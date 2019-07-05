Annaly Capital Management: The Bottom Is In

In the meantime, new investors get to collect an 11% dividend yield.

Shares appear to have bottomed out, and are ripe for a rebound.

Annaly Capital Management's (NLY) shares appear to have bottomed out in June, which potentially offers investors with an above-average risk tolerance an entry window into the stock of this beaten-down mortgage real estate investment trust. Annaly Capital Management's distribution coverage stats are poised to improve after the latest dividend cut, and shares are much more competitively valued after the drop in May/June. The safest dividend is the dividend that has just been cut, and an investment in NLY at today's valuation point yields 11.0%.

Business Model

Annaly Capital Management is a diversified capital manager with increasing breadth and depth to its investment portfolio. Just a few years ago, Annaly Capital Management was "just" a traditional mortgage REIT investing in agency mortgage-backed securities. The company, however, has prioritized the development of other revenue streams, in particular Middle Market Lending and Commercial Real Estate.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

Thanks to three major acquisitions of other publicly-traded mortgage REITs since 2013, Annaly Capital Management today is by far the largest mortgage real estate investment trust in in the sector in terms of portfolio value and market capitalization.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management's considerable size has also led to efficiency gains and a sizable operating cost advantage. Annaly Capital Corp.'s operating expenditures measured as a percentage of average equity (1.8%) are only about half the operating costs of comparable mortgage REITs in the sector (3.8%).

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns

Annaly Capital Management has produced above-average returns at below-average levels of market risk (risk measured by the beta coefficient).

Source: Annaly Capital Management

A beta coefficient below one indicates that Annaly Capital Management's share price moved less than the market. An investment with a low beta coefficient is desirable for investors that want to hedge against market volatility. Historically, Annaly Capital Management has performed well during periods of heightened market volatility.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Most Recent Dividend Cut

Annaly Capital Management said in May when the mortgage REIT released first quarter earnings that it expected to cut its second quarter dividend from $0.30/share to $0.25/share due to a flattening yield curve and lower expected returns going forward.

On June 13, 2019, Annaly Capital Management indeed followed through and declared a $0.25/share dividend for the second quarter which will be paid on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019. The dividend cut marked a 16.7% cut compared to the previous payout, and even exceeded the 11.1% dividend cut that rival mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) instituted.

The adjustment is the first dividend cut for Annaly Capital Management since January 2014 when the mortgage REIT reduced its payout from $0.35/share to $0.30/share.

Since high-yield investors hate nothing more than an unexpected dividend cut, the payout adjustment triggered a minor sell-off in Annaly Capital Management's shares. Note that insiders used the opportunity to buy the drop in NLY just when retail investors sold into the weakness.

Source: StockCharts

That said, though, Annaly Capital Management's share chart shows signs of a stabilization and a potential bottom formation. Annaly Capital Management's shares are no longer oversold, according to the Relative Strength Index, and could move higher now that the dust has settled.

3 Reasons To Grab NLY Out Of The Bargain Bin

I think the drop provides investors with an above-average risk tolerance an entry opportunity into NLY as shares are ripe for a rebound and could trade up 10% as investors regain confidence in mortgage REIT after the sell-off.

In particular, three factors could support an upward move in Annaly Capital Management's share price.

1. Annaly Capital Management's dividend cut is poised to improve Annaly Capital Management's dividend coverage stats. The mortgage REIT paid out about 100% of its core earnings before the dividend cut which I estimate will improve to 85%-95% now that the dividend has been adjusted to reflect slightly lower core earnings expectations.

Source: Achilles Research

2. Annaly Capital Management announced a major stock repurchase program at the beginning of June. According to this authorization, the mortgage REIT could buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of common stock which would allow management to repurchase ~11% of its outstanding stock. That's a significant buyback and it could help Annaly Capital Management's share price.

3. Annaly Capital Management's shares have become more appealing on the sell-off from a pure valuation and risk/reward perspective. Today, income investors can scoop up NLY at a ~5% discount to accounting book value compared to an ~8% discount for AGNC Investment Corp. Annaly Capital Management's shares were priced at a premium to accounting book value earlier this year.

A 10% increase in Annaly Capital Management's share price implies a target price of ~$10 at which point NLY's valuation would imply a moderate 1.04x book value multiple (assuming stable book value throughout 2019). This valuation would be in-line with Annaly Capital Management's valuation earlier this year, and the mortgage REIT would hardly be overvalued at this price point.

The consensus fair value estimate for NLY currently sits at $10.50, even above my short-term price target of $10. The consensus price target implies ~15% upside from yesterday's close and indicates that NLY may have fallen too far, too fast on the back of the dividend cut.

Source: Marketbeat

Downside Catalysts

NLY is a high-yield/high-risk mortgage REIT and will remain volatile going forward. Annaly Capital Management has a large amount of interest rate risk as a mortgage real estate investment trust which means the company will be vulnerable to quick and unexpected changes in interest rates and yields. Hence, I recommend to not invest more than 3% of total portfolio assets in Annaly Capital Management.

Your Takeaway

I am buying the drop because Annaly Capital Management has an attractive valuation and risk/reward. The mortgage REIT's shares are also no longer oversold and appear to be building out a bottom.

The safest dividend is the dividend that's just been cut. Annaly Capital Management's dividend coverage stats are set to improve going forward as the mortgage REIT will pay out less than 100% of its core earnings, which should make the dividend sustainable. A big stock buyback and a low valuation relative to book value further support the idea of buying the drop. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.