Cornerstone OnDemand: Potential Triple Top May Foreshadow Tough Road Ahead

I have identified three reasons for not buying the stock: The Rule of 40, sales and marketing expense, and the role of third parties.

The stock appears to be getting ready to break out above $60 but also could be a triple top.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) is a dominant player in talent management solutions and is widely recognized as the worldwide market leader in corporate learning. The stock has been on a roll recently, going from $50 to nearly $60 in the last month and appears to be getting ready for a breakout. Or is it? Perhaps it's instead the third leg in a triple top. The last two attempts to break $60 resulted in the stock price quickly falling back down to approximately $50.

If an investor is looking for a reasonably priced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, then Cornerstone would be it. It's a growth company trading at a value-like level with a price/sales ratio of 6.3. This article examines the company and concludes that buying the stock now would be risky based on the Rule of 40 and insufficient sales and marketing for a high-growth SaaS business.

If the stock breaks out now, then it's likely due to general SaaS sentiment as there are many such stocks on fire this summer, stocks such as ServiceNow (NOW), Alteryx (AYX) and Adobe (ADBE). Cornerstone may break $60, but if it does, I expect that the breakout won’t last long before the stock falls back. As a result, I give Cornerstone OnDemand a neutral rating. The company does have long-term potential and it's worth checking back later this year to review the neutral rating.

Company Background

Cornerstone was founded in 1999 and went public in 2011. The company is based in Santa Monica, Calif., and has operations in more than 20 countries. Over the past decade, the company has developed a dominant position in talent management and corporate learning. In 2018, more than 520 million online course registrations and 330 million online course completions happened with Cornerstone. Cornerstone is a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, suitable for organizations of all sizes, including large and complex global enterprises.

The company’s learning and human capital management platform has four product suites that help organizations of all sizes recruit, manage and develop their people. The four product suites include:

Cornerstone Recruiting suite helps talent acquisition teams find, hire and onboard top talent.

Cornerstone Learning suite gives organizations the tools to create a continuous learning culture that goes beyond compliance training. This includes Cornerstone Content Anytime, a subscription service that offers curated, modern learning content.

Cornerstone Performance suite allows management to benchmark its people's performance and provide feedback that matters.

Cornerstone HR suite centralizes employee data and enables a more personalized, modern HR experience to engage employees.

In November 2017, Cornerstone started the transformation process into a pure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business mostly by offloading enterprise services onto the company’s global services partners. With that exercise nearly complete, Cornerstone is now attempting to meet the software industry rule of thumb called “the Rule of 40.”

Problem #1: The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research and development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

The Rule of 40 attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is calculated by adding the growth in revenues to free cash flow margin. In the case of Cornerstone, they have chosen to use ARR growth instead of revenue growth and unlevered free cash flow margin as opposed to the free cash flow margin. Note that both refinements make achieving the target slightly easier to achieve.

The company has guided for 16% growth in ARR for 2019 and in 2018, the company reported unlevered free cash flow margin of 11.8%.

ARR Growth + Unlevered FCF margin = 16% + 11.8% = 27.8%

If Cornerstone expects to achieve a figure of 40% in 2020 then it has a lot of work ahead of it.

Problem #2: Declining Sales and Marketing Expense

In an attempt to reduce expenses and improve margins, the company made the decision to achieve a higher level of efficiency from sales and marketing instead of increasing resources:

Yeah, we think there's still opportunity to gain productivity. We will keep head count relatively flat in sales going into 2019, and we'll look at opportunities to further optimize how we're allocating that head count to drive greater efficiency, improve CAC ratios, and overall better performance. And some of this is coming from just the extensive experience that Jeff Lautenbach has bringing to the sales team, Chris Wheaton from sales ops helping with optimizing the organization overall. And I think it speaks to the improvements we made both in management and the focus we have in margin improvement and productivity gains.”

This is a classic mistake for a SaaS company at this stage of transformation. If Cornerstone truly wants to achieve the Rule of 40, they will need to increase revenues significantly and retain existing customers. Other successful SaaS companies recognize the need to ramp up sales staff to go after new customers and support existing customers. In the case of Cornerstone, this mistake is starting to show as growth in revenues has declined in 2019 Q1 and customer retention declined in 2018.

“Our annual dollar retention rate for 2018 was 92.8%, a decrease from our prior year rate of 93.5%.”

(Source: Shareholder Letter Q1 2019 | May 7, 2019)

Problem #3: Third Party Relationships

Cornerstone relies on global services providers and content providers to grow the business. Agreements with such third parties not only take significant time to negotiate, but they are typically non-exclusive and do not prohibit them from working with Cornerstone’s competitors or from offering competing services. From the most recent quarterly report:

Our competitors may be effective in providing incentives to third parties to favor their products or services or to prevent or reduce subscriptions to our products. In addition, these distributors and providers may not perform as expected under our agreements, and we have had and may in the future have, disagreements or disputes with such distributors and providers, which could negatively affect our brand and reputation.”

In addition, in cases where third-party service providers deploy a product for a client, the third-party service providers need to have a substantial understanding of the client’s business, and the deployments may not occur in a timely manner, causing the company to potentially lose existing clients.

This is another reason why Cornerstone needs to spend more money on sales and marketing: To keep third parties in check and make sure they are trained on the latest products.

Summary

The stock price for Cornerstone is approaching $60, a level that it has difficulty penetrating. The stock may break out but I suspect that such an event will be short lived. The company is not even close to the revenue growth and free cash flow margins necessary in order to achieve the rule of 40, a rule of thumb that sheds light on a software company's financial health. In addition, Cornerstone needs to ramp up sales staff, not economize. This is the only way they will kick start growth and keep on top of their global partners. As a result of these issues, I give Cornerstone a neutral rating.

