin was actually just 2.3%). With what appears to me to be outsized margin compression ahead of what could be a wider industrial slowdown, this is another thing for investors to watch.

The Outlook

Nothing about Lydall's performance in the last three quarters gives me reason to be more encouraged about the near-term margin outlook. Reported and adjusted results have been weaker than I expected, with gross margin below 20% in two of the last three quarters, and I think it's prudent to reduce near-term margin leverage assumptions given the volume challenges in autos and growing short-cycle industrial weakness. On the industrial side, I'm also concerned about the risk of further inventory de-stocking; inventories haven't corrected as much as I think they need to, and I'd note that Lydall's inventory rose 23% yoy and 8% qoq in the first quarter.

I've cut back my near-term revenue assumptions on weaker auto and industrial end-markets, and less progress than I'd hoped to see in growing the non-auto business over the last year. I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth around 5%, though.

When it comes to margins, I'm reluctant to "hack and slash" all of my modeling assumptions just because the last few quarters have been disappointing. I do think the company can still, eventually, get its FCF margins to the higher side of the mid single digits, but it's worth remembering that the trailing average FCF margin is around 4%, so a long-term forward average of 5% and a 10yr estimate of 6% are both fairly bullish assumptions, particularly given recent trends and challenges in driving margin improvement.

Because discounted cash flow modeling punishes weaker near-term results more than longer-term results, stretching out the timeline for margin improvement does have a sizable impact on my DCF-based fair value, which falls to around 30%. I'd also note that the very weak near-term margins and returns (ROIC, et al) have very negative effects on near-term multiples like EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

I can't say Lydall has earned any benefit of the doubt in recent quarters, but I do think the share price reaction has been excessive. I get that near-term growth and margin expectations have a significant impact on stock multiples, but 7x forward EBITDA seems pretty low. This is a speculative and contrarian call, and one that isn't really supported by underlying performance. There is meaningful upside from here if management can show real progress on margins in the coming quarters, but weakening end-markets will make that more challenging.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.