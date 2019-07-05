4 Health-Related Divided Growth Stocks That Aren't Johnson & Johnson

In a recent article, I explained why the healthcare sector (XLV) is one of the top three sectors for dividend-growth investors to focus on this quarter. The reason it is among the top three for new investment this quarter is earnings. This article highlights four picks within the healthcare sector I am targeting for the Technical Investor Portfolio.

The healthcare sector is expected to produce the second strongest earnings growth this quarter. Earnings growth will expand in the third and fourth quarters, estimates for this year's earnings growth are on the rise, and EPS growth is expected to expand again next year. And all while the broader market struggles with negative earnings growth (this quarter) and declining outlook for growth over the next six quarters.

Now that I have your attention, let me tell you the positive outlook is not evenly distributed throughout the sector. Only five of the six sub-industries are expected to see growth. The sixth, Pharmaceuticals, is expected to see EPS decline by -5.0%. The leading industry within the Healthcare sector this quarter is going to be the HealthCare Providers and Services. This industry is expected to see EPS grow more than 15%.

The sector is filled with great dividend payers. Most have at least a little history of dividend growth and yields are often above the S&P 500 1.85% average. The problem with most of the stocks that turned up in my screen is that they are pharma stocks. Not to say these aren't good investments but they aren't the best choices for new investment rt now.

The top pick in the space is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), but I'm skipping it today. Most dividend-growth investors probably own it already if not as an individual holding then as part of an ETF or another fund. On a forward P/E basis, JNJ is trading roughly in-line with the broader market and there are better values to be found. CVS (CVS) is another great dividend name but it failed to raise the distribution last year and future increases are questionable while it is still dealing with growing pains.

The four I've chosen to target are all services providers, they all (but one) have at least 15 years of distribution growth history, they all (but one) have payout ratios below 40%, they all (but one) yield more than JNJ and all trade at a lower multiple than JNJ.

National Healthcare Corporation (NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. It also owns, leases, and manages independent living facilities that provide specially designed residential units for the active and ambulatory elderly, as well as offers various ancillary services and leases its properties to third-party operators. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,510 licensed beds; 24 assisted living facilities; 5 independent living facilities; 35 homecare programs; and 4 pharmacies.

In terms of the investment thesis, this company is the best match by far. It is 100% healthcare services and 100% U.S.-centric, so little fear of impact from global politics, trade wars, or tariffs. In terms of revenue, the company has been growing income at a low single-digit rate for several years and I expect that to continue this year and next.

In terms of profitability, NHC is superior to its closest direct competitors. At 40%, the gross margin isn't the highest in the group but net income margin is group-leading and the company is able to produce positive investment returns when most others are not.

The dividend is a good one. The company has 15 years of distribution growth history, the payout ratio is totally acceptable at 55%, the yield is nice at 2.56%, and the growth rate is OK too, almost 10%. Others in its industry pay a dividend but none with the history or coverage as NHC. Other's in my group have a longer history of increases, better ratios, or higher yield but not the industry exposure as NHC.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health operates as an integrated health-services company in the U.S. and abroad. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Cardinal is not a pharma company as in it does not research and develop new treatments; it is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, devices, OTC and consumer health products, and other services within a network of client hospitals, surgical centers, healthcare systems, and pharmacies. The Medical segment of business sources manufactures and distributes branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products.

Looking at revenue, the forecasts are good. The company is expecting to grow revenue by 4-6% this quarter sequentially and YOY. The consensus among analysts for this year and next falls within that same range. This outlook isn't spectacular but it's enough for now. Earnings are expected in the second week of August.

The problem is margins have been under pressure and are cutting into EPS. EPS is expected to contract YOY, about 6%, but there is a mitigating factor. The analysts have been trimming their targets in recent weeks and, if the last quarter's performance is any indication, the targets are too low.

At the last reporting, Cardinal beat the consensus by $0.18 or nearly 13%. If EPS is 13% better than expected this quarter, Cardinal will produce positive YOY growth near 5%. Over the last 12 quarters, CAH has beaten the consensus 11 times, 91%, with an average margin of 9.5%. Still enough to produce positive EPS growth.

What really matters is the dividend. Cardinal Health is a dividend aristocrat and a high-yielding one at that. The yield is near 4.1% with shares trading at $48.00 and in little danger of cut. The payout ratio is only 42% which leaves plenty of room for future increases. The 5-year distribution growth rate is nearly 10% and sustainable under current conditions.

The Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

The Walgreen's Boots Alliance operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. What they are is a consumer health products retailer built around a pharmacy. The company operates in three segments including Retail USA, Retail International, and Wholesale. Operations are centered in the US (Walgreens) and the UK (Boots), but there are branches spread throughout Europe, portions of South America, and Asia.

The company has recently suffered a sharp slowdown in earnings growth. The slowdown has resulted in an outlook for flat to slightly negative revenue and EPS growth next quarter. The guidance was reaffirmed at the end of June for flat to slightly positive growth this year, so it looks like the slowdown in revenue/EPS growth is over.

Looking forward, strategic cost-saving initiatives are taking effect that will save the company $1.5 billion in costs and boost profitability by 2022. One recently announced initiative is the closing of 200 small pharmacy shops in the UK. The shops have overlapping service areas, the closures will allow WBA to improve staffing at the remaining stores while maintaining territory coverage and cutting expenses.

While growth is not really in the cards for WBA, dividends and dividend growth are. Walgreen's Boots Alliance has one of the best looking dividend scoresheets I've seen. The company has been raising the distribution for over 40 years, the payout ratio is a super-low 29% (I'm happy with <65%, thrilled with <40%), and the 5-year average growth rate is a comfortable 7.3%. At today's prices, the yield is 3.2%, more than 1.4% above the S&P 500 average, and at the high end of my list.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quantum brands. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians.

Quest has just come off a year of negative revenue growth but that trend is over. The coming quarter is expected to produce 2.6% sequential revenue growth and 1.0% YOY revenue growth with EPS flat to slightly negative. Based on the analysts and their estimates, 19 of 21 have recently lowered their EPS targets, and the company's 83.3% positive surprise rate, it is likely EPS will be flat to slightly positive. Looking forward, the end of the year and next year, revenue should grow by 2.5% from 2019 to 2020 and produce +5.0% EPS growth.

The dividend isn't the highest on my list in terms of yield but it is the best available among Quest Diagnostics closest competitors. The distribution is only yielding about 2.0% at today's share prices, but the payout ratio, growth ratio, and history of increases are very attractive. Others in the Diagnostic space yield less than 2.0% (ABC) (UHS) (BDX), if they pay a dividend at all. The payout ratio is a super-low 34% which suggests future dividend increases are probable. The five-year-average growth rate is above 10%, so we can expect solid distribution increases when they come.

The Bottom Line

The Healthcare Sector is one of the few expected to produce positive earnings growth this reporting cycle. On top of that, it is a top-five sector for EPS growth this year and will see its EPS growth accelerate next year. Within the space, there are better and worse industries, the best is the Services and Providers industry.

The great news is that good dividend yields and positive outlook for dividend growth are not hard to find among Healthcare companies. Johnson & Johnson and CVS are two attractive dividend growers, but there are better buys within the space (lower multiples, better payout ratios, better history of increases, higher growth rates). If you are looking for a new investment for your dividend growth portfolio or need exposure to healthcare or are simply looking to diversify, one of the four stocks on my list may well be what you are looking for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.