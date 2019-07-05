Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick

Immunomedics stock has risen approximately 8% in the last week since we picked it up in our premium research service. The stock is a good contrarian pick.

Immunomedics (IMMU) stock has risen approximately 8% in the last week since we picked it up in my premium research service. The stock is a good contrarian pick and shares have more upside ahead.

Immunomedics' sacituzumab has the potential to change the treatment paradigm of refractory, heavily-pretreated, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, a disease with great unmet need

Immunomedics' proprietary antibody-drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan (IMMU-132, which combines a humanized monoclonal antibody, which targets the human trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (Trop-2), with SN-38, conjugated to the antibody by a cleavable linker; patent protection till 2033) has shown excellent response rate of 33% with median duration of response = 7.7 months, increase in progression-free survival, PFS of 5.5 months (higher than standard of care, SOC), and increase in overall survival of 11 months in advanced/metastatic, heavily-pretreated triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), a disease with poor prognosis and high unmet need, resulting on FDA Breakthrough therapy designation (its efficacy is significantly higher compared to SOC therapies, with acceptable safety profile) (target market=about 8,000 patients in the U.S. and 14,000 patients in the EU and Japan).

Sacituzumab's mTNBC data (Source)

Sacituzumab's CRL was related to manufacturing issues which have been addressed

FDA issued a complete response letter, CRL, to sacituzumab's BLA (under accelerated pathway) as a third line or higher mTNBC indication in January this year, citing manufacturing related issues (primarily at the New Jersey-based facility where the antibody is manufactured). According to the news release, "The issues related to approvability in the CRL were exclusively focused on Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control matters and no new clinical or preclinical data need to be generated." Combined with the CEO's departure in February, the stock has been down from its peak as a result.

The management has addressed the manufacturing issues raised by the FDA (including a recent deal with Samsung for contract manufacturing) under the leadership of industry veteran Scott Canute, Executive Director and former Global Head of Manufacturing at Genzyme and Eli Lilly (who has experience with dealing with similar regulatory issues at his previous employers) and plan to resubmit the BLA in Q4 this year. Also, a new CEO search is ongoing. At the recent investor conferences like Jefferies and Goldman Sachs, the management (including the Board Chairman who has been buying the stock heavily) mentioned that they have received a favorable feedback from FDA in the BLA resubmission discussions, expressed confidence in FDA's acceptance of the BLA resubmission, and accelerated approval based on the excellent ORR (without waiting for PFS data which is being studied in a separate trial, ASCENT; enrollment was expected to finish in H1 2019). The ASCENT trial interim data readout timeline is not provided yet, but the PFS data is expected to be useful in getting favorable decisions in the EU, including regulatory and pricing-related.

Additional trials have the potential to further expand sacituzumab's target addressable market to 9+ clinical indications, including potential breakthrough designation in advanced urothelial cancer

A single-arm, registrational trial in as a second line therapy in advanced urothelial cancer (the second lead indication, about 14,000 patients in the U.S. and another 18,000 in the EU and Japan) is expected to complete enrollment this year (possible accelerated approval and breakthrough therapy designation based on interim phase 1/2 data = 31% ORR, duration of response = 12.6 months, and PFS = 7.3 months, which is higher than SOC so far). Compared to the competitor ADC data (enfortumab vedotin, from Seattle Genetics (SGEN)) presented at the recent ASCO conference, the management expressed confidence in their own data highlighting longer duration of response (12.6 months vs. 7.6 months) and higher PFS (7.3 months vs. 5.8 months), which supports the drug's safety and tolerability (and lower dropout rate compared to enfortumab) and allowing the possibility of repeated dosing. Also, the competitor ADC excluded patients with cisplatin-induced neuropathy (20-25% of eligible patients). The management's discussions with KOLs at ASCO revealed that they would prefer a safer ADC (sacituzumab) in this refractory, frail patient population. A better safety profile would also help to expand the use of sacituzumab in earlier lines of therapy in this indication.

