TILT Holdings: $500M Impairment And Liquidity Concerns

TILT Holdings (OTCQB:SVVTF) has been going through some tough times lately. The company announced 2018 full-year results along with a $500 million goodwill impairment, which was accompanied by a six-month $20 million bridge loan bearing a 19% interest rate. Investors are now concerned about the accounting and the quality of assets that formed TILT in a four-way merger back in December 2018. The expensive bridge loan also raised concerns around TILT's near-term liquidity outlook. We think the shares will remain under pressure until its new leadership takes actions to shore up its balance and restore investor confidence in its financial reporting.

(All amounts in USD)

The Half A Billion Writedown

TILT made the headlines when it reported 2018 full-year results and announced a $500 million writedown of its goodwill. As we detailed in our initiating coverage of TILT, "A Hodgepodge Of Everything Cannabis-Related", the company was formed through a four-way merger of four seemingly unrelated companies. The impairment came as a huge surprise for investors, given the company had only gone public in December 2018. It is utterly upsetting to see a public company writing off 99% of its goodwill in the same period the acquisitions were closed. For all parties involved, the company, its auditors, regulators, and investors, this news must be extremely alarming. What made all these worse is that the then-CEO gave conflicting reasons for why the impairment was made which likely resulted in his resignation from both the CEO and Chairman of the Board positions very shortly.

(2018 Financial Statements)

Clearly, TILT management grossly overpaid for most of the assets it acquired, and there is no way investors would take this well. TILT shares began to crater and lost almost 50% of its value in the following weeks. In the meantime, TILT's market value has been cut to C$440 million. Considering that TILT has lost about C$500 million of market value since the impairment news came out, the market is essentially writing off a similar amount of goodwill that was previously recognized as value for the company.

(Source: TSX)

Funding Risk

TILT reported $34 million of revenue in the latest quarter, which is among the top five highest among U.S. cannabis stocks that we cover. However, TILT is likely facing a liquidity issue after it raised debt at extremely high interest rates. Considering that the equities market will likely remain shut for the company in the near term, we think the announcement is not constructive for the company going forward. It is conceivably hard to raise new capital after a half a billion-dollar write-down within one month of these acquisitions, and as a result, TILT had to find alternative funding sources.

TILT announced on May 1, the same day of the 2018 Q4 earnings that included the big impairment, that it has secured a $20 million credit facility at an interest rate of 18.75%! The debt will become due 180 days after closing, so it is essentially a bridge loan. However, the announcement from the company made it sound like a permanent capital raise, which is not the case.

Why did TILT accept such a punitive piece of debt? Most likely because the company had to take it due to its liquidity concerns. At the end of March, TILT reported cash on hand of $12 million, and it reported positive cash flow from operations of $31 million. However, we think the number is twisted by the fact that its acquisition of Jupiter closed during the quarter, and there was a $42 million cash increase from AP and accrued liabilities in the quarter, which could be related to acquisitions. We think Q2 will provide a much clearer picture of TILT's cash flow profile with all acquisitions fully consolidated.

(2019 Q1 Financial Statements)

Judging by TILT's decision to accept a 19% interest rate for $20 million, we think either the company was likely in a desperate situation for cash in the very near term. Either way, investors probably would have hoped for better capital allocation decisions from the management. Combined with the surprising $500 million impairment, we think the drop in share price is understandable and probably appropriate.

Looking Ahead

We think TILT will likely face a period of uncertainty until it could improve its liquidity position and restore investor confidence in its financial reporting. For a company that relies on capital raising to fund acquisitions and expansions, the loss of investor confidence and access to the capital markets could be devastating. However, the company is still young and could prove its worth by executing on its stated strategy. The assets it has recently acquired are generating substantial amounts of revenue, and we think the removal of the old CEO was a positive, given he directly oversaw the $500 million impairment and the punitive debt issuance. We remain on the sidelines for TILT, given its heightened liquidity and financial risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.