Roots: It May Take More Time To Re-Accelerate Its Comparable Sales Growth

Investment Thesis

Roots (OTC:RROTF) delivered a poor Q1 2019 with gross margin contraction and low comparable sales growth. Looking forward, we believe its new distribution centre will help it achieve better operating efficiency. However, we believe it will remain a challenge to reaccelerate its comparable sales growth due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions in Canada and its international markets. Although Roots appears to be undervalued, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Roots reported disappointing Q1 2019 with comparable sales growth of only 1.5% year over year (see chart below).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

In addition, its gross margin declined considerably from 57% in Q1 2018 to only 52.5% in Q1 2019 (see table below). During the quarter, Roots had to apply deeper discount in order to reduce its inventory position, as the company prepares to move to a new distribution centre.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Roots' move to a new distribution centre should result in improving operating efficiency. However, it may continue to result in margin compression in the near term as there will likely be discounts to reduce its inventory in Q2. Besides gross margin compression, we continue to hold the view that it may take more time for Roots to re-accelerate its comparable sales growth for the following reasons:

High household debt and service ratio mean Canadians have less money to spend

Canadian household debt level has become quite elevated in the past 10 years. Below is the chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, average Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 173.8%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Source: RBC Economics

As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now than a few years ago. In the meantime, wage growth remains lackluster. Therefore, we believe that it will remain a challenge for Roots to grow comparable sales.

Source: RBC Economics

Despite strong growth in Q1 2019, growth in international market may decelerate

Roots' revenue from its partners increased by 12.8% year over year. This was mostly driven by strong growth in its overseas markets. We especially like the tremendous opportunity that Roots has in its market in China in the long term. However, its near-term growth in its international markets may be slower. This is because China's economy is heading for a slowdown. Currently, Roots has 39 partner-operated stores in China (2 new stores were added in the past quarter). In its largest international market Taiwan, Roots has 115 partner-operated stores. This number is comparable to Roots' 121 stores in Canada. We do not see much growth in Roots' stores in Taiwan given its high penetration rate. The average population per store in Taiwan is about 195 thousand people. In Canada, this number is about 314 thousand people per store. Therefore, we see limited growth opportunities in Taiwan. In fact, Roots' partner closed two stores in Taiwan in the past quarter as they chose not to renew the leases.

Valuation Analysis

Roots believes it will achieve adjusted EBITDA of about C$46-50 million. This means that its adjusted EBITDA will grow by 10-20% year over year in 2019. We know in Q1 2019, it delivered negative adjusted EBITDA of C$6.2 million. Since Q1 usually only represents about 15% of its annual sales, it is too early to see if Roots will be able to achieve its guidance. In contrast, Q3 and Q4 usually represent 27% and 40% of its sales respectively. At this moment, we think it may be better to be conservative given the weak macroeconomic backdrop. Therefore, we think it is better to project its 2019 EPS based on the low end of its guidance of C$0.48 per share. We feel a P/E multiple of 10x is warranted since the company is still in the process of transitioning. Using this multiple, we derived our target price of C$4.80 per share. This is about 37% higher than its current share price of C$3.50 per share. Despite this attractive return, we think Roots remain a show me story. Management needs to consistently deliver its guidance in order to regain investor confidence. Otherwise, its shares may remain range bound.

Risks and Challenges

Weather conditions

Roots' revenue can be impacted by weather condition. In fact, this has happened twice in 2018. First, the unusually cold and icy weather in Eastern Canada back in April 2018 has resulted in a significant decline in its sales in the month. Second, the unusually warm September weather also caused a slowdown to its promotion in the autumn.

New product introductions

Roots needs to introduce new products every year in order to attract customers to buy its products. However, some of its new designs may fail to attract customers. This may negatively impact its sales.

Macroeconomic risk

A weak economy may result in a deterioration in consumer confidence. This will impact Roots' revenue negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Despite the fact that its shares are significantly undervalued, we think Roots is a hold for now. The company continues to face unfavorable macroeconomic conditions in Canada and in its international markets. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline until better visibility is seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.