Contrarian View: The GreenBrier Companies At $27

As we head into Independence Day in the United States we are looking for further contrarian plays for the second half of 2019. After all, Independence Day is a celebration of the ultimate contrarians in our estimation. The men signing the Declaration of Independence were acutely aware of the risk they ran of committing treason against the British King to whom, but a short time before, they were firmly bound as subjects. They took a risk, a risk that many considered foolish and dangerous. But the risk paid off, as well all know. Our trading/investing style is similar. We look for beaten down names, reversals in negative momentum, a truly contrarian view. This takes us to the present stock we are looking at once again, the Greenbrier Companies (GBX), which we have traded several times in the past. The market has valued the name lower thanks to the backlog and fears orders would slow, as well as concerns over rail volume and the overall economy. We contend that these same fears have been cited for years, and at $27 we think the stock is a buy for a rally to well over $30, which represents over 10% upside on a short-term trade. Of course when the outlook for the company and sector eventually improves, we could be looking at gains of 50% or more. We see opportunity in owning this name in the second half of 2019 as a lot of damage has been done in the share price, but overall the outlook is less dire than many suggest. Let us discuss the stock following its most recent Q3 earnings.

Well, in Q3, so much of the company's efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation to drive performance was somewhat reflected in the results, but there remains some work to be done. The outlook is a bit murky but we do not believe it is as bad as the market is telling us, and we expect the stock to rebound a higher near-term. From an efficiency standpoint, Greenbrier is focused on delivering its railcar orders, working down the backlog, improving service revenues, working to expand margins, and continuing efforts to spread its influence internationally. It had been struggling a bit domestically and with margins, at least versus our expectations, and some of those struggles continued in Q3.

Revenues

When we looked at sales, which were just below our expectations, we see they rose substantially from last year. Revenues came in just below our $860 million expectation (based on momentum gained during Q2, existing orders etc.) despite some weakness domestically. Take a look at the recent trend in revenues for the last few Q3s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenues came in up 33% year-over-year to $856.2 million, just below our expectations for $860 million, but still a stellar rise. We were not surprised by the miss considering the market action leading into the earnings report, and frankly felt it was going to be worse. The market sold the name off all month ahead of earnings, and then hammered the name on these results. We believe it is too far, too fast, and the momentum will reverse for a positive move. We continue to believe the market is skittish about the future of the economy despite data being strong, and not necessarily the prospects of GBX on its own.

Looking more into the results we see some strengths that emerged, and the company really delivered on improving operating efficiencies in North America. This performance is a nice reversal from much of the bearish momentum in 2017 and early 2018. Revenues are growing. Back in 2017, revenues came in at $2.17 billion and in fiscal 2018, they were $2.52 billion. In fiscal 2019 we have a continued bullish trend in revenues, yet the stock continues to suffer. We believe the market is wrong. Much of the sales were driven by incredible international expansion, and we believe this expansion is set to continue.

Greenbrier's international expansion is contributing to each quarterly result. These new markets are providing the company with new sources of revenue and a diversification of the backlog. There is some continued weakness in Greenbrier's railcar repair business and certain international operations, along with costs associated with the ARI acquisition which weighed on overall earnings results. However, what we found impressive is that order activity was strong in the quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types including double-stack intermodal units, tank cars and heavy-duty flat cars. In the quarter 6,500 orders for new rail cars were received. How does that impact the backlog?

Let's talk backlog

When we discuss names like Greenbrier, the backlog is a chief concern. We believe that the Street has some concerns here. We think the market is valuing the company lower because it expects a prolonged period of low volumes for orders and deliveries. The problem here is that there is nothing the company has said or guided that suggests this is reality. It seems that the market is now pricing in continued pressure on orders because of a sizable backlog, with fear of big declines in future orders. That is our belief based on what we are seeing, but it does not exactly jive with actual orders. You see, orders remain strong, at least so far. That is why we were genuinely surprised the stock got slammed. Now we recognize earnings have been pressured and this is a legitimate reasons for shares to be valued lower, but we are down 58% from the highs. That is a massive move lower. While time will tell in the next few quarterly reports where things are going, right now, the market has no confidence. The market is usually correct, but not always. We are taking the contrarian view as there is not much in the way of supportive earnings data to justify such a fall, including in the back log.

