Coca-Cola Consolidated: Viable Short

Coca-Cola Consolidated(COKE) is by all means an anomaly. It has risen over 70% since the start of the year despite pretty poor results, which has led to one of the highest valuations we have ever seen for a capital intensive company. Despite an over 20% correction from the peak, the company is still extremely risky and we think it is a strong sell.

What is COKE?

COKE, not to be confused with Coca-Cola(KO), is one of the largest bottlers for KO. For those who don't understand KO's business model, it basically sells concentrates to bottlers like COKE, which then add the concentrate into a bottle along with water and some other ingredients, turning the concentrate into bottles of drink. Unlike KO, COKE's business model is very capital intensive and it has nearly 1/3 of its assets in PPE.

COKE primarily bottles KO products, with KO products making up 88% of its revenues, but it also helps to bottle products for Dr Pepper and beverages from other soft drink companies.

Cutthroat industry

The bottling industry isn't a great industry to be in. Large retailers like Walmart demand low prices for their customers, which, combined with inflation, pressures profits for bottlers like COKE. With its top two customers making up over 20% of sales, it is very hard for COKE to raise prices, leading to stagnant or declining gross margins.

In fact, from 2017 to 2018, cost of sales grew over 10% despite net sales growing 8%. Management attributes most of this cost increase with higher volumes, which is odd, considering higher volumes lead to economies of scale, which should lead to higher profitability.

Regulations are also very stringent, with the government in recent years putting out regulations regarding everything from health to the environment.

In response to the growing health, nutrition and obesity concerns of today’s youth, a number of states have regulations restricting the sale of soft drinks and other foods in schools, particularly elementary, middle and high schools. Many of these restrictions have existed for several years in connection with subsidized meal programs in schools. Restrictive legislation, if widely enacted , could have an adverse impact on our products, image and reputation. 10K 2018

Health legislation is a huge threat to a company like COKE, considering a large chunk of its profits come from soft drinks. However, health legislation is not the only legal threat to COKE. COKE also admits in its 10K that the governments may force it to collect deposits on each sale to encourage recycling, which could raise costs and lower profits.

Slowing growth and worsening profits

One of the likely reasons for COKE's premium valuation is its high growth - sales have doubled from 2014 to 2018.

Looking at the 10Q for that period, we believe this sudden growth spike was due to acquisitions made that allowed the company to grow revenues significantly. These acquisitions, which COKE called its "System Transformation", were completed on July 2 2017 and led to significant revenue growth for the company.

As part of The Coca‑Cola Company’s plans to refranchise its North American bottling territories, the Company has engaged in a series of transactions since April 2013 with The Coca‑Cola Company and Coca‑Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. (“CCR”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca‑Cola Company, to significantly expand the Company’s distribution and manufacturing operations. This expansion includes acquisition of the rights to serve additional distribution territories previously served by CCR (the “Expansion Territories”) and related distribution assets (the “Distribution Territory Expansion Transactions”), as well as the acquisition of regional manufacturing facilities previously owned by CCR (the “Expansion Facilities”) and related manufacturing assets (the “Manufacturing Facility Expansion Transactions” and, together with the Distribution Territory Expansion Transactions, the “Expansion Transactions”). Q2 10Q 2017

However, sales growth has slowed drastically recently, with YOY growth now plateauing at 3%. If you look at historical revenues, you'll see that starting from Q2 2017, revenues have been quite flat. This is likely because a company like COKE is kind of like a utility, with a virtual monopoly on the area it serves but is unable to move into other territories and compete with bottlers there. This helps to reduce downside but also means there are limited ways for COKE to grow.

We also don't expect growth to improve in the near future or the long term, as COKE will be unable to enter and do business in another area unless it acquires more area. It likely won't be able to do this due to its high debt load of over $1bil, which management says they will be trying to reduce.

The only way COKE can increase revenues now is to sell more bottles of drink, or increase prices. As you can see from COKE's revenue stagnation since the system transformation, these aren't massive growth drivers.

To make matters worse, profits have dropped significantly since the acquisition. COKE's earnings peaked just before the system transformation in 2016, and then dropped precipitously in 2017 and 2018. GAAP earnings were negative in 2018, and even non-GAAP earnings weren't very impressive, at $1.82. COKE is trying to reduce costs, and says some of the costs on its income statement are one time restructuring costs, but this doesn't address the shrinking gross margins or rising SDA costs.

Muddy corporate governance

Another red flag is that retail investors buying into COKE likely won't be able to influence the company much. The company is controlled by J Frank Harrison's family, who has 86% of the votes. If you buy into this company and don't agree with management's views, there is very little you can do to stop them from doing what they want. The voting control also may stop activists from buying the stock or may dissuade a buyout, if the high valuation isn't enough.

Extreme valuation

Investors however, are valuing COKE as a fast growing and profitable company. COKE currently trades at over 37x peak 2016 operating earnings, which do not include any interest or taxes. For an unexciting capital intensive business, this is an extremely high multiple and it only gets worse if you factor in COKE's high debt load and the fact that it is family controlled.

The likely reason why COKE trades at such a high price is due to investors believing that it is KO. It probably helps that the company rewards investors with a small dividend. The float is also very small, with only around 5mil class A shares not controlled by KO.

Another bottler, Coca-Cola European Partners(CCEP), trades at a 27x forward P/E compared to 42x for COKE. At 27x forward P/E, COKE would trade at around $200, or 33% lower than its current price.

Takeaway

Overall, COKE is an avoid. There is no scenario in which COKE makes a good long term investment at today's prices. Its industry is capital intensive, growth is slowing and profits are near nonexistent, yet the valuation is sky high due to a couple of irrational factors. The bubble is more likely to deflate than expand further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.