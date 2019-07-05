WD-40 Company Is Still Too Expensive Despite A Pullback

Source

The WD-40 Company (WDFC) has long caught my attention due to the namesake product. A fan of buying what you know as an investment style, I always liked the steady revenue growth the company had. However, I never liked that the company generates a significant amount of revenue from one product. I believe there are many ways the company can diversify its revenue stream to generate a larger and more diversified revenue stream. Management has stayed true to its roots and just focused on what has grown the company to its current size. The valuation has just gotten too far ahead of itself to make sense for an investment at this time.

Performance

As we can see, the company performed as expected for a company that has been around as long as it has.

However, it is also important to note that revenue grew only 0.1% on a relatively small base. When accounting for currency headwinds, the company actually saw a 2% increase in net sales, which is still hardly impressive. Net income for the $2.4 billion market cap company was $15.9 million for the quarter, which was a 7% increase from the prior year. One of the key things I like to review is, if I could purchase the whole company, would I. And, while I would certainly love to own the company's products, I couldn't justify spending $2.3 billion before debt, just to generate an annualized income of what amounted to $65 million in 2018. The payback period would just be too long especially when considering growth is not significant.

The company also reported that, year to date, advertising and sales promotion expenses were up 8 percent to $11.1 million compared to the prior year fiscal period. This is a positive to see the company investing in advertising. However, the return doesn't seem to be worthwhile considering lackluster sales growth. This brings into question whether or not the company is seeing more competition from other products or if it needs to reconsider how its spending promotional dollars. The company blamed poor sales growth on two events, warehouse club inventory rotation taking longer than expected and key promotional events. Hopefully, time will tell if this made a difference as the company reports 3rd quarter.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, we see how the company is doing financially.

The current cash position of $31 million is less than the year before, and the long-term debt still stands around $63 million. Thus, the company is not over-levered. Some of the cash was used to repurchase shares as the company has been steadily doing for the past several years.

Below, we see that shares have been reduced about 10% since 2014.

This is a great way to return capital to shareholders. Personally, I rather have seen an acquisition transpire to generate synergies and revenue growth the company just isn't getting on its own.

The company paints its long-term revenue growth target barring any setbacks to be for $700 million in revenue in 2025.

This is not that significant when considering where the shares currently trade and that this is 6 years away from potentially being realized.

Furthermore, the company is targeting most of its growth to come from abroad which has been experiencing an economic slowdown currently.

If they can achieve their target despite the slowdown, the company expects a CAGR of 8%. This is attractive, but not worth the current 38x forward earnings the shares are trading for.

The company's signature product has many costs related to production.

Should the price of oil rise, it could significantly impact margins as it is the greatest input cost behind the products it sells. This is something for investors to keep in mind as a key risk going forward. It also paints the picture of why an acquisition would be ideal. This could involve a company like CSW Industrials (CSWI), which operates in the specialty chemicals space (a key focus category for WD-40). This company generates almost the same net income as WD-40 and trades at one-third the market cap. WD-40 could potentially double its income and revenue simply at a smaller cost than repurchasing its own shares, which it is fond of doing. This would be a much more prudent allocation of capital.

Valuation

While WD-40 is certainly a great brand champion, that does not mean investors should ignore the valuation.

Comparing the company to the acquisition target, we see a higher P/S and forward P/E despite slower growth. Compared to another small consumer products company known as Church & Dwight (CHD), the company trades at loftier valuations and even a lower dividend.

There is not much justification for such a premium to the shares. There is no significant growth, and management itself has not predicted for more than 71% growth in revenue in the next 6 years. While that number may seem big, investors must keep in mind this is a target that can be missed should an economic slowdown occur in the next 6 years. This is also very likely to happen being where we are in the current cycle. Even if the company hit its goal of $700 million in revenue, at the current income conversion rate, we would see earnings potentially be $8 per share with the current number of shares outstanding. Even if there was another reduction of 10% of shares outstanding, we would then see potentially $8.70 in EPS. This would leave shares currently trading at $175 with a multiple of 20 six years from now in the best case. That would mean little upside for investors over the next several years as even that multiple is quite a bit above the market multiple.

Even when looking at the historical valuation, for the last 5 years, we see shares are pricey.

The company trades at a higher P/S, forward P/E, P/CF, and P/B than it has on average for the last 5 years. All this signals that the shares are priced for more than perfection and are probably overvalued. An in-line multiple for the average would give us a share price of $144 at the midpoint of current guidance. That's approximately an 18% decline from current levels. Even then, I prefer to add shares when undervalued and would look for a 10-15% discount from the 5-year average for a share price of $130 or less to start a position.

Conclusion

While WD-40 Company has been a steady grower, and given investors great returns over the last few years, the shares are currently too expensive for a new position. Unless the company makes a transformative acquisition, the growth goals it has in place may be hard to accomplish, considering the economic cycle. Even if they can hit these coals more than half a decade away, shares don't offer much if any upside at all. I would look to add shares on a major pullback that offers a discount to the average valuation. Currently, shares are not a buy for me at this time.

