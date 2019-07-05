National CineMedia: If It Looks Like A Value Trap, It Probably Is

I don't like purchasing stocks who have just experienced a dividend cut, and wouldn't recommend NCMI to other investors.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

The advertising industry has been severely disrupted during the past decade. The rise of online advertising in company's budgets has moved in tandem with the rise of online media consumption. Advertisers have had a hard time adapting. One company that was particularly badly positioned for the digital transformation was National CineMedia (NCMI). National CineMedia, through its subsidiary, operates digital in-theater media network in North America, through which it sells in-theater and online advertising and promotions. Advertising in theaters with declining audiences is a tough business proposition.

NCMI is currently trading at $6.68 and yields 10.18%. My M.A.D Assessment gives NCMI a Dividend Strength score of 43 and a Stock Strength score of 73.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid National CineMedia at current prices.

This article will first analyze NCMI's potential as an income producing investment. It will then proceed to analyzing the stock's potential for capital appreciation. Both are important since receiving a dividend on a stock which loses value each year, isn't a great investment.

Dividend Strength

For me to be comfortable investing in stocks with high 10% yields, I need to be convinced that the dividend is safe and likely to continue being paid for upcoming years. I don't need much dividend growth potential, but it is important that top and bottom lines aren't likely to decrease, and thus put the dividend in jeopardy.

Dividend Safety

Stocks with high dividend yields usually have super high dividend payout ratios. As we'll see with NCMI, before cutting the dividend, it ate up all of the stock's free cashflow.

Currently, National CineMedia has an earnings payout ratio of 174%. This makes NCMI's payout ratio better than 8% of dividend stocks.

NCMI pays 36% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 35% of dividend stocks.

NCMI pays 68% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 32% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe National CineMedia's pay-out ratio to be decent, at least when we focus on operating and free cashflow.

02/04/2015 31/03/2016 30/03/2017 29/03/2018 28/03/2019 Dividends $0.8800 $0.8800 $0.8800 $0.8300 $0.6800 Net Income $0.13 $0.34 $0.51 $-0.03 $0.39 Payout Ratio 677% 259% 173% -2767% 175% Cash From Operations $1.80 $2.15 $2.73 $1.70 $1.89 Payout Ratio 64% 53% 41% 49% 36% Free Cash Flow $1.65 $1.90 $1.87 $0.85 $0.99 Payout Ratio 54% 47% 47% 97% 68%

NCMI has an interest coverage ratio of 2.5x which is better than 20% of stocks. This level of coverage isn't fantastic, as it implies that the company's financial costs makes earnings more volatile.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like NCMI's dividend is somewhat risky. The dividend was cut to fund the company's digital offering. This is a good example of the risks associated with owning dividend stocks who pay all of their free cashflow in dividends: if they need to adapt, to invest more, they have no choice but to cut the dividend.

Dividend Potential

NCMI has been a high yielding dividend stock for the better part of the past 10 years. But for the last two years, the yield has exploder from a 4.5% to 6.5% dividend yield to a 10% yield.

While 10% is a huge yield, I am often worried with stocks that yield this much, especially when they historically yielded half the current yield.

Is the market wrong about NCMI, or is the stock price telling us something about the future?

National CineMedia has a dividend yield of 10.18% which is better than 97% of dividend stocks.

The dividend was cut by -22% during the last 12 months pushing it back to its 2011 levels. The dividend had remained frozen since 2012, but now is cut for the company to afford the Capex they need to grow.

While revenues were up 3% in 2018, they are still 1% lower than they were in 2015. Operating income has also remained flat over the past 3 years. The company can just about afford its dividend, but investors may wonder if continuing to pay such a high dividend isn't detracting from the company's ability to remain relevant in a tough market.

Theaters' have been receiving decreasing audiences since the turn of the century, and while 2018 box office revenue set a record for revenue, the secular decrease in attendance poses many threats to a company whose revenue depends on people going to the movies.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, NCMI's dividend has subpar potential. I would never purchase a stock straight after a dividend cut, especially not when revenues and operating income have remained flat for the past few years. There is a good movie slate for the rest of the year: Toy Story 4, Star Wars, The Lion King; but this doesn't detract from the fact that the industry is in a secular downtrend. This significantly reduces my confidence in NCMI for dividend investing.

