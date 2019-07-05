Dynagas LNG - A Trade That Returned 90% Gives Us A Second Bite Of The Apple

The preferred shares present a great opportunity as they offer a cash yield of about 12.5% plus the potential to be pulled back to par offering an additional return of about 35-40%.

Dynagas had to reduce the common dividend materially last year (as we predicted in our article published in April 2017) and may be required to eliminate it soon.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is a limited partnership that owns and operates six Ice-Class specification LNG vessels that are all under long-term charters with solid counterparties (Yamal LNG, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR)).

The fleet's average age is 9.5 years (LNG ships are estimated to have a useful lifespan of approximately 35 years) and the average remaining charter duration is more than nine years, as per the above graph. The total estimated contracted revenue backlog for the company is approximately $1.35bn. The carrying value of the ships on its balance sheet as of Dec 2018 is $950m.

When we published an article about Dynagas in April 2017 (previous article), the price of the common unit was $17.23, whereas it currently trades at about $1.50 (i.e., a decline of 90% since we proposed to the investors to sell the stock). The main argument behind the sell recommendation was that the price at the time was based on a dividend yield that was unsustainable in our view. Although the common unit may also have significant upside from its current levels, we believe that the risk/reward of the preferred shares is much more attractive as they are higher in the capital structure while still have the ability to provide a total return of about 50% from the current levels.

The company's capital structure and current yields of its listed equity securities are shown below:

We estimate the following cash flows and debt schedule.

In the above table, we assume that the Term Loan B and the bond due in October 2019 are re-financed through a secured loan facility provided by commercial banks. The contemplated bank facility is assumed to be amortized over time and should potentially leave the company close to debt free 10 years from now. Although stretched from a leverage point of view, DLNG's cash flows are highly visible going forward, and they support the refinancing of its debt.

We believe that the outstanding preferred shares that at current valuations are trading at a large discount to par (25$) should comfortably trade close to par, considering the dividends will continue to be paid. The catalyst is the refinancing which needs to happen by October, before the maturity of the $250m unsecured bond, but is expected to be announced in the next few weeks (before August), according to the company's recent communications

In the above numbers, we assume that the current term loan B that pays Libor+450 and amortizes 1% per annum until 2023, as well as the unsecured bond of $250m that pays 6.25% fixed, will be refinanced by cash on hand and a new bank loan that pays Libor+300 and is swapped out over the term of the loan. We think that the lending banks are more likely to lend based on the carrying value of the ships on the balance sheet ($950m in Dec 2018) which takes into account the contracted backlog of 1.3bn.

These assumptions are borne out by the company's prepared remarks in its latest quarterly call (5 June 2019):

"Our top priority continues to be the refinancing of our $250 million unsecured notes, which are maturing in October 2019. We are in an advanced stage with commercial banks and other capital sources to fund the payment due on the maturity date of our notes and refinance our $470 million Term Loan B. We are cautiously optimistic that we will be successful in concluding this financing transaction. However, we cannot assure you we will do so as we have not yet received the requisite commitments from all new lenders. The process of planning the requisite commitments has been quite long, which may be attributed to the size the transaction and a number of banks involved. This re-financing transaction require entire indebtedness, if consummated in its contemplated form will require the partnership to make significant quarterly debt repayments, restrict us from using part of our cash and eliminate distribution to common unit holders, but will not affect the distribution to the Series A and Series B preferred unit holders. This contemplated transaction if consummated as contemplated will also reduce our cost of debt compared to the cost of our current Term Loan B, and achieve our objectives of de-levering and building equity value for the long-term. We believe this financing transaction is in the long-term interest of the partnership, and would like to mention that the quality of our fleet and the long-term charter cover we have secured for our vessels has been instrumental in our ability to pursue this refinancing."

The preferred shares have a market value of about $88m and par value of $125m. Assuming the carrying value of the ships at the end of 2019 is around $920m and the net debt post refinancing is around $570m, that implies equity value of close to $350m, so the preferred shares are well covered. It is difficult to estimate what the value of the ships will be 10 years from now (and the preferred shares may well have been called by then, the A's are redeemable after August 12, 2020, and the B's after November 22, 2023), but the fleet will still have an average useful life of 10-15 years, and even the scrap value of the ships is north of $100m at current prices.

One could argue that the common units trading at $50m are an even better bet. As they are not paying a dividend, and will most likely not do so for a while, we think that the preferred shares are a safer instrument to capitalize on a successful refinancing.

Risks

The recent price reaction of the preferred shares probably reflects the following market fears or a combination thereof:

A) Difficulty in re-financing: It can be safely assumed that the company has been left to deal with the re-financing in the last minute which has exacerbated what should have been an almost negligible risk. While historically a similar bank loan could have been absorbed by one or two traditional European shipping lenders, this is not the case in today's somehow limited (by historical standards) ship financing market. In addition, the Russian aspect of the DLNG's counterparties will likely deter most US banks from looking at this loan.

B) Possibility that the sponsor tries to engage in a takeover and delist the ordinary shares in order to buy back the preferred shares at a lower price: The company's principal shareholder (holding 44% of ordinary shares) is Dynagas Ltd., (which also controls another 9 Ice-Class LNG carriers some of which are potential drop down candidates). Dynagas Ltd. is 100% owned by Mr. George Procopiou who is its founder and CEO. Procopiou is a stalwart of the Greek shipping industry and enjoys a stellar reputation as a mostly self-made man and a shrewd investor. Through his other unlisted vehicles, namely Dynacom and Sea Traders, he owns and manages more than 100 ships that include crude oil tankers and dry cargo ships. He is believed to be one of the wealthiest and most powerful ship owners globally. Although his private holdings and corresponding financial indebtedness are difficult to know, his shipping and real estate holdings are likely to translate into a net worth that could be a multiple of the market value of his investment in DLNG.

In this instance, the fact that the sponsor owns 44% of the common shares, which is valued at close to $30m, could give rise to possible thoughts of a dilutive capital raise, or some type of takeover/under of the common shares and subsequent delisting. Having said that, the preferred shares are cumulative, meaning that switching off payments to them does not transfer value to the common units. Furthermore, as there is still clearly substantial equity value, even if somehow the common units were taken private and delisted, any financial gain of trying to buy back the preferred shares at a low ball price is unlikely to yield much financial gain, and the reputational damage alone could be assumed to be a credible deterrent.

C) Possibility that at least one of the financing banks requests the preferred dividends to be switched off: This could be the most credible risk. Given the large number of banks in the potential syndicate, one making such a request is not unimaginable. Having said that, the fact that the company made specific reference in its latest call that the refinancing being discussed entails a dividend cut for the common units but will leave the preferred shares untouched, despite having no obligation to do so, leads us to believe that it is not currently on the table, and unlikely to be.

Hence, we propose that the investors take advantage of the currently extreme discount offered by the preferred shares.

