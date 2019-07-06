3 High Yielders Beating The Market In 2019: 7% To 9%, But Selling At Discounts - No K-1s

But they're still selling at discounts of ~-4% to -12%.

All three are beating the market in 2019 - up 27% to 32%.

The yields range from 6.98% to 9.06% - one of them pays monthly.

Looking for winners in the high-yield space? Join the club. But here's the conundrum - when we find those "outperformers," they're often commanding very high valuations, which is not exactly music to the ears of a value investor.

However, there's a corner of the market where you can still find market-beating income vehicles which are selling at a discount. Closed-end funds, unlike mutual funds, have a fixed amount of shares, which can sell at a premium to or a discount to the underlying Net Asset Value - "NAV."

We've been down this road before - we previously wrote about Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD), and the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU), in early April.

Since then, 2 of this trio have done well - MGU is up 6.8% in the past quarter, and DPG is up ~3%, while MFD has pulled back a bit, down -4.9%. We went looking for another similar "discounted winner" to replace MFD with, and we came up with Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, (UTF).

UTF dwarfs the other two funds in size, with a $2.2B market cap, vs. $590M for DPG and $299M for MGU. It also has much higher volume, selling an average of 188.8K shares daily, vs. 120K for DPG and 31.9K for MGU:

All three of these funds have beaten the market soundly in 2019. UTF leads the pack, rising 32%, followed by DPG, up 31.48%, with MGU up 27.43% year to date, vs. the market's 19.2% year-to-date performance.

UTF also leads over the past year, up 15.52%, vs. the S&P 500's 9.26% one-year rise. DPG is just about even with the market during the past year, up ~9%, while MGU trails, at 6.63%:

Distributions:

But wait a minute, we didn't mention any distributions yet. During the past year, investors would've also received over 9% in payouts from DPG, and over 7% from MGU, which also puts them over the market on a total return basis.

DPG and MGU both pay quarterly and will go ex-dividend next in mid-September, whereas UTF pays on a monthly basis and will go ex-dividend soon, on 7/16/19.

DPG has the highest yield, at ~9%, but the lowest five-year distribution growth, at 0%, while UTF yields 7.11%, and has the best distribution growth, 7.61%. MGU yields 6.98%, with five-year growth of 3.86%:

Another attraction of UTF is that its management declares the next 3 monthly ex-dividend dates, pay dates and distributions in advance, which can be helpful for planning your cash flow:

Taxes:

MGU had the largest amount of return of capital in 2018, 12.91%, while UTF's ROC was negligible, at .22%, and DPG had none. All three funds issue 1099's to investors at tax time.

Portfolio Holdings: DPG has the highest concentration of US equities, at 57%, followed by UTF, at 49%, with MGU holding 32%. All three funds use leverage, at ~31%, and hold a similar concentration in utilities, ranging from 37% for UTF, up to 39.6% for DPG.

We initially got onto this idea due to the Fed turning dovish - it would figure that Utilities would do well in a lower rate environment, vs. their underperformance in a rising rate era.

MGU has a positive $.1404 in undistributed net investment income - UNII, whereas UTF and DPG both have negative UNII.

UTF has the lower expense ratio, at 2.44%, followed by MGU, at 2.6%, and DPG at 2.97%:

DPG: Its largest percent holdings are a mix of utilities and midstream holdings, with Transcanada Corp, American Electric Power (AEP), and Williams Companies (WMB), topping the list:

DPG'S second-largest country concentration is Canada, at 16.5%, followed by Europe, at 14.5%:

(Source: DPG site)

UTF: Like DPG, UTF also holds cell tower company Crown Castle International (CCI) and Next Era Energy (NEP), but has larger percent holdings, 5.4% in them than DPG does.

Although its utilities allocation is similar, UTF has broader diversification than DPG in its remaining sectors, in addition to also holding some preferreds and some bonds:

UTF's US holdings also are similar in % to DPG, but its remaining geographical exposure appears to be more spread out as well:

(Source: UTF site)

MGU: WMB also pops up in MGU's holdings, in addition to Enbridge (ENB), which is its top holding, at 7.2%:

MGU has a much higher percent of toll roads, 14.4%, and airports, 11.7% than UTF.

(Source: MGU site)

Valuations:

In terms of its current discount to net asset value, UTF has the smallest discount, -3.79%. This makes sense, given its much higher one-year return on NAV, of 22.56%, and its higher return on NAV since inception, of 10.16%.

DPG's current -11.20% discount is slightly less than its one-year and three-year discounts, of -11.87% and -11.72%, whereas MGU's current -12.79% discount is very close to its three-year average discount of 12.97%, but much less than its average one-year discount of -14.50%.

All tables in this article are furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.