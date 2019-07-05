Q2 2019: Hope Your Q2 Was As Good As The Market-Makers'

How often? They were at work all days of the quarter's 3 months, and, you know, there were some 2Q periods where being a player was not so great.

How Big? Their clients call on them to fill the imbalances between buyers and sellers in multi-million-dollar block trades, profiting at triple-digit CAGRs.

They had big profits by NOT buying Index ETFs, but by putting their capital in other equity securities instead. A current example: IAC/InterActiveCorp.

SPY up +3.7 in 3 months, a +15.7% CAGR!

That's a pretty good capital growth rate, isn't it? Good for a "buy & hold" of an already-held investment in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). But what did 2Q2019 do to the B&H of SPY from 2018 year end? Check Figure 1.

Figure 1

The 3-month 1Q2019 capital gain to March 29 was +13% and the 2Q boosted it to +17.2%. That gives 2019 year-to-date a +37% CAGR. Don't we wish every year could do as well?

But the 3-month holding period addition of 2Q cost SPY's 1Q a drop from its +63% CAGR to "only" 37%. Should we have "chickened out" on April 1 and put the +13% already achieved in a "safe" place (like govvies?) and forgot the other +4% addition?

Today's answer illustrates the "decision sciences" notion of the "value of perfect information". After the fact knowledge of events between the end of May and now gives an easy answer of "stay invested in SPY". But what about the same decision on June 3, with SPY closing at $273, more than -3% below the end of March? Then we worry "Is there worse ahead?"

More to the point, with nearly all those "wise, experienced advisors (for hire)" cautioning why a market calamity "must" soon occur, what is to be done now, up +17% from year end?

What would the Market-Makers [MMs] do?

Not a fair question because they really don't have a choice?

Actually, they do, and they make their choices every hour of every market day. When called on to help "fill" an "institutional client's" multi-million-dollar block trade order to adjust the client's holdings of a billion-dollar fund, their answer usually is "We don't take chances with our capital."

But what they will do is they will buy price-change protection insurance to shelter their firm's capital which must temporarily be put at risk. Typically, they use the operating leverage built into derivative security contracts - options, futures, swaps, and other custom products. And due to the scale at which the MM community must operate, as both buyers and sellers, they dominate those markets.

Just like with stocks and ETFs, how much protection should be bought, and what price it should be sold for, depends on the expectations of the players in those markets. Because of the leverages involved, all the bargainers there get very careful about those expectations, getting updates from the MM community's 24x7 worldwide information-gathering system of over 100,000 employees.

So, what did the MMs do in May-June 2019? On May 31, with SPY at $275, they (as both buyers and sellers of price protection) acted as though SPY could go as low over the next 3-4 months as $263 (down another 3 ½%) or as high as $308 (up +12%) with about 3 times as much upside as downside.

In the past 5 years when their daily outlook for SPY had similar up-to-down proportions, a standard portfolio management discipline allowed price gains averaging +8% in the 293 such forecasts out of the past 1,261 days then referenced. Losses occurred in only 6% of the 293 forecast experiences.

In contrast, on April 30, a month earlier with SPY at $294, their outlook was for a low of $274 and a high of $314. Prior up-to-down expectation proportions of about equal, 6-7% either way, were experienced in 313 of 1,261 market days but were profitable only at a 2.4% level instead of the +8% payoffs of the month later forecasts. Losses rose to 19% of the 313 managed instances.

So, just before the May market retreat, the MMs were not seeing either their usual mildly optimistic forecasts or their strong odds-on early June prospects for recovery. Could their present anticipations again be turning negative? Or worse?

Today's outlook for SPY

Figure 2

At $293 on SPY now, its MM price-range forecast is split between 52% to the upside and 48% to the downside (Range Index of 48). Neither encouraging nor discouraging as a forecast, their similar forecast prior outcomes were profitable 84% of the 293 days of the past 5 years. But were only profitable at a payoff level of 2.5% price gains, not the +7.2% currently being anticipated. If it takes the same 60 market days (12 weeks of a calendar quarter's 13 weeks) to do it, that would be a CAGR for the 3Q2019 at an 11% rate, not the +37% year-to-date rate.

What do alternative choices offer?

Besides comparing SPY's prospects against itself (the past), proper valuations should involve the comparison of SPY's future price prospects against those of other viable investment candidates.

