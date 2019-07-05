Oracle's Growth Is A Question Mark

Oracle CEO Safra Catz. Source: Forbes

Several investors, including myself, have questioned Oracle's (ORCL) growth prospects. The company's top line has been slowing. ORCL bulls believe the company may have answered some of those questions when it delivered a revenue and earnings beat in its most recent earnings report. The stock is up over 10% post-earnings, and ORCL bulls could be energized for the next several weeks.

Total revenue of $11.1 billion was up 1% Y/Y. Revenue growth for Cloud Services, License Support was flat, while revenue from Cloud and On-Premise License grew by double-digits. In the previous quarter, revenue from Cloud and On-Premise License fell by low single-digits. The performance this quarter was a sea change, and Oracle could potentially build upon this momentum. Management highlighted the momentum in technology license revenue and autonomous database revenue:

In particular, technology license growth was up 19%, making it abundantly clear that customers are investing in the Oracle platform. The key database options necessary to run the Oracle autonomous database service grew 21%. I cannot stress enough the stability and growth of our base of customers, quarter after quarter. Our customers are maintaining and expanding this Oracle environment. And in our BYOL, bring your own license model, they have the portability to use their licenses on premise, in the cloud, or via hybrid environments. This popularity is largely because our products are capable of doing things others just can't do, whether it's security, performance, or scalability and in our cloud autonomous capabilities. As our customers adopt our technologies, whether via licenses or cloud services, our overall customer base is growing and that growth is starting to accelerate.

I had previously assumed the company's cloud services revenue growth was not as robust as that of competitors. Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure is considered to be one of the first cloud services platforms to offer a secure platform to protect the confidentiality of data while in use. If Oracle can sell customers on both the security and scalability of its cloud services, then the service could potentially differentiate itself from the field.

Hardware continued to disappoint, demonstrating a double-digit decline in revenue. Cloud Services, License Support and Cloud and On-Premise License represent over 80% of Oracle's total revenue. They grew a combined 3% Y/Y. In my opinion, the company's growth is still in question. I would like to see more traction on Oracle's top line before becoming a believer.

Oracle Continues To Pull Levers

Despite stagnant revenue growth, Oracle has levers to pull. Its $6.8 billion in operating expenses is a large enough bucket for management to cut into in order to grow operating income. Oracle's operating costs were flat Y/Y. Operating income of $4.3 billion grew 2%, outstripping the 1% growth in revenue. I expect cost containment efforts to continue to drive operating income in the future.

The expense buckets management cut the most were hardware (down 21%) and services (down 3%). The sharp reduction in hardware expenses made sense, given the consistent decline in revenue from the segment. Management held expenses for Cloud Services, License Support to only 1% growth; this could be considered a win since costs for the segment grew about 5% in the previous quarter. The quality of Oracle's earnings growth leaves a lot to be desired, yet the company must generate growth anyway it can.

Share Buybacks Could Be Coming To An End

Another way the company goosed earnings per share was via share repurchases. During the quarter, management repurchased 112 million shares at a total cost of $6 billion. It repurchased $36 billion worth of shares over the past 12 months. Share buybacks usually imply management believes the stock is undervalued. At the end of the day, it is a way to return capital to shareholders. Oracle has cash and equivalents of $38 billion, down from $67 billion in the year-earlier period.

The decline in capital could limit the company's ability to make acquisitions in the future. S&P recently downgraded Oracle's debt from AA- to A+ with a negative outlook. The company may use future cash flow to pare debt in order to maintain an acceptable credit rating. That said, it could be forced to reduce or suspend its share repurchase program. This could negatively impact growth in earnings per share going forward.

Conclusion

Revenue growth of 1% is not much to get excited about. Tailwinds from share buybacks could be coming to an end. ORCL is up over 25% Y/Y and has likely benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. Once the trade war is settled and potential rate cuts are implemented, financial markets could falter and hurt ORCL in the process. Sell ORCL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.