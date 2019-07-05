Preparing For The Slump: Private Equity Funds

Many examples of this kind of investment are coming to light these days as the Federal Reserve continues to support the stock market and the economy.

Sophisticated investors have learned, over the past fifty years or so, that the investment in existing assets can bring very good returns with reduced risks over short time periods.

Lots and lots of money is floating around today, money that is dedicated to investments in existing assets, not investments in the production of goods and services.

There are two realities existing in the financial world that we all should be aware of.

First, there is an abundance of money available, worldwide.

Second, sophisticated investors are preparing to take advantage of this availability in any way they can, except in ways that might help the economy grow.

I just wrote about how hedge funds have been buying up government bonds in order to take advantage of rising bond prices.

Now, Judith Evans, in the Financial Times, warns us about something private equity funds are doing to prepare for the coming economic downturn.

"Private equity funds targeting distressed real estate have already raised more money this year than the last two put together, as they anticipate a property slump." "Funds planning to invest in troubled property assets raised $8 billion in the first quarter of 2019 alone, according to figures from the data provider Preqin. They raised less than $1billion last year and $3.3 billion in 2017."

These equity groups have learned from the past.

"US groups such as Cerberus and Lone Star are among those that bought large amounts of real estate after the financial crisis, including portfolios of non-performing property loans from banks."

In addition, Ms. Evans reports,

"A recent report by the global property investors LaSalle Investment Management warned that 'by 2021, if not before, a cyclical inflection in many real estate markets is inevitable after a long run of global growth and real estate value appreciation'."

Not only are these funds raising more money at this time, according to Ms. Evans, they already held "11.6 billion in 'dry powder', or money that has been raised but not yet spent."

In other words, these investment vehicles, operating from past experience, are preparing themselves to make "a lot of money" after markets turn south and the federal government steps in to protect the economy on the "downside."

Why should these firms expect this?

Well, because it has happened before… and not just once before.

It is a part of the pattern of the past fifty-five years or so.

It is something that I have been writing about for some time now.

In fact, my second most popular article on Seeking Alpha was posted on February 24, 2013. It was titled "Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy." This piece examined how sophisticated investors were taking advantage of the monetary policy being executed by the Federal Reserve to achieve economic recovery from the Great Recession and using the situation to invest and make lots and lots of money.

Since then, I have written many more articles showing how sophisticated investors made money from the policy positions of the government. I have also tried to explain how this behavior has grown out of the policy stance taken by the federal government, under both Democrats and Republicans since the early 1960s, to stimulate the economy, stimulate certain sectors of the economy, and produce low levels of unemployment.

And, it was not only the policies themselves that provided incentives for these investors to invest, it was the fact that the government promised to sustain these policies over extended periods of time. In fact, government economists relied upon statistical relationships like the Phillips Curve, which supposedly showed the empirical tradeoff between higher rates of inflation and lower levels of unemployment, to justify the continuous application of these policies.

I have also written about how these continuously applied policies contributed to the rise in income/wealth inequality in the economy over the same period of time.

Let me add one additional twist to the story.

If hedge funds and private equity funds are raising money to buy government bonds to make money on the rise in bond prices and are raising money to take advantage of a situation of distressed real estate property, it shows that the attention of many money managers is not on business capital investment.

Richard Henderson writes, also in the Financial Times about the absence of funds moving into physical capital expenditures, a flow of funds that could help currently sluggish economies achieve some faster growth rates.

As we have seen, increasingly over the past fifty-five years, sophisticated financial managers allocate more and more of their funds into "assets" rather than into real corporate spending. This is the outcome of the government's efforts to stimulate the economy through "credit inflation."

In other words, there is plenty of money chasing "existing assets", but these investments are not producing economic growth.

And, this is the dilemma that we, and the policymakers, are now facing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.