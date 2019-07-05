The Tesla Demand Mirage

Are orders for production vehicles, or vehicles that will require billions in CapEx investment before they exist? It makes a difference.

The Tesla 2Q19 production and delivery announcement provided the strongest evidence yet a demand problem exists, while at the same time attempting to maintain the illusion it does not.

On 7/2, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced Q219 deliveries of 95,200 vehicles, meeting guidance (90k-100k) and beating analyst expectations (87k-91k). Importantly, for a company that needs to manage cash flow, deliveries exceeded production by ~8k vehicles, freeing up some working capital. However, this near-term positive does nothing to suggest a sustainable level of demand, let alone a level of demand that justifies the Company's current valuation.

Tesla also pulled any mention of FY19 full-year guidance of 360k to 400k deliveries, which pretty much tells you all you need to know. For a company that historically has had no problem missing recently issued guidance, this is actually surprisingly forthcoming.

The Problem With the Debate Around Demand

Peak into most vicious corner of finance ($TSLA/$TSLAQ twitter and SA comments) and you will find an ongoing debate about whether there is Model 3 demand. First, let's level set on the definition of demand per Investopedia:

Demand is an economic principle referring to a consumer's desire to purchase goods and services and willingness to pay a price for a specific good or service. Holding all other factors constant, an increase in the price of a good or service will decrease the quantity demanded, and vice versa. Market demand is the total quantity demanded across all consumers in a market for a given good.

Entertainingly, Tesla supporters seem to focus on absolute demand rather than demand at a certain price point, as if the ability to sell the car at all makes it economically viable. So yes - there is a ton of "demand", but absolute demand is meaningless. Rather Tesla bulls should be asking if there is demand at a price level that generates enough profit to (1) at best justify the Company's valuation, or (2) at a minimum allow the Company to keep producing the car and survive as a going concern?

To many readers, this concept will seem elementary, but sometimes, we overlook the basics. Even CEOs of major companies are vulnerable to this, for example, here's Elon Musk on the 4Q18 earnings call:

The demand for - the demand for Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is affordability. It's just like people literally don't have the money to buy the car. It's got nothing to do with desire. They just don't have enough money in their bank account. If the car can be made more affordable, the demand is extraordinary.

Lol.

Current sales volumes are driven by the introduction of the Model 3 to new geographic markets, or price cuts in existing ones. But, eventually, you run out of new geographies and can't afford anymore price cuts. When this happens, demand will settle at a steady-state level. It doesn't really matter what level this is - it will be lower than it is currently, and the current level is not profitable.

The Tesla Demand Mirage

TSLA was quick to highlight that:

Orders generated during the quarter exceeded our deliveries, thus we are entering Q3 with an increase in our order backlog. We believe we are well positioned to continue growing total production and deliveries in Q3.

I was initially puzzled by this, couldn't one already get a Model 3 without much of a wait? Every other demand indicator suggests a lower backlog. Then SA author Bill Maurer pointed out:

...you can "ORDER" a Model Y on Tesla's website currently, but the vehicle isn't in production currently, with the site saying production expected to start late next year.

While looking into this, I realized that Tesla China had also began accepting pre-orders for the locally made Model 3, which was $7k cheaper than the US version. This is surely driving order growth, but not for vehicles that TSLA can sell in the near future (which is the kind of demand they need right now).

I think Bill is being conservative in simply wondering if the Model Y was included in order figures. After seeing this, I think it's clear that orders and backlog were certainly included for cars that are not yet being produced and may possibly never exist. As evidenced by price cuts, there simply isn't a demand constraint for existing vehicles. Where else would the backlog come from?

In fairness, the statement about orders is technically probably true. But the way it's presented suggests that demand is growing for cars they are currently selling, not cars that should exist if all goes to plan (for Tesla, it reliably will not).

The Chinese Model 3 and the Model Y are years and billions of dollars away from coming to fruition - how will TSLA finance operations and complete the buildout of facilities needed to produce these vehicles when they're regularly burning cash? Even if they do come to exist, it's still misleading.

Sales Mix Implications

This chart from @TSLAcharts illustrates the brutal shift in sales mix that will certainly have a negative impact on margins and profitability:

Model 3 sales are clearly cannibalizing much more profitable Model S/X sales. What's understated in the above is that the versions of the Model 3 being sold now are significantly lower margin vehicles than the Model 3s sold earlier. Demand is falling most quickly for the most profitable vehicles as the Company works its way down the demand curve. Unit growth is meaningless unless it supports profitability growth, and currently, it is not supporting profitability growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.