Kandi: Ideally Positioned For Upcoming Growth

There was a time when Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) was a front-runner in the electric vehicle market. Around 2014, the stock hit highs of more than $21, but, after early 2016, the stock has been moving sideways, briefly rising to near the $10 level more than once but subsequently sliding back to the $5 level that it currently stands at. Recent announcements by the company show that ride-hailing is the new area of focus for Kandi, and the company has entered into agreements with several large players like Didi Chuxing (DIDI) to supply electric vehicles that are government-accredited. The upcoming restructuring of the JV Company - Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. - with the Geely Group (OTCPK:GELYF), which will reduce Kandi Technologies Group’s equity to 22%, has already affected production and sales, but the recent quarter showed 116.8% growth in net revenues, primarily driven by EV battery sales.

Based on current developments, it seems that Kandi is once again poised for growth. This article supports that assumption and offers some insight into how Kandi can regain its glory days and put itself permanently on the map of EV majors in the PRC.

The Battery Angle

The primary growth driver for the first quarter of 2019 was the increased volume of EV battery pack sales. Kandi's acquisition of Jinhua An Kao Power Technology Co. Ltd. at the beginning of 2018 gave Kandi EVs an extended range of up to 240 miles, which is considerably more than the EPA range of the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) e-tron, which is around 204 miles. This also gives Kandi an entry point into the United States with the Kandi EX3, the company’s first compact SUV with a range of 236 miles. This compares favorably with the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD, which offers an EPA range of 240 miles but at a higher price point of $33,725 after savings. The EX3 is expected to have a price tag under $30,000 before destination charges, but it will be eligible for the full federal tax credit of $7,500. This could give it an advantage over Tesla, at least in terms of pricing. Of course, it’s not in the same league as a Model 3, but if Kandi can bring the EX3 - as well as the K22 - into the U.S. quickly enough, it might still become the first Chinese-made EV to be sold in the American market. The 236-mile range is definitely a major selling point, and that was only possible because of the strategic acquisition of Jinhua An Kao.

In mainland China, battery sales could continue to drive revenue growth for Kandi in the short to medium term. They accounted for the bulk of Kandi’s year-over-year revenue jump in the first quarter, and I don’t see anything changing on that front over the next few quarters. More significantly, this will give them the time they need to prepare for the U.S. launch of the EX3 and the K22 subsequent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) approval earlier this year.

A strong entry into the United States will be a significant boost for the company, but Kandi needs to make sure that everything is in place in terms of supply chain and logistics, not to mention being prepared to handle any tariff-related issues that might crop up between now and then. In May 2019, Kandi signed a strategic cooperative agreement with Northpoint Commercial Finance LLC to provide inventory financing to Kandi EV dealers in North America, which is a major step towards launching Kandi EV sales in the region.

Ride-hailing

Kandi has also entered into agreements to provide EVs for several of China’s major players in the ride-hailing industry, including Zhejiang Ruibo, Caocao Zhuanche, China Resources (Zhejiang), and Didi Chuxing. The current problem with ride-hailing services in China could be a boon to Kandi. As of the beginning of 2019, 90% of the 3 million ride-sharing vehicles in operation did not have proper government accreditation.

According to Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi:

“The related state department is aiming to impose restrictions on car-sharing operations to legalize and standardize the industry. We believe that 2019 will be the perfect time to rectify the use of non-government-accredited ride-sharing vehicles, as well as to mark the entry point for pure electric vehicles being officially introduced to the ride-sharing market. Given Kandi’s specialty in producing quick-change batteries for pure electric vehicles, getting into the online ride-sharing market would have inherent advantages for the Company. To seize the opportunity of the fast-growing online ride-sharing market, we believe our involvement in organizing the online ride-sharing alliance over five-year arrangement to provide 300,000 government-accredited vehicles is a meaningful milestone.”

