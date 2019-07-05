PHK: High Income Meets High Risk

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) as an investment option at its current market price. PHK has had a volatile spring, on the backdrop of a distribution cut which sent the share price spiraling downward. While the fund has recovered a bit since that time, it provides another stark reminder of how risky investing in high premium funds can be. With this in mind, I continue to view PHK as an investment only suitable for those who can withstand sharp losses in principle, often for prolonged periods.

On a positive note, PHK has managed to maintain its current distribution rate since April, and its yield is still quite high. Short-term income metrics have improved, which means investors searching for yield could very well find a place for PHK in their portfolio. The fund is benefiting from a surge in junk bond demand, and a dovish Federal Reserve should prolong this sentiment. Furthermore, while the fund is expensive to own, based on its premium to NAV, it has come down a few percentage points since April. Furthermore, PHK has a history of trading at a lofty valuation, so this point alone does not suggest another correction is imminent. Therefore, while PHK is not right for me personally, it does have some positive attributes that could make it the right fit for a risk-seeking investor.

Background

First, a little about PHK. It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also high-yield credit. Currently, the fund trades at $8.07/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.061331/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.12%. I covered PHK at the start of April, right after the fund's distribution was cut by almost 25%. The reaction was swiftly negative, and I cautioned that buying in at that time was a risky proposition. However, since that time, PHK has seen a positive return above 3%, although it did continue to drop in the days that immediately followed the cut. Given the stability the fund has shown recently, I wanted to write an updated review to see if it makes sense to buy now, or if my "stay away" recommendation should still stand. After review, I remain convinced that this investment is only suitable for those who want a high level of income and are also able to withstand extreme levels of volatility.

High Yield Sees Surge of Demand, But Issuance Also Up

To start, I want to take a look at one of the key reasons why PHK has seen such resilience over the past few months, despite the backdrop of a distribution cut. A look at the high-yield credit market helps illustrate this story, as this is the largest sector by weighting within PHK's portfolio, making up over a quarter of total assets, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, what is going on in the junk bond sector has an impact on PHK, so understanding the current climate is critical to evaluating the fund. Fortunately, this is an area that has been performing well lately and, quite frankly, for most of 2019. In fact, the past couple of weeks has seen a surge of investor interest in junk bonds, after dropping off sharply in May and early June, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, high-yield has taken in strong inflows for most of the year, but the trend seems to be accelerating in the short-term. This is due to a couple of factors. One, investors appear to be appeased for the moment in the de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute, with both sides agreeing to hold off on implementing any new tariffs for the time being. This reality is helping support the "risk-on" trade. Two, investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to put the U.S. on a dovish interest rate course by the end of the year, with some investors predicting up to three interest rate cuts by year-end, according to data compiled by CME Group. The outlook for interest rates going lower is prompting investors to lock-in higher yields now, before they head lower over the remainder of the year (as forecasted).

My takeaway here is this is positive for high-yield debt, as the surge in investor demand seems well justified. Considering some modest progress on trade, coupled with the unlikelihood that the Fed will shift its tone any time soon, I expect demand for high-yield to remain relatively high in the coming months, which will benefit PHK.

Now, the downside. While high-yield is certainly seeing plenty of interest in demand, the other part of the equation is increasing supply. While new issuance in bonds was down in Q1 on a year-over-year comparison, May and June saw sharp increases in new issuance, compared to 2018. In fact, the amount of bonds sold in June was the highest level in almost two years, as the shown in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is mixed. For now, even with supply increasing, there seems to be plenty of investor appetite to pick up these bonds, which has helped boost the underlying value of the assets even as supply has gone up. However, this is a key element to keep an eye on. If supply continues on this path, but investor interest wanes, prices will not be able to keep up. Therefore, buying in to high-yield now, after the impressive run-up in the first half of the year, does present some risks. While the yields offered are attractive, investors are buying in a bit late in the cycle, and that leads me to recommend caution at these levels.

At What Cost?

While I just laid out a detailed explanation for why high-yield has been performing well, and could continue to perform well, we now have to examine whether PHK is a suitable way to play that possibility. There are a myriad of available options to buy high-yield debt, so investors need to evaluate if buying PHK is one of the best ways to do so. To start this examination, let us look at an area that is always a focus of mine with respect to this fund - its premium to NAV. PHK is notorious for trading at a large premium, and this time around is no different. While its premium has declined a bit since my last review, it is still quite high. This is the reality in both relative terms and in isolation, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium 26.6% Premium At April Review 29.5% Average Premium - 2019 34.5% 2019 Premium High 47.7% 2018 Premium Low 22.6% Average PIMCO CEF Premium (non-muni funds) 17.5%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PHK is quite expensive right now, with a premium at almost 27%. However, in fairness, the fund does have a track record of trading much higher than that, and its current price is indeed below its average for the year. However, this drop in premium is entirely justified, due to the fund's recent distribution cut. Therefore, I would hesitate to call this a "value opportunity", even if I ignored how high the premium was on the surface. Furthermore, PHK is markedly more expensive than the average PIMCO offering, so investors have to decide if the fund is truly worth that price, when cheaper options exist that also pay similar yields.