Dividend Summary

NCMI has a dividend strength score of 43 / 100. I would advise investors to stay away from NCMI, when questions were asked about the dividend and capital allocation in the latest quarterly earnings call, management ignored mentioning the dividend, or their policy moving forward. These are little hints that maybe, management doesn't have much trust in the future of their dividend, just like the investment community at large. The risks associated with NCMI's dividend stream are simply too high for me to ignore.

Stock Strength

Stocks with high dividend yields usually are hated by the market for a certain reason. The investment community doesn't believe in the company's ability to pay the dividend. This causes a risk for the price to go lower in upcoming months. If the company loses a significant amount of its value, the 10% yield no longer seems that attractive. To assess the stock's potential, I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. They have been very good in the past few decades at predicting movements in stock prices.

Value

I start with value. Stocks with high 10% + dividend yields usually trade at low multiples of their fundamentals. This usually makes them look undervalued. However, investors need to make sure they aren't getting into a value trap, where low trailing multiples lure investors in to struggling businesses. To prevent the likelihood of these value traps, I avoid stocks with high value scores and low momentum scores, since these stocks are on the wrong side of investor sentiment.

NCMI has a P/E of 17.13x

P/S of 0.99x

P/CFO of 3.52x

Dividend yield of 10.18%

Buyback yield of -0.54

Shareholder yield of 9.64%.

According to these values, NCMI is more undervalued than 95% of stocks, which was expected with the sky high dividend yield. Investors have discarded this stock, and it now trades at rock bottom valuations. Could the stock get more undervalued? From my experience, stocks can trade a lot lower than 17x TTM earnings, and a lot lower than 1x sales. So I'd say that yes, if NCMI isn't capable of getting support from the investment community, the stock could go lower.

As you can see, NCMI is currently trading around the lowest TTM PE multiple in the past 5 years. While reversal towards historical multiples would show large double digit gains for the stock, there seems to lack any real catalyst for this to happen soon.

Value Score: 95 / 100

Momentum

This far into the article, it will come as no surprise that relative to the market, NCMI's momentum hasn't been great. Unfortunately for NCMI, the worst might not yet be behind the stock. Stocks with the worst recent relative strength usually continue to underperform.

National CineMedia trades at $6.68 and is down 7.86% these last 3 months, up 3.09% these last 6 months & and down 20.48% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 24% of stocks, which is worrying. The stocks in the worst quartile for momentum, usually continue underperforming the market for the next few quarters. The investment community is not behind NCMI, and as long as sentiment around the stock doesn't change, there is no reason for the stock price to appreciate significantly.

Momentum score: 24 / 100

Financial Strength

NCMI's negative equity, making the analysis of the company's gearing unfeasible. The company's liabilities have decreased by -2% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 12.0% of liabilities. This makes NCMI more financially sound than 51% of U.S. listed stocks. The slightly higher than average liability coverage indicates that NCMI is still capable of generating enough cash to maintain its stability. NCMI has the financial strength profile of your median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 51/100

Earnings Quality

Assessing earnings quality would give me hints to suggest whether management has made conservative decisions which will lead to growth in future earnings, rather than decisions which will deplete earnings. I look at the company's accruals as well as levels of depreciation to assess this. I also look at asset turnover, since companies with efficient asset bases usually have higher earnings quality.

NCMI has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.7%, which is better than 54% of companies. It depreciates 247.8% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 80% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 44% of stocks. This makes NCMI's earnings quality better than 73% of stocks. This is positive for the stock, it suggests that management has been conservative with their accounting decisions, and this should be accretive to earnings down the line.

Earnings Quality Score: 73 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 73 / 100 which isn't as satisfying as it could be. While the stock has reasonable fundamentals, its lack of top line growth is concerning. The market has punished this stock, and I don't see any kind of capital appreciation potential in the next few quarters.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 43 & a stock strength of 73, National

CineMedia Inc. is a subpar choice for dividend investors. The company operates in a struggling industry, and its large dividend makes the company inflexible when it comes to adjusting to the future.

Dividend investors can expect to do a lot better in other stocks, and shouldn't be lured in by the attractive yield. While NCMI might be an investment some point in the future, I'd need to be much more convinced by a turnaround than I can be, given the numbers the company has been posting.

