Prudential Plc: What Investors Should Take Of This Great (But Complicated) Dividend Stock From The Financial Sector

Prudential plc has an impressive dividend record which makes it a great dividend stock to own from the financial sector, yet its many businesses make it difficult to understand.

Investment Thesis

With its impressive dividend record, Prudential plc is a strong dividend stock from the financial sector, yet its multiple businesses make it difficult to understand. The projected spin-off of M&G Prudential simplifies the structure, but the resulting businesses remain far from being straightforward. There are compelling reasons for a further split at Prudential plc; however, in the meantime, and should that never happen, I suggest dividend investors to stay focused on the Asian part of the company, whose business is dependable, growing and offers a proper hedge against rising rates.

One Of The Best Dividend Stock In The Financial Services Industry

Dividend investors usually look for defensive businesses, such as consumer goods and utilities, that can provide stable pay-outs. Financial stocks are cyclical and their dividends are in danger when bad downturns happen, as it was the case in 2008-2009 when almost 50% of financial stocks cut their dividends (Source: Bob Wells, Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Dividend Cuts But Were Afraid To Ask).

However, financial stocks have the nice feature of providing a hedge against rising interest rates, as these lead to higher investment and spread income for them. Prudential plc has a tremendous dividend record, having raised its dividend since 2003, even during the financial crisis (the 2018 dividend is 2.6 times the amount paid in 2008).

Source: Author based on Prudential plc (amounts in GBp)

This enviable record is the result of a disciplined approach to risk by management, who placed a series of winning bets that have kept the company growing, most notably retirement insurance in the Unites States (Jackson National Life) and health insurance in Asia (Prudential Asian Corporation). Yet these successful investments have left the company with a complicated multiple-business structure, so that management last year announced the spin-off of M&G Prudential, which refers to the original life insurance and asset management business in the UK, that should be completed by the end of 2019. While this is a welcome move, I suspect that there will be a further split between the American and Asian units, as the two have different businesses and little reason to stay together.

What I Look For In An Insurance Stock

First, why should dividend investors own insurance stocks? There are three main businesses in the financial sector: insurance, banking and asset management. The latter used to be a great business in the past, yet the rise of passive managers have put pressure on fees and I believe the trend will continue; banking is a great business, but it is too entrenched with the cyclical sectors of the economy, typically real estate, trade and small-medium enterprises; insurance is the more dependable, as people tend to insure their goods or themselves irrespective of whether the economy is doing well or not; moreover, insurance companies invest the premiums into fixed income assets or real estate, and overall generate more stable cash flows.

Within insurance, I prefer companies with the following features:

Insurance companies where the object of the insurance is non-discretionary: for example, if I am used to insure my car, and then suddenly lose my job, buying a new car will not be my priority; I will pay less for insuring my aging car or I might not even insure it at all, because it is too old or I do not use it much since I was fired. On the other side, if I insure my health or my pension, it is more likely that I will continue to pay for it as long as there is money in my bank account;

Insurance companies that can protect against interest rate rise: if an insurer receives a premium for insuring a property, that payment is made irrespective of the interest rate environment; the company can invest at higher rates, if these rise, or lower rates, if rates go down. If the company receives a premium for a pension plan, and rates rise, it might have either to provide a higher amount of income to the customer, or to surrender the principal if the customer has found better investment alternatives. In this case there is little protection in the short term against rate hikes.

With that in mind, let’s a look at Prudential’s three core businesses.

Prudential Asian Corporation (NYSE:PAC): Health Insurance In Asia

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

Prudential has been present in Asia for over 90 years, yet the business boomed in the last decade, as growth in GDP continued to be high in the Asian continent, whether in developing countries like Malaysia and Vietnam, or developed ones like Singapore and Hong Kong. As a result, the middle class has increased dramatically and is expected to reach 3.5 billion people by 2030. When people become wealthier, they start spending on basic needs like quality consumer goods and healthcare. Regarding the latter, there is very limited public healthcare coverage in Asia, with health insurance being the only viable alternative. Prudential is active in 12 countries, mainly Hong Kong, the ASEAN nations, India and China, where it is reinvigorating its push into the Asian giant. Health and protection premiums make 70% of total insurance revenues, and 94% of them are regular premiums, meaning that the client pays a recurrent sum instead of a one-off payment. The focus on regular premiums makes cash flow more predictable, and it gives the company a stable stream of income that can be deployed throughout market cycles.

My view is that PAC is a very defensive business, purely insurance-driven, where premiums increase the company’s internal investment assets. This is a business that: 1) is non-discretionary and 2) is not related to the interest rates environment. I believe this is the best possible insurance business because of its defensive nature and its ability to invest at any rate.

The risks that I see are related to distribution and regulation. Prudential uses an army of 600,000 agents throughout the Asian region but makes also an extensive use of partnerships with local, sometimes multinational banks. Putting a layer between a company and its customers is never a great thing, yet Prudential recognizes that, first, in some countries, such as China, doing so is mandatory, and second, that it strives to keep its offering at the highest quality (mainly through technological improvements and value-added services like Babylon) so that the request for its products from customers is high (retention ratio is 90%). Proof of the company’s competitive position is its 25% market share across the region (Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China and India). Speaking of regulation, there is a risk that either governments expand the public healthcare coverage, or ban foreign companies from the provision of such a sensitive service; Singapore is perhaps the only place among PAC's markets where public healthcare coverage is high (Source: The Commonwealth Fund), and yet the wealthy island-nation represents 15% of PAC’s operating profits, with an increase of 22% compared to 2017. Secondly, Prudential does collaborate with national governments to include more people under its coverage (as it is doing in Malaysia), so the risk of being shut out is low.

