Risk-On Remains On For Now

Given all of the twists and turns, it’s been impossible to profit consistently from the trade war and this week’s G-20 truce announcement will be no different.

The holiday-shortened week will likely help temper any significant market volatility but Friday’s release of June employment data should keep investors on their toes.

Weekly Risk Signals

2014 Dow Award Winner/An Intermarket Approach to Beta Rotation: Risk-On

2014 Founders Award Winner/An Intermarket Approach to Risk Rotation: Risk-On

2015 Founders Award Winner/Lumber: Worth Its Weight in Gold: Risk-Off

2016 Dow Award Winner/Leverage for the Long Run: Risk-On

Conclusion: 3 out of 4 signals suggest conditions favor low volatility in the near-term. While Treasuries now look ready to stabilize suggesting an equity supportive environment, the Lumber/Gold ratio means problematic. The rolling 13 week rate of change turned negative last week, likely owing more to Gold’s strength than Lumber’s weakness. I suspect this is temporary, and that the China trade truce likely benefits reflation trades across the board in the near to intermediate term.

Asset Classes and Sectors

Below is an assessment of the performance of some of the most important sectors and asset classes relative to each other with an interpretation of what underlying market dynamics may be signaling about the future direction of risk-taking by investors. The below charts are all price ratios which show the underlying trend of the numerator relative to the denominator. A rising price ratio means the numerator is outperforming (up more/down less) the denominator. A falling price ratio means underperformance.

Leaders: The Fed Continues Supporting Risk-On Trades

Technology (XLK) – Earnings Growth Could Be A Concern

A dovish Fed has lifted some of the pressures of the trade war off of this sector and given it the fuel to move higher at least in the short-term. Through the rest of 2019, investors should keep an eye on earnings growth. According to FactSet, tech is expected to report -12% year-over-year earnings growth in Q2 and -9% in Q3 led by losses in semiconductors and hardware. A protracted trade war and shrinking multiples could lead to a pullback later in the year.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) – Momentum Is Slowing

This sector got a bit of an unexpected boost from retail sales figures that showed solid growth in May and an upward revision for April. That’s helping ease some concerns that the economy and spending is slowing rapidly. The G-20 summit could drive the short-term narrative for this group. A cease-fire in trade relations between the U.S. and China could provide a boost but another breakdown could turn things in the other direction.

Energy (XLE) – Catalysts In Place For Further Rise

Oil’s push back towards the $60 has provided a level of support for this group that could continue carrying through the summer. Tensions in Iran remain high and political concerns related to the attacks on two oil tankers in the Middle East mean energy prices are more likely to head up from here rather than down. The report this past week of the biggest U.S. crude drawdown in almost three years adds to the story that the pieces are in place for this bounce to continue. A word of caution: several short-term bounces recently have been met with further selling.

Materials (XLB) – China Boost?

The materials sector has performed better lately but risks remain high. Stocks could do well this coming week if positive trade news comes out of the G-20 summit but this is another sector to watch on the earnings front. Double-digit declines in year-over-year earnings growth are expected and weak global manufacturing and industrial production readings are cause for concern but the short-term picture looks relatively positive. This ratio is approaching a level it’s had trouble breaking through for the past few quarters.

Industrials (XLI) – Looking For A Trade Deal

The industrial sector is perhaps most impacted by the trade war with China. The next couple of weeks could be key for this group as industrial production numbers across the globe continue to decline. There’s a sense that the Fed’s willingness to cut rates sharply over the next year takes some pressure off the U.S. to make a trade deal. The upcoming Trump-Xi meetings could help sustain recent momentum.

Emerging Markets (EEM) – Weak Dollar Spurs Rally

The dollar continues to retreat towards 2019 lows which has been good news for emerging markets equities. Given that sovereign debt rates are already negative in many countries and have little room to fall further, a tumbling Fed Funds rate could mean the dollar has further to fall in 2019. While a global recession would cause equities around the world to fall, emerging markets appear poised to be relative outperformers in such a scenario.

