What We Learned On Friday Morning

If Jerome Powell doesn't intend to cut rates this month, the Fed needs to start recalibrating expectations sooner rather than later.

The market reaction to the June jobs report says a lot about the potential for subtle shifts in the narrative to bring about outsized moves.

We still expect 75bp in rate cuts from the Fed this year, but now look for only a 25bp reduction in July versus 50bp previously.

That's from Barclays, and, as you've likely already gathered, the "now" is a reference to the June jobs report, which found the headline print topping even the highest estimate from economists.

Headed into Friday, it was abundantly clear that markets had fallen back into the familiar post-crisis dynamic where good news is actually "bad" news for risk assets like stocks to the extent upbeat data reduces the odds of central bank accommodation.

Don't forget to what you owe your good fortune. There is little question that a good part of the near 20% gain investors have enjoyed on the S&P in 2019 is attributable to the Fed's dovish shift. While stocks rallied on the promise of easier monetary policy, bonds surged as investors priced in lower growth outcomes, subdued expectations for inflation and a lower neutral rate. As yields fell, the global stock of negative-yielding debt grew, surpassing $13 trillion, providing a powerful tailwind for investment grade and high yield credit, which rallied alongside stocks and bonds. 2019 has been the year of the "everything rally" and multi-asset portfolios (e.g., a standard 60/40 fund) have enjoyed spectacular returns.

There are two big risks going into the second half of the year. One is obviously that the global manufacturing slump spills over into the services sector and the labor market and we get a recession. The other is that central banks don't live up to market expectations when it comes to accommodation.

The irony, as ever, is that in order for policymakers to deliver, the data needs to remain some semblance of weak, otherwise the case for more easing won't be as strong. But there's a fine line. You want things to be just bad enough to keep central banks from reassessing this year's epic dovish pivot, but not so bad that a global recession comes calling.

The knee-jerk reaction across assets on Friday morning when the jobs report hit shows how delicate a balancing act this really is. It's true that the headline print (224k versus consensus 160k) was a blowout, but average hourly earnings came in cooler-than-expected, which means the "subdued inflation"/"don't fear the Phillips curve" rationale for cutting rates preemptively is no less viable than it was on Thursday. But with the bar for a "dovish surprise" at the July meeting now set at a 50bp cut, just the headline payrolls beat was enough to trigger a dramatic reaction. Have a look at S&P futures and 2-year yields around the news (note that the latter is inverted):

(Heisenberg)

As of this writing, 2-year yields are up 11bp on the day, very nearly tied for the largest one-day jump of 2019. Meanwhile, the dollar surged on the payrolls beat.

(Heisenberg)

What's critical to understand is that this is just a preview of what would likely happen in the event the Fed were to actually disappoint on decision day assuming market pricing hasn't adjusted enough and/or positioning hasn't been squared.

Friday's somewhat "sloppy" action in rates reinforces a point I've made continually over the past month - namely that when positioning becomes one-sided and extreme, even subtle shifts in the narrative are enough to "drive a far more outsized move in trend themes and asset prices than the macro catalyst itself should merit in isolation", to quote Nomura's Charlie McElligott.

Relatedly, Friday morning was also a reminder that a potential "rogue" inflation print poses a serious risk. Of course, nobody (or virtually nobody) believes a sudden inflection on the inflation front is likely, but that just makes the situation all the more precarious. In a series of TV cameos following the jobs report, Larry Kudlow went out of his way to emphasize that low inflation gives the Fed a plausible reason to cut rates despite the blowout payrolls number. As alluded to above, anything that undercuts the "still subdued inflation" excuse for preemptive easing would likely spark a further unwind in myriad rate cut expressions and also in the massively crowded duration trade.

To be sure, most market participants do not believe that the June jobs report takes a July cut off the table. Rather, it simply means that the chances of a 50bp cut are now basically zero. Here's Credit Suisse, for instance:

We continue to expect the Fed to cut rates 25bps at their July 31st meeting. This would be a pre-emptive ‘insurance cut,’ responding to global growth weakness and uncertain trade policy. Business sentiment in the US has weakened recently, but it is not collapsing, and the overall growth outlook remains solid. The chance of a 50bp rate cut has declined significantly after this week’s data releases and there will likely be some FOMC members who would prefer to keep rates unchanged.

That latter bit is important. Last week, Jim Bullard, who lodged the first dissent of Powell's tenure at the June FOMC, told Bloomberg that a 50bp cut would be "overdone." If the notoriously dovish Bullard isn't on board with 50bp, then it's hard to imagine who among the voters would be. Now that the June jobs report is on the books as a blowout, it seems far-fetched to believe that 50bp is still on the table, assuming it ever was in the first place.

For their part, Goldman put the subjective odds of a 25bp cut at the July meeting at 60% following Friday's jobs data and the chances of a 50bp move at 15%. By extension, the bank thinks there's a one in four chance that Powell and co. will stay on hold.

Meanwhile, President Trump delivered another set of scathing remarks aimed the Fed on Friday. To wit:

If we had a Fed that would lower interest rates, we’d be like a rocket ship. But we don’t have a Fed that knows what they’re doing so it’s one of those little things.

We chuckle, but the point I hope to drive home on Friday is that the reaction to the blockbuster June payrolls print lays bare a market that is hyper-sensitive to Fed expectations.

While the president and his advisors are trying to keep the pressure on by making the case for rate cuts even as the jobs market runs hot, the administration is drawing even more attention to monetary policy, very possibly making the situation more tedious than it already would be.

If the Fed doesn't intend to cut rates at the end of this month, they will need to start aggressively walking back market expectations so that positions can be adjusted and expectations recalibrated. Otherwise, the unwind in rates we got on Friday morning will look like a walk in the park compared to what will likely transpire on a hawkish surprise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.