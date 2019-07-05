Descartes Systemes Acquires STEPcom For Trade Data Tech

With the deal, DSGX acquires another data integration asset as it seeks to reduce trading partner information sharing complexity in the supply chain management industry.

Quick Take

Descartes Systemes (DSGX) announced it has acquired the group of companies operating under STEPcom for $19.6 million.

STEPcom operates as a Business-to-Business [B2B] supply chain integration network.

DSGX continues to acquire smaller firms with technologies that it can quickly integrate into its supply chain offerings to enhance customer value in an increasingly complex trading IT environment.

Target Company

Rheinfelden, Switzerland-based STEPcom was founded in 2003 and provide a suite of solutions that automate supply chain processes and streamline a range of mission-critical documents found in typical procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes.

The firm additionally operates a GS1-certified and industry-independent data content pool where suppliers can share product master data with customers globally.

Management is headed by CEO Daniel Giger, who has been with the firm since its inception.

STEPcom’s primary offerings include:

EDI Service Center

MIOS

STEPpack

STEPbox

Company partners or major customers include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Bosch (BOSCHLTD)

Deichmann

Jumbo (BELA:GA)

Novartis (NVS)

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Gartner, the global supply chain management market was valued at over $13 billion in 2017, an 11% year-over-year increase from 2016, and is projected to reach $19 billion by 2021.

The main driver for this expected growth is the push for digitalization which increases demand for agility and forces new business models that boosts spending in the supply chain management vertical.

Major competitive vendors that provide supply chain management solutions include:

SAP (SAP)

Oracle (ORCL)

JDA Software

Infor Global Solutions

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Coupa (COUP)

Epicor (EPIC)

Basware (HEL:BAS1V)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Descartes disclosed the acquisition price and terms as approximately $19.6 million in cash and the amount was sourced from the firm’s acquisition-specific line of credit.

There was no announced change in financial guidance as a result of the small deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial report indicates that as of April 30, 2019, Descartes had $29.6 million in cash and $354.5 million in total liabilities, of which $242.7 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended April 30, 2019, was $22 million.

In the past 12 months, DSGX’s stock price has risen 8.35% vs. Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) rise of 38%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have generally been positive or at least even, with the exception of its most recent quarterly earnings which were a strongly negative surprise:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated significantly since late 2017:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

DSGX acquired STEPcom for its industry independent data content pool network and technology.

As Descartes VP Product Strategy Fred van der Heide stated in the deal announcement,

The supply chain landscape continues to evolve as an increasing number of industries are pushing for more and more electronic data from their trading partners, putting pressure on supply chain participants to manage a dynamic set of connections with often-changing trading partners. STEPcom’s network, much like Descartes’ Global Logistics Network, helps isolate customers from the complexities of different protocols, semantics and end-user requirements for managing and transmitting electronic supply chain data and documents.

So the acquisition will enable DSGX to provide its customers with a centralized translation system, reducing their need to generate separate solutions for each trading partner.

Descartes has been an active acquirer of firms in the trade data space, so this small deal for STEPcom is more of the same as the firm opportunistically adds capabilities to its offering portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.