Happiness Biotech IPO: Not Paying More Than 1.7x Sales

Happiness Biotech (HAPP) is growing revenue at a more significant rate than competitors outside China. Besides, it reports positive FCF with cash in hand and very little debt. Investors in the nutraceutical industry and growth investors should take a look at this name. With that, the company is still small and was incorporated in Cayman, where shareholders are not that protected. With this in mind, the buying opportunity will be at 1.7x forward sales.

Source: F-1

Business

Incorporated in Cayman and operating in China, HAPP produces, researches, develops and markets nutraceutical and dietary supplements.

HAPP introduces its brand “Happiness” as a well-known name in China. It offers 32 types of products through more than 400 distributors in 27 different provinces. See below a list of different product groups:

Lucidum spore powder

Cordyceps mycelia

Ejiao solution

Vitamins and dietary supplements products

American ginseng products

Source: Company’s Website

HAPP grows at a more significant pace than competitors in the United States and worldwide because it operates in China. In the chart below, note the massive growth of the Chinese middle class and the increase in healthcare costs. They are the primary reasons to understand why HAPP grows revenue at more than two times that of competitors in the United States.

Source: Statista

Besides, HAPP owns patents in China. After 14 years in the business, it has accumulated a massive amount of know-how. It is valuable. These intangible assets should help the company compete with other foreign entities trying to enter the Chinese nutraceutical market. As shown in the image below, the company owns 17 patents and six patent applications:

Source: F-1

The company is still small, and its online channel is not that developed. HAPP registered its website in 2005, but it does not receive a large number of visitors. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Whois

In 2018, HAPP sold 69% of its products through regional distributors and 26.1% through supermarkets and chain drug stores. Online marketing may be an excellent opportunity for Happiness Biotech. It could enhance revenue growth in the future. If the products are sold through physical stores, they could be sold online. The table below offers further details on the current marketing channels:

Source: F-1

Balance Sheet

As most investors will expect, Happiness Biotech reports a large amount of accounts receivable. As of March 31, 2018, it represented 60% of the total amount of assets, 39% more than that in the same period in 2017. The company receives money from the sale of products by stores and supermarkets. They pay a bit late, which is not ideal. Bear in mind that the company may need debt to finance its working capital.

With that, as of March 31, 2018, the company’s financial stability was not that worrying. The asset/liability ratio was equal to more than 6x with cash in hand of $8.88 million. See a list of assets in the image below:

Source: F-1

On the liabilities front, the company reports $8.84 million in total liabilities with only $1.49 million in short-term bank borrowings. With these figures in mind, market participants will not be worried about the current financial stability of Happiness Biotech. See below more details on the company’s liabilities:

Source: F-1

Positive FCF: It Does Not Need Debt, But It May Use It To Grow

In 2018, with 16% revenue growth and 47% gross profit margin, most growth investors will appreciate Happiness Biotech. Besides, with an operating income of $20.24 million, the company is profitable. See below more on the top of the P&L:

Source: F-1

The company’s most appealing financial figure is the free cash flow. It is positive as well as stable. In 2017 and 2018, it was equal to $10.21 million and $12.7 million, respectively. See the image below for more on the calculation of the FCF:

Source: F-1

With the current FCF and current amount of cash, the company does not need debt financing. With that, Happiness Biotech may need it in the future. Notice that the company expects to expand its business and enhance growth in the future. As noted in the lines below, the company may use debt or equity financing to grow:

“We have historically funded our working capital needs from operations, bank loans and advances from shareholders and related parties. We believe that our current cash reserve, cash to be generated from our operations will be sufficient to meet our normal working capital needs. However, we plan to expand our business to implement our growth strategies in the nutraceutical market and strengthen our position in the marketplace. To do so, we will need additional capital through equity or debt financing to increase our production and meet market demands.” Source: F-1

With a large amount of accounts receivables, reviewing the company’s financial stability is very important. If the company obtains debt, and sales decline for any reason, a liquidity crisis could occur. It is one of the most significant risks on this name. Note that small companies usually have issues in raising capital and obtaining financing from banks.

Use Of Proceeds And Selling Shareholder

As shown in the table below, the company expects to use the proceeds for increasing its store count, R&D, and marketing among other expenses:

Source: F-1

There is one shareholder selling shares in the IPO, which is worrying. Market participants don’t usually buy shares, where owners are willing to sell stakes. See below for more information on the matter:

Source: F-1

Small Amount Of Shareholders

The market will not appreciate the list of shareholders. One shareholder owns more than 50% of the total outstanding shares. Besides, the amount of shareholders is meager. It means that the company was not successful in seducing venture capital firms, which does not look good. See the table below for more on the most significant shareholders:

Source: F-1

With that, it is beneficial that, after the IPO, the company intends to form an independent Board of Directors. Notice that Happiness Biotech may be a controlled entity, so it could have decided to elect non-independent directors. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

“We may rely on home country practice to be exempted from the corporate governance requirements that we have a majority of independent directors on our board of directors and the audit committee of our board of directors has a minimum of three members. These practices may afford less protection to shareholders than they would enjoy if we complied fully with the NASDAQ listing standards. However, following this offering, we will voluntarily have a majority of independent directors and our audit committee will consist of three independent directors.” Source: F-1

Incorporated In the Cayman Islands

There are many reasons to dislike that the company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The securities law in Cayman is less developed than that in the United States. As a result, investors from the United States should not expect to be that protected. Besides, the assets are located in China, so judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against the company or its directors. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: F-1

Valuation

Assessing the valuation of Happiness Biotech is not easy. Chinese companies competing with HAPP are not public entities in China or the US. The following peers were identified in the prospectus:

- Shouxiangu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Xianzhilou Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

- Lucidum spores

With this in mind, using other nutraceuticals and food companies selling dietary supplements makes sense. The list of companies shown below is not perfect. Peers have a larger size than HAPP. With that, using large comparable peers is better than not using any at all. The chart below offers the enterprise value of competitors:

Source: YCharts

HAPP reports more significant revenue growth than competitors. Besides, peers report a gross profit margin of 6%-51%, so HAPP’s gross profit margin is as large as that of competitors. The charts below offer further information on the matter:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

As shown in the chart below, competitors trade at 0.4x-3.5x forward sales. With financial stability and more revenue growth, HAPP should trade at a ratio of 2.5x-3.5x. Market participants should not expect the shares to be traded at more than 3.5x forward revenue. Notice that the company is still small. It needs to grow a lot more before the market trusts its operations.

The chart below offers further information on the valuation of competitors:

Source: YCharts

Given that HAPP was incorporated in Cayman, the buying opportunity starts at 1.7x sales. After the IPO, it is not likely that the stock will trade at that valuation. However, it may happen. Notice that many investors may not be interested in the company, which may create a lack of liquidity and may push the share price down.

Conclusion

Growing at a very decent rate, HAPP could interest investors interested in Chinese companies. With FCF, a minimal amount of debt and positive net income, HAPP reports very favorable stats.

Most investors will accept paying 1.7x sales for the shares. Larger competitors trade at 2x and 3.5x sales. However, the company is still small to sell at that high ratio. Note that it was incorporated in Cayman, where US investors will not be that protected. Finally, the company has not sold shares to many venture capital investors before the IPO, which is quite worrying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.