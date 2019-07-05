Mexican Peso: I Take A Bullish View

With a normalizing of US-Mexico trade relations on the horizon, the outlook for the peso remains favourable.

I believe the peso to be undervalued against the greenback and expect further upside.

The Mexican peso has been one of the strongest currencies against the U.S. dollar this year, surpassing even the yen, which has been a strong performer due to risk-off sentiment:

Why has the peso been so strong, and can we expect further upside from here?

Back in November, I made the argument that steel tariffs on exports to the United States as well as concerns regarding the Mexican energy industry could mean that gains in the peso are limited.

However, we have seen the peso continue to strengthen, as a result of a renegotiation of the NAFTA trade deal. While the oil industry in Mexico is increasingly moving away from privatization and restricting the ability of foreign oil companies to invest in Mexico, this has not had a particularly downward effect on the peso as I had anticipated.

The rise in the peso has been surprising, particularly given the fact that markets have increasingly been opting for risk-off currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

In this regard, the evidence suggests that the main reason for the rise in the peso has been as a result of a normalizing of trade relations with the United States.

As a result, there could be a reason to anticipate that the peso will rise further against the U.S. dollar. With the Federal Reserve anticipated to lower interest rates, this is likely to lower demand for the dollar, and the peso could rise further as a result.

Currently, the interest rate in Mexico stands at 8.25%, and rates are unlikely to decrease with core inflation continuing to rise. Therefore, the peso remains attractive from this standpoint, and I anticipate that this will continue to be the case if we see a significant fall in the U.S. dollar going forward.

Taking a longer-term look at the MXN/USD, we can see that the currency has been on a downward trend since 2014, having rebounded and traded more or less stationary since 2017.

Given the strength we have been seeing in the greenback up until recently, this has been quite impressive. From a technical standpoint, there is a case for the peso climbing further from here. While the currency has come under pressure over the past couple of years due to trade tensions with the United States, I take the view that the peso is significantly undervalued with room to rise against the greenback.

I take a bullish view on the peso and expect further upside.