Long Bonds (TLH) – The Place To Be

As long as the Fed intends to cut interest rates and the global economy approaches recessionary levels, the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve remains the place to be. The European Central Bank’s indication that it stands ready to cut its benchmark rate and initiate another round of QE boosted sovereign bond values significantly with U.S. Treasuries seeing a modest carryover effect. Market conditions suggest Treasuries could continue rallying from here despite being overbought.

Junk Debt (JNK) – Riding The Cyclical Wave

Cyclical trades remain in favor which means the environment is right for high yield bonds to continue rising. Global rate policy rhetoric this week, however, pushed investors towards the safety of government debt and away from riskier bonds. Net flows into junk bond ETFs indicate that investors remain bullish and yields of 5-6% on longer-term debt will no doubt be appealing to those seeking to do better than Treasury rates.

Emerging Markets Debt (EMB) – Looking For A Breakthrough

The story here remains largely the same as it has over the past few weeks. The declining dollar continues to act as a tailwind for emerging markets bonds while higher yields are attractive to income seekers. This ratio is approaching a level that it has had trouble breaching multiple times over the past year. If it’s able to break through that resistance level, emerging market bonds could be headed towards further gains.

Laggards: Defensive Trades Slip into the Background

Communication Services (XLC) – Dinged By The Fed

Facebook’s Libra-related rally has fizzled out and the sector in general was dragged down by indications that the Fed wouldn’t lower rates too quickly. This is still a FANG sector and the bullish cyclical trade should keep telecom in a favorable spot. From a technical standpoint, the chart is looking a bit like a head-and-shoulders pattern which could be a short-term bearish signal.

Health Care (XLV) – Election Cycle Worries

Healthcare stocks have begun retreating and the reason once again could be political. This past week’s Democratic Party debates have brought healthcare reform back to the forefront as just about every candidate has proposed some combination of increased coverage and lower drug prices. This dialogue could keep investors in a bearish mood despite the sector’s fundamentals remaining relatively attractive.

Consumer Staples (XLP) – A Laggard No Matter What?

Defensive sectors continue to take a back seat thanks to the Fed’s loose money policy but consumer staples may be a laggard even if defense comes back into favor. Consumer companies will be impacted by trade policy and investors wishing to take a defensive tone may find domestic-oriented utilities to be a better bet. This group may be a sector to avoid whether it’s a risk-on or risk-off market.

Utilities (XLU) – The Yield Trade

Utilities have grown more highly correlated to Treasuries over the past few weeks. That means investors are buying utilities in response to falling rates which could be a bullish sign over the next year. For now though utilities have only been drawing modest buying interest as sectors such as tech and consumer discretionary remain in favor.

Real Estate (XLRE) – A Politically Defensive Idea

REITs have dropped around 5% in value over the past couple weeks but the sector could be a defensive play if you expect no real trade progress from this weekend’s G-20 summit. In that scenario, Treasury yields will likely drop further and send investors towards more tangible assets such as real estate and their high yields.

Financials (XLF) – Don’t Buy The Bounce

Bank stocks had a good week but don’t put a lot of weight into it. In last week’s report, I talked about how many banks could be positioned to increase their returns of capital to shareholders following their CCAR results. That indeed happened this week - Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each raised their dividend between 10-20% while announcing $84 billion in share buybacks between them - but that doesn’t address the biggest problem facing the group, low interest rates. Declining rates put pressure on the sector’s bottom line and keep the downtrend intact for the time being.

European Banks (EUFN) – Help From The ECB

European financials got a little bit of good news as the possibility of additional fiscal stimulus from the ECB provides hope that the region can pull itself out of the economic doldrums. Lower rates, however, are ultimately going to hurt bank profitability and the overall negative mood remains firmly in effect.

Small-Caps (SLY) – Lower Highs A Troublesome Sign

Small-caps finished the week on a high note but it’s still too early to feel optimistic. As noted in the chart, small-caps have set lower highs in each of the past five short-term peaks. It’s a very bearish sign when every short-term spike in share prices is followed up by fresh lows. At this point, there’s little reason to think that the current bounce has any sustainability until we see some actual follow through.

Europe, Australasia, and the Far East (EFA) – Fiscal Stimulus To The Rescue

International stocks got a bump from the dollar this week but have failed to gain much traction on the S&P 500 for most of 2019. Many of the economic indicators coming out of the region suggest a recession is imminent if not already here. A weakening dollar should help international equities overall but the economic backdrop in Europe especially suggests that there’s more downside than upside here.