Figure 3 does that on the basis of MM forecast price-gain rewards in the next calendar quarter versus the worst-case price drawdowns experienced by each candidate during the 3 months following prior up-to-down forecasts lie today's.

What is being compared are the 3 other major market index ETFs, plus the best 20 odds-on stocks and ETFs out of a population of over 2,700 MM yesterday forecasts. The identity of one of those 20 is revealed, the other 19 for which subscribers also have paid, are redacted.

Figure 3

Intersections of these expected reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPY at location [15], QQQ at [18], DIA at [17], and IWM at [23]. Reward vs. Risk suggests SPY to be the better prospect of the 3 other market indexes.

Also identified is IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) whose combination of a MM forecast of a +12.4% upside price change prospect and an average price drawdown history of -2.7% following prior similar forecasts are more attractive than any of the others, including the market-average ETFs.

The trend of MM price range forecasts for IAC for the past 6 months' days is pictured in Figure 4, in the same manner as the recent history of SPY in Figure 2.

Figure 4

A comparison of the rows of data in Figures 2 and 4 should be instructive.

IAC has an upside price change prospect (Sell Target) of 12.4%, while SPY's is 7.2%. Following prior forecasts like today's, IAC captured profits 98% of the time compared to SPY's 84%, resulting in payoffs (net of losses) at a +12.2% rate compared to SPY's +2.5%.

Further, it took SPY 60 market days to harvest its payoffs in a discipline which limited holdings to 63 market days, while IAC closed out its forecast positions (by early reaching sell targets) in 37 market days, on average. The CAGR for SPY was +11%, while IAC harvested net profit at a +117% rate. Net gains for IAC nearly 5 times as large as SPY came in only a bit more than half the time, resulting in a wealth-building rate ten times as rapid for IAC as for the S&P 500.

The outlook for risk in terms of price drawdowns is a potential exposure of -2.7% for IAC, and -2.3% for SPY, -3.6% for QQQ, and -4.3% for DIA. Chairman and Sr. Executive of NYC-based IAC is Mr. Barry Diller, a well-known, experienced figure in the entertainment industry.

We will have to wait and see what the 3Q2019 brings for each of these alternative investments.

Getting "Alpha" in 1Q and 2Q 2019

Each market day in 2019, Peter Way Associates used its proprietary analysis of Market-Maker hedging behavior to imply their price range forecasts for over 2,500 stocks, market indexes, and ETFs. Those forecasts were then subjected to a three-month TERMD portfolio management discipline to determine their effectiveness in a wealth-building assignment.

Those tests drew on prior TERMD results to produce prospective odds-on rankings of the top 20 securities from the credible-forecast members of the whole population. Now, we see what kind of profits and losses resulted from each day's list of 20.

TERMD closes list positions and takes its profits as soon as the security reaches its sell target. Because of this, not all days' lists will provide final scores until the 3-month holding period time limit is reached. So, now at the end of the second calendar quarter of 2019, all list securities from the first quarter can be scored, but only some of the second quarter listings have become complete.

In the first quarter, Top 20 lists were produced in 61 market days to March 29, for 1,001 outcomes. Several days offered less than 20 eligible candidates. There were 705 profitable positions and 296 losses. The wins earned their gains at a rate of 48 basis points per day, while the losses cost 19 basis points per day. If winner positions were reinvested to the end of the quarter for the same rate of reward they initially earned, the overall net CAGR would be 211%. SPY's 1Q2019 CAGR was +67%.

In the second 2019 calendar quarter, 63 market days produced 1,260 Top 20 list names. But, of those, by the end of the quarter, only 1,001 forecast top 20 positions had reached sell targets, with gains averaging 53.4 bp/day. The other ~260 positions have yet to reach their sell targets or holding period time limits. The last time-outs of 2Q forecasts will only occur at the end of September.

If we pit the 1Q2019 loss rates (for the full quarter) of -19.0 bp/day against the to-date 2Q2019 win rate of 53.4 bp/day, we have a net of +34.4 bp/day or +237% CAGR. SPY in 2Q2019 was up +3.7% at a CAGR of about +16%; not bad, but nowhere near as good.

Conclusion

IAC/InterActiveCorp appears to be an excellent wealth-building equity investment at this point in time and price, far better than any market-index ETF. IAC's buy should be conditioned on its reaching its sell target. At that time, or within 3 months, it should be reappraised for further investment action.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidence of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 1100 profitable position closeouts at +140% annual rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.