Bitauto: 0.3x Book Value, Worth A Look

Given the company's significantly low P/B ratio (0.3x), we think the stock is a speculative buy.

Despite the weak automobile market, the management is confident about margin expansion this year.

The company had been loss-making consecutively for four years (2015-2018), but it turned profitable in the most recent quarter.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) was listed on NYSE in November 2010. Currently, its stock price is at its six-year low. We think the stock is a speculative buy.

Company description

Bitauto is a leading online automotive advertising platform in China. Its bitauto.com website was the most visited automotive vertical website in China for new automotive pricing and promotional information in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of the first quarter of 2019, the company's Yiche and Auto Price app has 4.9 million average combined daily active users. Its platforms attract 54 OEM advertising customers and approximately 19,600 dealer subscribers.

Bitauto has three business segments, namely advertising and subscription business, transaction services business, and digital marketing solution business.

As of the first quarter of 2019, transaction services business accounted for 60% of total revenue, up from 54% one year ago. Advertising and subscription business accounted for 33% of total revenue, down from 36% one year ago. Digital marketing solutions business accounted for 7%, down from 10% one year ago.

What has caused the share price underperformance?

Remained loss-making for years

The company had been loss-making consecutively for four years (2015-2018). It has spent aggressively on sales and marketing to drive traffic and sales. Although it is common for China's Internet companies to burn cash to drive growth, it becomes a problem if the company spends a lot of advertising dollars - for years - but still cannot convert the traffic into earnings.

Bitauto's Income Statement (2014-2018)

China's automobile market moved into a lower gear in 2018

China is the world's largest automotive market, but its vehicles sales and production have been declining for months amid an economic slowdown.

In the first quarter of 2019, China's new passenger vehicles sales shrank 14% yoy according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, while China's used passenger vehicle sales rose 2% yoy according to China Automobile Dealers Association.

What makes the shares more attractive now?

Bitauto turned profitable in the first quarter of 2019 and the management is confident about margin expansion in 2019

Bitauto turned profitable in the first quarter of 2019. Its shares were up 9.6% after the results were released. The company attributed its improved profitability in the first quarter to "improved profitability at Yixin, as well as effective control on sales and marketing expenses". We think the margin improvement this year is likely driven by two factors: 1) the company will continue to benefit from cost control on administrative expenses and headcount costs and 2) rising revenue contribution from its loan facilitation business, which enjoys a higher margin.

Quarterly operating expenses as % of revenue

Bitauto's share price is attractively low

The stock currently trades at 0.3x its book value, lower than its closest rival, Autohome (ATHM), which trades at 5.8x its book value. Autohome certainly has better-looking financials, but the gap appears to be much wider than expected, unless the market believes Bitauto will go bankrupt.

We have also compared Bitauto's valuation to the listed online consumer finance companies to see if a rising revenue contribution from its transaction services business has dragged Bitauto's P/B ratio. We note that Bitauto's P/B ratio is still significantly lower than the listed consumer companies, which trade at 1.2 to 3.0x their book value.

The possibility of Bitauto announcing a share repurchase plan cannot be totally ruled out

Bitauto announced a share buyback plan in March 2018, allowing the company to repurchase up to US$150 million worth of its shares within the following 12-month period. Although the plan has expired now, it is not impossible for the company to announce another share repurchase plan.

The management said in its Q1 2019 conference call that the company had "ample liquidity both onshore and offshore" and "[was] looking at ways to get a new authorization [for share buyback] on the board".

A share repurchase plan helps to reduce the number of shares outstanding and has the potential to cushion a decline in the share price.

Bitauto's new initiative may help it cash in on its ecosystem and reduce its customer acquisition costs

Bitauto aims to partner with Yixin and after-service providers, such as the operators of parking space and car washing apps, to offer additional values to Bitauto's existing customers, while helping each other in the ecosystem to acquire new customers at a minimum level of costs. The management mentioned in its Q4 2018 conference call that they may launch the new initiative in the third quarter.

What could go wrong for our call?

Slower-than-expected growth of its transaction services business

Bitauto provides transaction services mainly through its controlled subsidiary Yixin (SEHK: 2858) (OTCPK:YIGRF), which operates one of the leading online automobile finance platforms in China. Backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Yixin was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017.

Due to the weak advertising market in China, Bitauto's growth will likely hinge on the growth of its transaction services business, hence if Yixin grows slower than expected, Bitauto's financials would be materially impacted.

Quarterly net revenue breakdown

Higher-than-expected credit losses associated with its transaction services business

Yixin provides consumers with auto finance solutions through financing leases and operating leases. The company also provides loan facilitation services to facilitate auto loans offered by its financing partners to its customers.

Bitauto provides guarantees for the loans facilitated by it through Yixin since the beginning of 2019. If a customer fails to pay the principal loan amount or the accrued interest, Bitauto will need to pay all or part of the unpaid outstanding amount to its auto loan facilitation financing partner.

As those who are familiar with China may have already known, there is relatively limited credit information available about individual customers in China. Given the limited credit information and Yixin's short operating history, there are risks that the company's current risk management system may not be able to accurately assess and mitigate all credit risks the company is exposed to.

In the first quarter of 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 147,000 financed automobile transactions, up ~30% yoy, and the past due ratio was merely 1.17%, similar to the ratio as of the end of 2018.

Conclusion

Bitauto's share price is at its six-year low. The company turned profitable in the most recent quarter and the management is confident about margin expansion this year. Amid the weak automobile market in China, we are not certain whether the company can remain profitable in the future, but given the company's significantly low P/B ratio (0.3x), we think the stock is a speculative buy.