Bonds (TLH) – Volatility Wanes; Bullish Narrative Intact

It’s not often that we see large-caps return 17% and intermediate-term Treasuries return 7% and investment-grade corporates return 11% in the same 6-month time frame but that’s exactly what we’ve got in 2019. While lagging equities, Treasuries continue to reflect the declining economic environment, a narrative that doesn’t appear ready to go away anytime soon. Volatility in government bonds has started decreasing which is another good sign for the near-term prospects for bonds.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (IPE) – Inflation Expectations Drop Again

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Survey of Consumer Expectations for May indicated that investors expectations for inflation over the next year were at their lowest level since January 2016. TIPS will participate in the Treasury rally which means there are returns to be had but traditional Treasuries will be the better play in a bond rally.

U.S Dollar ($USD) – The Slide Continues

The question appears to no longer be if the Fed will cut rates in July but by how much. The Fed Funds futures market is pricing in 28% chance of a 50 bp rate cut in July and a 60% chance of three quarter-point cuts by the end of the year. Either way, this is bad news for the strength of the dollar in the remainder of 2019. The dollar is already down more than 2% from its intraday high a month ago and looks ready to set 2019 lows. Emerging markets equities and bonds are looking more attractive here.

Lumber (LUMBER) – Lack Of Follow Through

Last week, I spoke about lumber needing to follow through on its June spike to confirm the rally. It didn’t and now it’s looking like lumber is trading more based on global economic weakness than the prospect of lower rates. A big miss in May new home sales contributed to the decline and next week’s construction spending report should give a good idea as to if the recent spike was just a dead cat bounce.

Global View

Small-caps finally staged a strong move heading into the end of the first half of 2019. Volume and breadth were also healthy as the S&P 600 Small Cap Index topped the S&P 500 by more than 2%. Is this the sign of a robust move higher for equities? Not so fast. Part of the reason for small-cap outperformance this week was due to the annual rebalancing of the Russell indices, a phenomenon which can result in many small company stocks trading many times their normal volumes and see temporary price spikes. It was a nice week for a group that has spent much of the past year losing ground to large-caps but this doesn’t have the look of a sustainable, fundamental-based move.

European stocks led the way this past week as the ECB intimated that it was ready to pump additional stimulus into the region to help provide an economic boost. German equities (EWG), not surprisingly, received the biggest boost tacking on more than 1%. The rally in the Japanese yen is one of the bigger stories of the past month. It just hit year-to-date highs from investors seeking a safe haven in the global turmoil and is within a stone’s throw of 2018 peak levels. Japanese equities (EWJ), one of the worst-performing developed markets this year, are starting to look more attractive as the yen climbs and the potential for further fiscal stimulus rises.

Emerging markets could be in for an eventful week despite the Fourth of July holiday that could send many traders to the sidelines. The temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China should be welcome news for Chinese equities (MCHI) and those countries impacted by trade tensions. Of note was President Trump’s willingness to back off the Huawei ban. At this point, the desire to avoid recession will be deemed more important than an unwillingness to budge on trade demands. This could be good news for emerging markets looking for a combination of easing trade tensions, low interest rates and plenty of central bank stimulus to extend what’s been a solid bounce during the latter half of June.

Macro Observations

Yes, Negative Rates Can Be OK In Some Circumstances

As the S&P 500 continues to trade near all-time highs and the Fed stands ready to slash the target Fed Funds rate multiple times over the next 12 months, it’s important to remember that what is happening in the United States is NOT happening around the world. In fact, it’s happening almost nowhere else around the world. Investors may complain about the measly 2% yields being paid on most U.S. Treasury maturities but the sovereign debt from many countries currently carry negative interest rates.

There is now more than $11 trillion in negative-yielding government debt around the world accounting for roughly 30% of total debt issued. The implications for the overwhelming presence of negative-yielding debt are pretty clear. The global economy is getting weaker. Investors are flocking to safe assets to protect their capital and are thereby driving rates lower and lower. Central banks are slashing their benchmark rates in order to make cash equivalents less attractive and motivate consumers to purchase and lend. Pushing interest rates all the way down to zero in these scenarios at least makes sense but negative-yielding debt seems like a paradox. Why would investors put their money in a bank account or a bond that promises to use their cash for their own business purposes AND charge them for the privilege in the process?

