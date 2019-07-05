Huntington Ingalls Industries: A Wide Moat In Naval Shipbuilding But Future Optimism Is Priced In

Of concern is the company's focus on growing the low margin Technology Solutions business segment. This will likely lead to lower operating margins and profitability.

Thesis

One market sector that provides companies with wide moats is the defense industry. The companies in this sector often have scale due to the costly nature of designing and manufacturing platforms and products. Second, the companies must maintain a workforce that has unique capabilities and security clearances that is difficult to replicate. Furthermore, the companies often have advantages in that major defense platforms have decades long life cycles leading to services and modernization contracts over time. From this perspective, some defense companies have first mover and historical knowledge advantages creating a high barrier for competitors.

In this article I discuss Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), a defense company focused on large naval ships and submarines. The company is not as well-known as other large defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD) and Raytheon (RTN). But Huntington Ingalls has significant capabilities and expertise in naval ship building that few other companies can match. Furthermore, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio (FWD) of ~15.5 much less than the broader S&P 500 average of 22.0. The company has paid a growing dividend since 2011 although the current dividend yield is only ~1.5%. But the current payout ratio is low at roughly 23.3% providing room for further increases. Furthermore, Huntington Ingalls has a conservative debt profile. These are all attributes that I like in dividend growth stocks. However, the recent runup in stock price combined with a relatively low dividend yield means that I will wait for a better price.

Overview of Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries was spun out of Northrop Grumman in a tax-free transaction in 2011. Shareholders received one share in the new company for every six shares of Northrop Grumman owned. Huntington Ingalls was the shipbuilding business segment of Northrop. Today, the company primarily builds nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy. In 2018, 88% of revenue was from the U.S. Navy, 5% from the U.S. Coast Guard, 3% from commercial customers and 4% from other government agencies. The company reports three business segments that are Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions. Newport News builds nuclear powered aircraft carriers and submarines. Ingalls builds surface combatant ships, amphibious assault ships and Coast Guard cutters. Technical Solutions provides fleet maintenance and modernization, IT support, nuclear management and operations, and oil and gas engineering.

Source: huntingtoningalls.com

Huntington Ingalls is the largest supplier of U.S. Navy surface combatant ships. The company has built more than 70% of the Navy's fleet of warships. In addition, Huntington Ingalls is the sole builder of aircraft carriers, exclusive provider of refueling services for nuclear aircraft carriers, one of two builders of nuclear submarines, builder of record of the DDG 51 class Aegis guided missile destroyers, builder of record of the LHA 6 class amphibious ships and the sole builder of the new San Antonioclass of amphibious assault ships. Clearly the company has deep expertise in naval ships, unique capabilities and a wide moat.

USS Ronald Reagan

Source: nationalreview.com

U.S. Naval Shipbuilding Is on A Growth Trajectory

The U.S. Navy is currently expanding the fleet. Specifically, the Navy's 2016 Force Structure Assessment stated an objective force of 355 ships comprised of 12 aircraft carriers, 104 large surface combatants, 52 small surface combatants, 38 amphibious warfare ships, 66 attack submarines, 12 ballistic missile submarines, 32 combat logistics ships, 10 expeditionary/high speed transports, 6 expeditionary support bases, and 23 command and support ships. Additionally, the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act included the SHIPS Act, which made it the policy of our nation to achieve a fleet size of 355 ships. The U.S. Navy currently has 290 deployable battle force ships.

The aforesaid long-range target is already being implemented by the Pentagon. The Navy's 2019 5-year shipbuilding plan includes 54 new ships, 12 more than in the 2017 plan. The Navy's 2019 30-year plan had 301 new ships in it compared to the 2017 30-year plan with only 254 new ships in it. In addition, there are several extant and upcoming programs to modernize older surface ships and submarines to extend their service life. These two trends are net positives for Huntington Ingalls, which should be the prime beneficiary of increased ship building. In turn this should drive top and bottom line growth.

Huntington Ingalls Is Winning Shipbuilding Contracts and Increasing Its Backlog

Huntington Ingalls has recently won several major contracts increasing the company's backlog to a record $40.6B at end of Q1 2019. This was a significant increase from $23.0B at end of 2018. The contracts are on top of major wins in 2018 that increased backlog by $9.8B. Specifically, in Q1 2019 Huntington Ingalls won a $15.2B contract to build two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear aircraft carriers CVN 80 (Enterprise) and CVN 81 (unnamed) to be delivered in about 2025 and 2028. This is part of the program to replace the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. These new aircraft carriers cost roughly $5B to design and $13B to build. Since these aircraft carriers take many years to build and commission, Huntington Ingalls, as the sole supplier, will have stable revenue stream for many years to come.

