Tinka's PEA Is Good, With A Meaningful Space For Further Improvements Left

Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) released the results of its Peruvian Ayawilca zinc-silver project. Although the results are not bad, the market probably expected a little more, given the share price reaction. Tinka's shares declined by 22% since the PEA results were announced. However, it is hard to say to what extent the decline was caused by the PEA and to what extent it was caused by the continuing zinc market weakness.

A 5,000 tpd underground mining operation should be able to produce 222.667 million lb zinc, 906,000 toz silver, and some negligible volumes of lead per year on average, over its 21-year mine life. The initial CAPEX is estimated at $262 million and at a zinc price of $1.2/lb, silver price of $18/toz, lead price of $0.95/lb and an exchange rate of 3.3 SOL per 1 USD, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals $363 million and after-tax IRR equals 27.1%.

The news release hasn't provided any operating costs or AISC numbers on a per lb zinc basis. However, it is possible to calculate approximate values. The total operating cost is $48.57/t. At a throughput rate of 5,000 tpd, calculating with 365 days, 1.825 million tonnes of ore should be processed per year. It leads to a total operating cost of $88,640,250 per year. The average annual production is estimated approximately at 101,000 tonnes (222.667 million lb) zinc and 906,000 toz silver and some negligible volumes of lead (let's pretend that there is no lead). It means that the operating costs net of silver credits (using the PEA silver price of $18/toz) should be around $0.325/lb zinc. The life of mine sustaining CAPEX is estimated at $144.6 million. At a 21-year mine life, the annual sustaining CAPEX should equal $6.886 million on average. It equals only to $0.03/lb zinc. Adding it to the total CAPEX, the AISC should be approximately $0.355/lb zinc. This number looks really great. However, it doesn't include the off-site costs.

Source: Tinka Resources

As can be seen in the table above, the projected off-site costs are pretty high. There should be 201,500 dmt of zinc concentrate and 7,570 dmt of lead-silver concentrate produced every year on average. The problem is that the volume of wet metric tonnes is not stated. According to this article, in the case of iron ore, to adjust from wet to dry tonnes, an 8% reduction is applied to the wet tonnes to adjust for moisture content. I know that the concentrates are not iron ore, but let's assume that also in this case, the moisture content will be around 8%. It means that there should be 217,620 wmt of zinc concentrate and 8,175.6 wmt of lead-silver concentrate produced every year on average. Based on the partial off-site costs estimated in the table above, the total off-site costs should be $98.56 million per year, or $0.443/lb zinc. It means that the off-site costs should be even higher than the AISC. Adding this value to the AISC, we can come to a number of approximately $0.8/lb zinc.

The value is not exact, as some assumptions had to be made. But it seems to be relatively close, given Tinka's estimates of annual after-tax cash flows. At an overall cost of $0.8/lb zinc, the resulting average annual cash flow should be around $89 million, and after-tax cash flow should be almost $63 million, using the Peruvian corporate tax rate of 29.5%. This average number is approximately in line with the estimates in the chart below.

Source: Tinka Resources

It is important to note that this is only an initial game plan. Tinka will have several years to fine-tune the project and find some ways how to make it even more attractive. As shown in the table below, the Zinc zone alone contains 7.4 billion lb zinc, which is much more than 4.6 billion lb zinc that should be produced over the 21-year mine life. Moreover, the deposit is still open. Another important point is that the PEA is focused only on the Zinc zone. But there is also the Tin zone that contains 201 million lb tin, 67 million lb copper, and 8 million toz silver, and the Silver zone that contains 27.5 million toz silver.

Source: own processing, using data of Tinka Resources

The Zinc zone contains also some Indium that isn't taken as payable in the PEA, due to its current low prices. However, the mine won't be in production before 2023 (which is Tinka's vision), and it will be in operation at least for 21 years. The 25-year period is long enough for the indium price to increase to some interesting levels, providing some nice upside to the project.

The news release states that the Tin zone wasn't included in the PEA, as it needs further metallurgical test work. It is possible to assume that if the metallurgical tests are positive, the Tin zone could be included in the PFS. The Silver zone wasn't included as it would be probably uneconomical at the current silver prices. However, this may change as well.

It seems like there are really many potential ways how to improve the Ayawilca project. But Tinka's main problem is the CAPEX. Although $262 million is a very reasonable value, Tinka will have a hard time to somehow raise so much money. As of the end of March, it held cash of only $11 million, and its current market capitalization is only $55 million. So, any equity financing would be very painful at the current share price. Of course, this may change over the next 2-3 years, before the project financing starts to be a hot topic. Moreover, given the size and exploration potential of the deposits on the Ayawilca property, a positive PEA with some clearly identified potential improvements and the low market capitalization, there is a serious risk that Tinka will get cheaply acquired long before the mine construction starts.

Conclusion

Tinka Resources has a lot of potential, but it is very vulnerable right now. The zinc price weakness continues, it is only $1.15/lb right now. Moreover, it is highly probable that Tinka will have to make an equity financing late this year or early next year. Adding to it the lack of some near-term catalysts and Tinka's near-term outlook doesn't look too rosy. But anything may change pretty quickly if an acquirer emerges. Tinka is cheap, and it holds a very interesting project with significant upside potential. This is why the company may get acquired virtually any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.