The framework contract between Kandi Electric Vehicle Group and Didi Chuxing also involves the latter providing its leasing-related platform resources to the former for the 300,000 cars in question. According to a press release issued by the JV company in April 2019:

“The JV Company and the Online Ride-Sharing Service Alliance are in charge of supplying government-accredited EVs to Didi Chuxing. In return, Didi Chuxing will dedicate its resources, including the use (of) its corporate strategies to further promote and publicize the Online Ride-Sharing Service Alliance. The specific cooperative details for implementing in each city will be memorialized in separate agreements.”

Ride-sharing in China is currently a $23 billion business, with Didi Chuxing taking home a hefty 90% of all bookings, according to a Bain & Co. report earlier this year. Although Didi Chuxing has been hit hard by Chinese regulators after two women were murdered by their drivers in separate cases in 2018, resulting in Didi shuttering the Hitch service and losing about 10% of their bookings in one fell swoop, the company is still the dominant player in the ride-sharing space.

More recently, the investment arms of Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) have gotten into the game as part of a $238 million round of funding led by Chongqing Changan Automobile. The market itself appears to be growing and consolidating, with partnerships forming between major players like Didi and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). In addition, independent players like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), SAIC Motor Corp. and Geely have their own mobility services in the fray.

All this is a sign of strong growth in the coming years, and Kandi is well-positioned to take advantage of the parallel transition of moving from ICEs to EVs while the other transition from owned cars to ride-hailing also plays out. The Hainan province has already banned the sale of new ICE vehicles as of March 1, 2019, and hopes to eliminate them from the region altogether by 2030. Although Hainan is the smallest of China’s provinces with only 1 million automobiles as of the end of 2017, it will spur other provinces to ramp up their own plans to transition toward cleaner fuels. Several cities across China have already banned ICEs in city centers, and the country as a whole is working on a roadmap to eliminate ICEs from their roads, according to China's vice minister of industry, Xin Guobin, in 2017.

Investor’s Angle

These three developments - potential U.S. sales, ongoing battery sales and EV sales to ride-sharing companies - as well as the shift toward non-ICE vehicles in China, represent significant upsides to Kandi’s beaten-down stock. If there was ever a good time to purchase KNDI, it is now. The stock is now trading at pre-NHTSA approval levels, and if the company can launch U.S. sales in the next 6 to 12 months, investors are once again going to be interested in this innovative company.

More importantly, though, it is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer Mr. Hu Xiaoming that I have the most confidence in. As the founder and significant minority stakeholder in the company, Mr. Hu has a vested interest in seeing the company succeed. In May 2019, he purchased approximately 132,000 shares of KNDI stock at a price of nearly $630,000. The board of directors at Kandi have also approved a $20 million share buyback program to be closed by the end of the calendar year 2019. Regarding that announcement, Mr. Hu stated:

"Given the fact that Kandi’s current stock price is extremely undervalued, the company has made a decision to buy back up to $20 million worth of Kandi shares to return value to our shareholders. The board of directors believes that our share repurchase will be supported by our shareholders.”

As a 10% stakeholder in Kandi Technologies Group, Mr. Hu is heavily invested in making sure the company delivers on the upsides covered in this article. I believe there’s some momentum building up in the stock, and we should see some positive movement over the next several quarters. Although the company is still struggling on the profitability front, revenue growth seems to have returned, and it should start delivering results at the bottom in the not-too-distant future. Additionally, during the first quarter earnings call, Mr. Hu highlighted the company’s positive cash flow situation moving forward:

“And on the cash front, we're going to receive money from the JV restructuring. And additionally, the subsidy payments are going to our [indiscernible] too, so we shouldn't have any cash flow problems.”

The most recent subsidy received by the JV company was $127.7 million, comprising $108.3 million for pure EV sales in 2015 and 2016, and $19.4 million for partial EV sales in 2017. Considering the inflow of cash from the subsidies as well as the JV restructuring, Kandi seems to be in a good place. Adding KNDI to your portfolio now seems like a good move, all things considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.