In addition, in Q1 2019, Huntington Ingalls was awarded a $1.5B contract for the detail design and construction contract of amphibious transport dock LPD 30, the first Flight II LPD. This was on top of an earlier award for LPD 29. These San Antonio class ships are designed for future amphibious operations. The company also increased its technical services backlog by $1.0B partly through acquisitions.

The Technology Solutions Segment Is A Drag on Operating Margins and Profitability

Huntington Ingalls' Technology Solutions business segment has lower operating margins and profitability than the Ingalls Shipbuilding and Newport News Shipbuilding business segments. In Q1 2019, the Technology Solutions segment, had revenue of $257M but operating margins were only 1.9% leading to operating income of $5M. The operating margin is an improvement from Q1 2018 of 0.9%. But saying that, these values are still substantially lower operating margins than the Ingalls and Newport News business segments as seen in the table below.

Comparison of Business Segment Revenue and Operating Margins (in millions)

Business Segment Revenue ($) Operating Margin (%) Operating Income ($) Ingalls Shipbuilding $584 7.9% $46 Newport News Shipbuilding $1,265 6.2% $78 Technology Solutions $257 1.9% $5

Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries Q1 2019 Earnings Release and Presentation

This business segment does not have a platform focus unlike Ingalls and Newport News. Instead it has focuses on four groups that are Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas. Despite the low margins and profitability of this business segment, Huntington Ingalls is expanding it through organic growth and acquisitions. These acquisitions are accretive, but the table above indicates that this is low margin revenue and not really driving bottom line growth.

Huntington Ingalls also has somewhat lower operating margins compared to other large defense contractors. This is readily apparent in the table below. The main concern here is that the company is growing its low margin Technology Solutions business through acquisitions. In turn this will lead to lower company-wide operating margins and thus profitability. Note that in the chart below we use 2018 results. In 2019, Huntington Ingalls operating margins will likely be lower. For instance, operating margins were 7.9% in Q1 2019 but were higher at 10.2% in Q1 2018. But saying that, the company has made moves to improve operating margins by investing in cost saving measures such as design and manufacturing automation.

Comparison of 2018 Operating Margins for Large Defense Contractors (in billions)

Huntington Ingalls Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman General Dynamics Raytheon Revenue ($) $8.38 $56.46 $31.55 $37.92 $27.52 Operating Income ($) $0.961 $7.83 $4.24 $4.52 $3.44 Operating Margin (%) 11.5% 13.9% 13.4% 11.9% 12.5%

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

It is notable that the Technology Solutions business segment was formed in 2016. This business segment has grown rapidly through acquisitions include Camber Holding Corporation (2016), G2, Inc. (2018) and Fulcrum IT Services (2019). In addition, this business segment was awarded contracts in 2017 for nuclear and environmental services. The growth of the segment means that it will contribute over $1B of revenue in 2019 more than doubling since 2016. This trend bear watching since operating margins peaked at 12.4% in 2016 and the decrease since then coincides with the growth of the Technology Solutions business segment.

Huntington Ingalls Makes Conservative Use of Debt

Huntington Ingalls has no short-term debt and a relatively small amount of long-term debt. Long-term debt at end of Q1 2019 was only $1,496M an increase from $1,283M at end of 2018. But cash and cash equivalents on hand was only $51M. But still, the company's interest coverage was over 17.0X in 2018 and the debt-to-equity ratio has been < 1.0 since 2015. The current debt is fixed rate alleviating concerns of interest rate risk. Overall, I view the company's balance sheet as conservative.

Huntington Ingalls Long-Term Debt at End of 2018

Source: Huntington Ingalls 2018 Annual Report

Huntington Ingalls Valuation

Now let's examine Huntington Ingalls valuation. My valuation based on expected 2019 EPS of $14.52 and a long-term P/E ratio of ~14.0 indicates that the stock is currently trading above fair value as seen in the table below. The current stock price is $232.73 at market close on July 3rd, 2019. The recent contract awards and the beneficial outlook for naval shipbuilding would suggest a higher multiple. But the decreasing operating margin and the possibility of federal budget battles indicate that a conservative multiple should be used.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0 I obtain a fair value range from $188.76 to $217.80. The current stock price is ~107% to ~123% above fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $188.76 $203.28 $217.80 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 123% 114% 107%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Assuming a 6% EPS annual growth rate on average out to 2024 gives a 5-year price target of $259 using a P/E ratio of 14.0. Hence, the current stock price reflects the future optimism and expected gains for this stock.

Final Thoughts

Huntington Ingalls has a wide moat on the basis of its unique and singular shipbuilding capabilities in the case of many naval platforms'. This should lead to long-term growth in the current environment of expanding the U.S. naval fleet. However, the recent run up in stock price means that an expected future annual return over the next few years is on average only about 3.8%. Furthermore, there is some concern about the low margin Technology Solutions business segment. Hence, despite the strengths of this company I will wait for a better price.

(Tipranks: Hold HII)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.