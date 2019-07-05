These Patterns Correlate With Further Rallying In The Market

Even though the market is making new highs, these patterns imply higher markets to come.

In this article, we analyze patterns, in the AAII survey, and in the put:call ratios, which imply that we are not at a long-term top, but rather at a long-term low from which higher prices can be expected.

The latest AAII survey shows that 3.6% of neutrals have moved over to the bullish camp. That's a small change considering the markets moved into all-time high territory, and bullish camp is still below average, while the bearish camp is above average. There's still too much doubt and fear for this to be a major top.

Source:AAII

The chart below marks the major tops in the SPX as vertical dark-blue lines, the minor tops in the SPX as light-blue vertical lines, and the major lows and minor lows in the same manner but in red instead of blue. We are just coming off of a significant low as marked by a down-spike in the bull sentiment and a up-spike in the bear sentiment. This is a normal rally pattern, not a topping pattern, even though we are at new highs, this pattern implies further rallying (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, Stockcharts

Because we are in a normal rally pattern in AAII sentiment does not mean there will be no pullbacks. The daily total put:call ratio is at a low level of hedging (turn-around zone), which in the past has led to pullbacks (pink arrows).

The situation is very similar to last April and May when the ratio stayed in the turn-around zone for a month while the SPX continued to rally, before moving higher as the SPX pulled back (pink ovals on chart below). If we do not get a pull back next week, then we are likely to keep moving higher until closer to the end of July before a pullback materializes (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, Stockcharts

At the weekly scale, the eight-week MA of the put:call ratio has finally started to form an up-spike that's very similar to the pattern from last November-December time-period (blue ovals inside rectangles). At that time, the eight-week MA had formed a flat-top up-spike (blue oval), then dipped and went sideways as the SPX dropped to the low (pink dashed lines) before the SPX roared higher and the ratio dropped (blue dashed lines). If this pattern is repeated, then we would expect the eight-week MA to mover sideways for a week or two as the SPX pulls back. In any case, this pattern implies a significant low is developing, despite hitting new highs.

Source: ANG Traders, Stockcharts

The chart below has the nominal weekly put:call ratio (green) superimposed on the 10-day MA (red). The red rectangles mark when the nominal weekly ratio and the 10-day MA both make down-spikes. In the past 2 1/2 years, a pullback followed 75% of the time. We have down spikes possibly forming which implies a near-term pullback is probable (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, Stockcharts

In conclusion: In the longer term, we are showing bottoming patterns which imply more upside to come, even though the market is making new highs. Short term, however, we are showing patterns that often lead to pullbacks.

During the 2018 correction, our analysis showed that we were not at the start of a new bear market and that the bull market was not in the process of ending. As a result, our subscribers avoided the herd mentality of panicked-selling and the losses it created.