While I personally see better risk-reward opportunities elsewhere, I do need to point out that PHK has seen its premium decrease for another reason besides the drop in share price. This has been a rise in the fund's underlying value, which is a very strong positive attribute. In fact, since 2019 began, PHK has seen its NAV increase by 6.5%, which is a very strong move. This appreciation has occurred largely because of the strength in the high-yield sector, as I just discussed in the preceding paragraph. If that strength continues, PHK's value should continue to rise, helping to shrink the premium further (all other things being equal).

My takeaway here again is mixed. PHK is certainly a pricey fund, but its trading history tells us this is not abnormal. Furthermore, while PHK is more expensive than the average PIMCO CEF, many of those funds are not "cheap" either. Therefore, any buyers here are likely going to have to be willing to pay a premium price, regardless of what option they choose. Finally, PHK has solid underlying performance since the year started. If this continues, and the fund is able to maintain its new distribution level, there is a very good chance the fund can see more gains. Whether investors want to pay a premium close to 27% to profit off that possibility, is up to them to decide.

UNII Report - Improving, But Not Enough

A final point I want to discuss regarding PHK is the fund's income production, which is especially important given the distribution cut earlier this year. Maintaining a high level of income is critical for this fund, and its history is very mixed in this regard. While PHK has maintained its new distribution level since the prior cut, the timeframe has been very short, so investors will want to see this payout remain constant for a much longer period. With this in mind, I want to examine the current metrics, to better gauge the health of the fund's income production.

While a distribution cut is never a good thing, CEFs can, and often do, recover from them. What I would want to see this time around is strong coverage ratios, in order to convince me that the new distribution level is sustainable, and management has properly aligned earnings with distributions. Unfortunately for PHK, while there has been some improvement, the figures still give me pause. To illustrate, I compiled relevant data from the prior three UNII reports from PIMCO, shown below:

Month (published) UNII 3-month coverage ratio Fiscal YTD coverage ratio June ($.13/share) 94.7% 83.% May ($.13/share) 84.6% 85.6% April ($.14/share) 62.0% 79.5%

Source: PIMCO

Not surprisingly, my takeaway here is mixed again. On the bright side, PHK has shown improvement. Its UNII balance has improved (albeit extremely modestly) and its coverage ratios have made marked gains. If these trends continue going forward, it will better convince me that the new income stream is sustainable. At a 9% yield, that is certainly attractive.

However, it is also clear to me this improvement is not quite enough to give me a high level of comfort. The negative UNII balance is still high, indicating PHK is in the hole about two month's worth of distributions, which is a worrying sign. While the coverage ratios have improved, the negative balance does not leave much room for error - and error exists. For now, it seems hard to justify such an expensive price for PHK, when the distribution stream remains suspect. I certainly believe the fund is capable of turning these ratios around and bringing the UNII balance to a positive figure. However, I am going to wait until I see clearer signs of that happening, before I pay a whopping 27% premium to own it.

Bottom Line

PHK has had a volatile 2019. On the backdrop of strong 2018 performance, PHK entered the new year on solid footing. However, this footing was lost when the fund cut its distribution by a large amount, and the share price took a beating because of it. However, the fund has stabilized since then, as demand for high-yield assets has soared, propelled primarily by the expectation of lower interest rates in the near term. Furthermore, PHK has improved its coverage ratios, and has reliably paid its new distribution level since it was announced.

Despite this, there are still too many warning signs for me to get behind the fund. While the cost to own PHK has dropped, it is still too expensive for my taste, especially with cheaper PIMCO CEF alternatives providing similar levels of income. Additionally, PHK still sports a negative UNII balance, which tells me the current income stream is not entirely safe. Finally, further gains for PHK depend largely on continued demand for high-yield, but supply is also increasing rapidly. If investor demand wanes and cannot match the higher levels of supply, asset prices are bound to drop. While I do not expect this to happen on a wide scale, it is a present risk, which tells me to be selective about new positions right now. Therefore, I remain lukewarm on PHK, and recommend investors give this fund serious thought before purchasing, and have a firm understanding of their ability to handle the expected volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.