In addition, sacituzumab is also in a randomized, controlled, registrational trial as a second line therapy in treating HR+/HER2 metastatic breast cancer, where Trop-2 is also being studied as a biomarker (impressive efficacy showing 31% ORR and 6.8 months of PFS, higher than SOC so far) (target market = approx. 25,000 patients in the U.S. and another 35,000 in the EU and Japan). A phase 2 basket study in Trop-2-enriched cancers like refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head & neck squamous cell cancer, endometrial cancer, and hepatocellular cancer are expected to start enrollment in the second half this year.

(Immunomedics: R&D pipeline)

Big pharma has recognized the potential of sacituzumab through lucrative licensing deals

AstraZeneca (AZN) signed a collaboration to test it in combination with its anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor in earlier lines of therapy in metastatic TNBC, advanced urothelial cancer (the combination regime has the potential to become the first line therapy in this indication), and metastatic Trop-2-enriched non-small cell lung cancer (second line, approx. 20,000 patients in the US and another 30,000 patients in the EU and Japan).

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has partnered with Immunomedics to test the combination of sacituzumab with its PARP inhibitor Rubraca in treating mTNBC, advanced urothelial cancer, and ovarian cancer. Immunomedics has outlicensed the commercial rights for sacituzumab in the Greater China territory to Everest Medicines (largest single asset licensing deal in Regional China, $65M upfront, $60M upon mTNBC U.S. approval, with up to $710M in potential milestone payments and 14-20% of net sales as royalties). In addition, the company has other ADCs such as labetuzumab govitecan, targeting the CEACAM5 antigen expressed on colorectal cancer and other solid cancers, and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Shares are undervalued and strong insider buying adds conviction to bullish case

The company is well-funded with $443M of cash reserves and just $7M in debt till at least Q4 2020 ($54.6M of operating cash use in Q1 this year). The stock has more upside at the current market cap of $2.8B, considering peak consensus sales estimate (Evaluate Pharma) of $2.3B (2024). My fair value estimate for the company's equity (using 65% probability adjustment) is $5.9B or $30/share.

Insiders have continued to add to its stake after the stock's fall after the CRL, including approximately $48.5M of stock purchase by Chairman of the Board (and acting CEO) and 10% owner Behzad Aghazadeh, Managing Director at Avoro Capital Advisors (former VenBio Select Advisor) in the past two months (including $13.5M buy reported on June 28; he now owns 21M shares). He represented the company in fireside chats at the recent Jefferies and Goldman Sachs annual healthcare investor conferences and is himself has significant skin in the game.

In conclusion, this is an excellent contrarian investment similar to my previous successes like Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) (after RTF letter), Juno Therapeutics (after trial hold), Tobira Therapeutics (after trial failure), etc. Some of my best investment returns have been in situations like this where temporary hurdles have resulted in an overshoot of a developmental stage company's stock price to the downside as investors completely discount the pipeline. I am optimistic about the potential for sacituzumab in various cancers, as shown by impressive early data showing higher efficacy than currently available treatments. Recent large insider buying by the Board Chairman adds further conviction to the investment.

Rating = Buy

Price Target = $30/share

Time-frame = 2-3 years

Allocation = 2-3% of the capital

Data by YCharts

Risks in this investment

Investing in developmental-stage biotechnology companies is risky and is suitable only for aggressive investors looking for high risk but high reward investments. Developmental-stage biotechnology companies may have volatile stock prices and may not be suitable for risk-averse investors. FDA may not accept repeat BLA submission for sacituzumab in mTNBC which may result in further collapse of the stock price. Newer therapies like immunotherapies may arise and steal market share from sacituzumab in different cancers and it may not be able to achieve the estimated peak sales. Unexpected side effects may arise in clinical trials. The company may also need to raise additional capital in the future, causing shareholder dilution.

I/we are long IMMU, ZGNX.

