Buckle: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

The retail sector (XRT) hasn't been the best place to hang out during 2019, with it being the second weakest sector and a flat year-to-date return. While some retail names have enjoyed fantastic runs since the December lows like Lululemon (LULU), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Boot Barn (BOOT), and Dollar General (DG), nearly half of the sector has hung out near their December lows or plunged to new lows despite the tailwind provided by the general market's advance. One such company that's stuck in the laggard group is Buckle (BKE), and the single-digit P/E ratio is not enough to stick one's neck out on the stock. The stock may appear cheap based on valuation metrics but often there is something wrong with a stock when its P/E ratio hovers in the single-digit zone. In the case of Buckle, the company's earnings per share topped nearly five years and have been in a steady downtrend since. I see Buckle as an avoid in the retail sector as I don't see any evidence of a turnaround yet in the fundamentals.

While some analysts over the past year have been quick to point out the immense value in Buckle's shares as they trade under $20.00, there is a severe flaw in this argument. Companies that are seeing annual earnings per share erode often look very undervalued, but this valuation gap compared to peers is present for a very good reason. While leaders in the Retail space like Boot Barn and Lululemon continue to grow earnings per share every single year, Buckle has been unable to stop the erosion in their earnings per share on an annual basis. To suggest that Buckle is undervalued as it trades at a lower P/E ratio than the average retail stock, an argument would have to be made that Buckle has the same earnings power as the average retail stock. Given that Buckle is ranked in the bottom 25% of apparel stocks in terms of its earnings trend, its undervalued status is justified. William O'Neil has pointed out the absurdity of this statement in his book "How To Make Money In Stocks."

To say that a stock is undervalued because a stock is selling at a low P/E ratio is nonsense. In our research, we found that there was a very low correlation between the P/E ratio and the best-performing stocks."

O'Neil's point in this statement is that companies with weak earnings trends or inferior fundamentals trade where they do for a reason, and those that seem overvalued also trade where they do for a reason. The market is good at sniffing out both tomorrow's leaders and tomorrow's losers, and when it comes to poor earnings trends, companies are rarely rewarded for this by the market. To better illustrate this point, we can compare the earnings trends of Lululemon and Buckle below. Lululemon's annual earnings per share are shown in blue, while Buckle's annual earnings per share are shown in yellow.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart, it should be of little surprise that Lululemon has managed to nearly quadruple in share price since 2014 with earnings up over 150% in this period. Meanwhile, Buckle has seen earnings per share almost halved over the same period, and the stock has lost over 70% of its value. Many value analysts would suggest that Lululemon was grossly overvalued last year and Buckle was significantly undervalued, but one look at these earnings trends would tell you that these stocks were marching to the beat of their earnings drum.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There's no dispute as to which company has performed better over the past five years, but let's take a look at Buckle's fundamentals on their own (not compared to a market leader to illustrate a point) to see if it's a stock worth owning.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table & Chart)

As we can see from the chart and table I've built above, Buckle's annual earnings per share topped in 2014 at $3.39 and have been in a steady downtrend since. Earnings briefly paused and entered a range for three years between FY-2017 and current estimates of $1.97 for FY-2019, but we are expected to break down from this range and put in new lows for FY-2020 and FY-2021. Given that the market is most interested in what's happening 18 months from now and couldn't care less about today's news, it explains why the stock has not performed how some might expect with a year of annual earnings uptick on the horizon ($1.85 to $1.97). The reason for this is that this brief uptick in earnings per share is not expected to last and earnings per share should continue to make new lows into FY-2020 based on estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at quarterly revenues above, we can see that revenues have virtually gone nowhere over the past two years. Quarterly revenue put in a high at $281.2 million in Q1 2018 and a lower high in Q1 2019 at $264.4 million. Three of the past four quarters have seen negative year-over-year growth, and revenues estimates of $193 million for Q3 2019 are on track to put in a new 2-year low. This is not ideal in the slightest, as the current range in earnings of $196 million to $280 million over the past two years will see a minor breakout to the downside.

Based on the fact that earnings per share are expected to erode as well as the fact that revenues continue to see negative year-over-year growth, it's hard to be optimistic that we see any real turnaround here at all. The first sign of a turnaround in companies typically comes in the form of two to three consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth and Buckle has not been able even to manage to slow the erosion in negative revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. Unless this trend changes, it would not be unreasonable to see the stock re-test its prior lows near the $12.50 level.

From a technical standpoint, there is not much to inspire confidence here, either. The stock has wedged up into its prior broken support level at $17.35 and has more resistance overhead at $19.30 where the 200-day moving average lies. This would be the most likely sticky spot for the stock where it might run into some trouble, as prior support often becomes new resistance when it is re-tested.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On the weekly chart, we can get a better look at the bigger picture. The stock built a near 20-week box between $17.35 and $20.00 and has run right back into the bottom of it on this rally. While 70% of S&P 500 constituents are above their 200-day moving averages, Buckle cannot reclaim its 200-day moving average, which suggests it's a clear laggard and a market underperformer. While anything is possible, market laggards tend to stay laggards until there's a significant positive change in the fundamentals.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Buckle remains below all of its key weekly moving averages and is running into broken support, I do not see the stock as attractive at these levels. With the company's stagnating fundamentals and erosion in earnings per share expected over the next two fiscal years, I would be surprised if the stock gained much ground even with the potential tailwind from a rising market. The market strength in the first six months of the year has not been any help whatsoever to Buckle, and I don't expect this to change overnight suddenly.

I see Buckle as an avoid, and a high-risk, high-reward proposition which is not the type of investments I am looking for. There are much stronger names in the apparel space for those looking for exposure to the sector, but Buckle is not one of them. Until we see a material improvement in the fundamentals, I would be avoiding the stock and using any rallies into the $20 area to trim positions.