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

The company took a hit of 527 million GBP in 2018, due to market volatility at the end of the year (especially losses on unrealized bonds), however on a long-term basis the business has held up well with continued growth in the recurring premium business.

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

As a result, assets under management also increased leading to a 6% growth in profits for the asset management unit. PAC’s business is solid, it should continue to grow and take advantage of rising interest rates as premiums keep flowing in and the company can invest at higher returns, though sharp rate hikes and market falls still pose a threat on a short term basis because they impact the existing portfolio.

Jackson National Insurance (JNL): Retirement Solutions in the US

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

Prudential plc acquired Jackson in 1986, and it patiently placed it as a provider of retirement solutions, especially in variable annuities, where it occupies a leading position in the US with an 18% market share. Jackson really took off after 2008: when many other providers fled the volatile variable annuities business, JNL, with its well-known disciplined approach to risk management, saw an opportunity that subsequently paid off: Jackson is still the major contributor to the group’s operating profit (though it should be soon overtaken by PAC) and still has ample space to grow: 40 millions of Americans are expected to reach retirement age within the next decade, and many are under-saved (median wealth 187,000 USD according to the company), therefore they will need the type of retirement solutions that Jackson can offer.

The variable annuities business is a fee-based business, meaning that JNL does not earn any income on the customers’ assets, instead it charges a fee; therefore, JNL fee income will vary according to the movements in the underlying investments, especially equities. This means that JNL is more exposed to interest rates hikes than cuts, as equities and existent bonds tend to rise in value when rates go down. JNL was definitely in the right place at the right time in 2008, and it reaped the benefits of the current low rates-buoyed bull market; however, should market returns be less attractive in the future or interest rates rise considerably, I suspect JNL will push more into fixed annuity. As things stand today, I consider JNL more as a hedge against lower interest rates than rate hikes.

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

Profit after tax on an actual basis makes Jackson the largest contributor to the group’s profitability, yet the numbers have been very inconsistent in recent years due to charges and gains that resulted from the tax reform and market volatility; therefore it is much better to focus on a long-term basis.

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

The effect of market volatility is still significant as it led to higher deferred acquisition costs (NYSE:DAC) amortization. Excluding that item, growth would have stayed at 2%, highlighting the resilience of a business that is nevertheless sensitive to market movements.

M&G Prudential: Retirement Solutions And Asset Management In The UK And Europe

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018, Financial Times

M&G Prudential refers to the UK and European life insurance and asset management operations. Contrary to the Asian and American business, the UK unit has a tilt towards asset management represented by M&G Investments. The company manages 321 billion GBP of assets, which are mainly external funds managed by its active managers. Prudential bought M&G, an asset manager specialized in actively managed bond funds, in 1999, when the UK business was the largest part of the group; in recent years, pressure on fees and sluggish performance saw money outflows in 2015-2016. After the turnaround under the lead of Anne Richards, the firm saw new inflows in 2017, but it lost funds again in 2018 (-9.9 billion GBP) and the recent under-performance of its flagship Optimal Income fund does not make things easier. Anne Richards left the company later in 2018 to join Fidelity.

While there are bright spots, like the PruFund fund which continues to see inflows (+8.5 billion GBP in 2018) and healthy returns (according to the company, it outperformed the FTSE100 index on a ten-year period, before charges) and the large amounts of cash deposits, more than 10 trillion euros, that sit idle on the European banks’ balance sheets, M&G Prudential looks too oriented towards active asset management, a business that I see imperiled by the rise of passive funds. The insurance business is stable and has potential, but it operates in a region which is struggling for growth and faces huge competitors like AXA SA, Allianz SE and Generali SpA, especially in continental Europe.

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

The insurance business has been subject to non-recurring costs, the most prominent one being the reinsurance of UK annuities to Rothesay Life in 2018. That is reflected in a healthier long-term business, even though the company states that the performance is attributable to events that should not repeat in the future, like a favorable update in longevity assumptions.

Source: Prudential plc annual report 2018

Not surprisingly, the asset management division has had an uneven performance, reflecting both inflows and outflows of capital and higher performance fees in 2017 that disappeared in 2018 (plus a one-off charge due to Brexit restructuring). It is apparent that the asset management division provides for a large portion of the profits: while it is decreasing as insurance operations rise, it still accounts for 40% on an actual basis and 33% on a long-term basis.

The Bottom Line

Prudential plc is a solid, well-managed insurance company that offers investors stable pay-outs and exposure to the financial sector, which translates into a hedge against interest rates hikes. Yet, the company has expanded into different businesses that make its structure complex and its returns less predictable. The company is spinning off its UK and European division, a slow growth but stable life insurer and asset manager, from its fast-growing Asian and American operations. The latter businesses have again different characteristics, with PAC being focused on health insurance, and JNL on retirement solutions. From a financial perspective, JNL used to be the more mature of the two, with its business well positioned to take advantage of low interest rates and provide the cash to fund the Asian unit, more focused on a non-discretionary, proper type of insurance with protection against rising rates. With PAC being able to provide for itself and preparing to enter the retirement business, and JNL most likely expanding into the fixed annuity segment as US interest rates continue to rise, there would be little financial rational for keeping the two units together, letting alone any strategic rational since both companies pursue different objectives in completely different ways. For those reasons, I suspect a further split resulting in each business going it alone. In the meantime, Prudential plc, which will incorporate PAC after the spin-off, is the place to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.