Domestically, we still believe there are headwinds from strong competition, but this is being offset by the international expansion we noted above. In the quarter, the company delivered 6,500 railcars, a bit above our expectations of 5,500, which we had surmised would reflect strong international deliveries. We expect the number of deliveries to continue to grow in strong international markets where rail is growing, and GBX is expanding. We know order volume can be tough to predict, but we were looking for at least 4,500 in the quarter. While that was a conservative estimate, new orders came in at 6,500. This follows 3,800 last quarter and 5,400 the quarter before that. In our opinion, this is bullish. Order activity continues to be broad-based and diversified. That said, the backlog is a key indicator, and reflects future cash flow generation and earnings. Railcar backlog had been declining before mid-2018 as the company chipped away at the backlog while seeing new orders of 3,000-4,000 a quarter. This time, the company saw backlog increase slightly:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see backlog was falling. One year ago in May 2018, railcar backlog 24,200 units, valued at $2.3 billion. Here in the end of fiscal Q3 railcar backlog is higher again at 26,100 rail cars, valued at $2.7 billion. Now, a large or growing backlog can either represent a significant inability to meet demand, or it can reflect a significantly improving demand. We believe in this case it is the latter. Considering order activity is expected to ramp up in 2020 and over the coming years, the current backlog provides strong visibility and cash flow into fiscal 2020. Looking ahead, you must watch for trends in new orders. That said, the orders that are being delivered have been costly, so margin erosion is one actual data point that justified some revaluation lower.

Margin power and earnings

Gross margin improved from the lows in Q2 2019. Gross margins in the quarter rose 420 basis points to 12.4%. This is the highest it has been in 3 quarters and is setting up to fulfill the prediction of a better second half of the year. Product mix was comparable and there were also some higher cost inputs, and repair costs, but operational efficiencies in manufacturing drove much of the margin improvement. Sadly, margins were down in other segments.

Gross margin was 13.3% in the manufacturing segment, up from 6.9%, mostly stemming from manufacturing inefficiencies. The wheels, repairs, and has been burdened with high costs, and saw just a 4.1% margin, down due to repair volume and operating challenges in said repairs. Finally, leasing and services saw major declines to 21.4%, down from 24.4% last quarter, mostly driven by higher transportation costs. The critical issue is whether this segment pressure will continue. Realignment of Greenbrier's railcar repair network is expected to be completed by the end of the year, which will help earnings performance in the wheels, repair and parts segment, so that is a sliver of good news. In Brazil, things are being streamlined so the weight here should be lifted a bit as we move to 2020. All that said, overall margins were stronger than the last few quarters but still pressured from a year ago. Despite higher revenues, earnings saw pressure and the trend is lower:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This trend is the only justifiable reason for shares to be trading lower. However, we must point out that we expect improvements in the second half of 2019 and into 2020. As such, we believe the market should start to revalue the company a bit higher.

Outlook and simple valuation

So the market has cut the stock 58% from the highs. Some justification is over margin and earnings pressure. But what about earnings potential? This is where we think there is opportunity. The company sees Q4 EPS at $1.40 at the midpoint. Combined with Q1-Q3 EPS, this would be 2019 EPS of $3.05. At $27 per share the stock trades at just 8.8 times forward earnings. In our estimation, this is an attractive level to consider entry, given the dividend yield especially. We also will add that our early projections for fiscal 2020 are for EPS of $3.45-$3.70, which at the midpoint and keeping the same forward multiple, prices the stock at about $32.50, which is upside of 20% in the near term.

Final thoughts

We thought the quarter was solid in many respects despite the top and bottom line. We think the Street has taken exception to the wide Q4 EPS outlook, but at the midpoint, the company has an attractive valuation when we consider that 2020 EPS is projected to grow. There are a ton of risks now baked into the price. Keep watching new rail car orders and the backlog. We take the contrarian view here.

Time Is Running Out: Join Our Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid-Returns If you connected with this column and our thought process you should join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. Prices will rise this month and we are ending free trials. Sign up now to lock in your 46% discount (annual). Learn how to best position yourself to catch momentum swings and capture rapid-returns. A premier contrarian marketplace trading service.

Access a dedicated team, available during market hours

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today <<START MY RISK-FREE TRIAL>>

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.