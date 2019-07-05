Vedanta Is Cheap And Has It All: India, Silver, Growth, Dividend, Emerging Market

If you look for long-term exposure to India, commodities, emerging markets, a silver hedge, a high dividend yield and a bargain, look no further.

Higher production alongside lower costs will lead to higher free cash flows that will blow away all concerns currently plaguing the stock.

Given Vedanta's investment cycle, production will grow around 50% and costs will decline over the next few years.

Vedanta, a zinc miner, will also be among the top 5 global silver producers in a few years. Thus, it offers a hedge against the current loose monetary environment.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is a complex business. As a value investor, I like to look at complex business situations because those sometimes hide investing gems.

VEDL is complex due to its ownership structure, issues with Indian government (two plants closed at the moment), issues in Zimbabwe, (protests against the company), South Africa (hasn't been the best environment to do business lately) and management has done some shady transactions like when they acquired $500 million of Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) stocks this January. All of this really hit the stock price, down more than 50% over the past two years.

Complex businesses will always have issues but we have to look at the long term picture. Over the next few years VEDL is going to increase production by 50%, become a top 5 global silver producer, ramp-up its new Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa and increase its oil production. Plus, there are other things like iron ore, aluminum, copper and power generation, all with their own growth strategies.

After following the company for a while, I think the market is focusing too much on the negative news and is missing the value of the ore in the ground, the lowest quartile production costs for most assets, the $1.5 billion in yearly free cash flows that are being reinvested for growth and the opportunity given the potential the Indian subcontinent offers qua growth and development.

There are definitely risks but that also depends on how you define risk. If you see volatility as risk, you can be assured that VEDL will be a risky investment. However, if you are a value investor and you see risk as the potential for permanent capital loss or an adverse long-term return, then, given the diversification and low cost production, the risk is actually low. All you have to stomach is the impact of cyclical metal prices.

If you with to hear more about my thesis, please enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.