The answer is complicated but there are circumstances in which taking on negative-yielding debt makes sense. In rare circumstances, it can even be a good thing and we may be seeing those very circumstances playing out in the European Union right now.

The most common scenario in which negative rates might be warranted is when an economy slips into deflation, where the inflation rate actually goes negative. In a deflationary economy, the prices of goods and services are declining and are indicative of low consumer demand. This can lead to companies cutting production and laying off employees. As more workers become unemployed and cut back on their personal spending, companies may be forced to cut prices even further to stoke demand and this vicious circle results in a deflationary spiral that can be difficult to pull out of.

But interest rates must also be viewed in the context of the inflation rate. While negative interest rates are less than ideal from an economic growth standpoint, real purchasing power can still rise as long as interest rates remain ahead of inflation. For example, if a government bond yield is -0.5% but the country’s inflation rate is -1%, real purchasing power is still increasing. In a situation like this, investors could feel that the safety of government debt despite its negative yield is worth more than the cost of losing money.

The other situation where accepting negative rates might be OK is more dire - banks are threatening to become insolvent. In many countries, deposit insurance works similarly to how it does in the United States - balances are protected up to a certain point. For high net worth and institutional investors, however, this can become a problem if that insurance amount doesn’t fully cover their total asset balance. If they’re unable to sufficiently spread their exposure around, shifting their assets out of an at-risk bank and into negative-yielding government debt may be the preferable option. After all, a -1% yield is a lot better than a 100% loss of principal!

Bank insolvency risk is particularly high right now over in the Eurozone. European banks are especially reliant on interest income for profitability and negative rates are making these institutions exceptionally vulnerable. The stock prices of banks, such as Barclays and Credit Suisse, are down 40% from just a year and a half ago while Deutsche Bank and its $49 trillion in derivatives exposure is down 63% looking more and more like a house of cards waiting to topple.

For buyers of these bonds believing that the negative yield means that they will lose money on the investment, recent history shows that this is not necessarily true. As has been the case with U.S. Treasuries, low-yielding bonds have posted decent returns because rates have managed to go even lower.

Negative-yielding government bonds have performed roughly on par with the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, a collection of government, corporate and securitized bonds from around the world, since the end of 2016. The 10-year German bund, which is often used as the poster child for the negative-yielding government debt crisis, has seen its price rise from 100 at the beginning of the year to 105.60 as of Thursday’s close. A negative yield can be a burden to the total return of a government bond investment but it’s also the price paid for safety in an uncertain economic environment.

Make no mistake though, negative yields are not a “good” thing. With benchmark interest rates so low to begin with (the ECB’s overnight deposit rate is already at -0.4%), it gives governments few resources with which to combat deflation and stagnant growth. As I discussed in the sector view above, European banks have struggled mightily compared to their better capitalized U.S. bank counterparts for most of the past two years. If Europe financial institution balance sheets continue to deteriorate as they have been lately, negative sovereign debt interest rates could actually begin looking attractive.

Conclusion

The holiday-shortened week will likely help temper any significant market volatility but Friday’s release of June employment data should keep investors on their toes. Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week and could add a new layer of interest to the report.

Given all of the twists and turns, it’s been impossible to profit consistently from the trade war and this week’s G-20 truce announcement will be no different. I expect the markets will initially react positively before settling in trying to figure out what comes next. Keep an eye on tech and emerging markets stocks as well as industrials for their reaction to the news.

The major narrative, however, remains central bank activity. We’re a month away from the July Fed meeting in which just about every pundit expects at least a quarter-point cut. European and Asian central banks are ready to move at the first sign of further global weakness. Attempts to keep asset prices inflated despite an economic slowdown further raise the risks of a potential sharp decline that I’ve discussed several times over the past couple months.

Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment. The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Pension Partners, LLC, a federally registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Pension Partners, LLC, and positioning of accounts under Pension Partners’ management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Pension Partners, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.