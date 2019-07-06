The Dollar Index Bounces - Second Thoughts About The Fed

The United States is the wealthiest nation on the face of the earth. The country has the highest level of GDP, and the overall political stability has caused the US dollar to be the world’s reserve currency. The primary attribute of a reserve currency is stability and value. While only the full faith and credit of the US government that issues legal stand stands behind the greenback, it is the foreign exchange instrument of choice for central banks, monetary authorities, and government around the globe when it comes to foreign exchange reserves and holdings. The position as the leading reserve currency makes the US dollar the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, which are global assets. Therefore, the direction of the US dollar is often a leading factor when it comes to price strength or weakness in the raw materials asset class.

The dollar index has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2018 when the index found a bottom at 88.15. The most recent peak came in May 2019 at 98.26 as interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro and yen, two other reserve currencies, remained at over the 2.25% level. Aside from being the wealthiest nation in the world, short-term rates mean that dollar holdings pay an attractive yield while euro and yen rates remain in negative territory and involve a cost when it comes to holding the two other currency instruments. Interest rate differentials are one of the primary factors when it comes to the value of one currency versus another.

The dollar index fell following the most recent FOMC meeting where the central bank told markets that the Fed Funds rate could be dropping over the coming months. However, during the first week of July, the dollar rebounded. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) do an excellent job replicating the price volatility in the dollar index. The most recent price action at the start of July could mean that the market is having second thoughts when it comes to a more dovish approach to monetary policy by the US central bank.

The dollar dropped after the June Fed meeting

The Fed’s guidance that the Fed Funds rate would fall over the second half of 2019 drove the dollar index lower in the aftermath of the June meeting

Source: CQG

As the chart of the now active month September dollar index futures contract highlights, the index fell from 97.265 on June 18 to a low at 95.365 on June 25, a decline of 1.95%. As June futures rolled to September, open interest, which is the total number of open long and short positions in the dollar index futures contract, declined from 62,335 on June 14 to 42,576 contracts on July 3 or over 31.6%. A decline in open interest while the price of a futures contract is dropping is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend, but the move in the metric came during the roll period, which reflects the roll rather than the price action in the dollar index. At the same time, the decline in the index pushed it into oversold territory on the daily chart. Stability is the most significant issue in currency markets, and as the dollar is the leading reserve currency in the world, volatility tends to be at a minimum. Governments around the world that manage the currency markets likely found that the move in the dollar index was overdone. During the first week of July, the dollar index moved back towards the 97 level.

Aside from the move to oversold territory, two events at the end of Q2 could have contributed to the rebound of the dollar index at the start of Q3.

De-escalation with China on the trade front is welcome news

The long-awaited trade summit between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 meeting on June 29 did not result in any significant breakthrough that ended the dispute. However, the leaders agreed to a moratorium on any new protectionist measures. President Trump pledged to not slap China with new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese exports to the US, and President Xi agreed to purchase agricultural products from the US over the coming months. At the same time, both leaders agreed to restart negotiations which injected some optimism into the market and likely lifted the value of the US dollar.

At the same time, President Trump traveled to Korea from the G20 meeting and had an impromptu and highly symbolic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the DMZ that divides the two Koreas on June 30. Even if the unprecedented meeting where President Trump briefly stepped onto North Korean soil was a bit of a publicity stunt, the symbolism and potential for peace in the region with the US in a leadership role could have contributed to buying in the dollar on the first trading day of July. Some market participants may have had some second thoughts about the Fed’s promise to cut interest rates given the potential for optimism to return to markets when it comes to trade and peace on the Korean peninsula.

The dollar index rises as employment data shed doubts on a rate cut

After making a series of new highs since February 2018, the dollar index could now settle into a trading band over the summer months below the highs and at or just marginally under the July 25 low. As the summer months are a time for vacations, and European markets typically shut down during August, volatility could decline in the currency markets. The first test for the dollar index will come at the July Fed meeting at the end of this month. A 25-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate would likely send the dollar index back towards its recent low or a marginal new low, but the market now expects a rate cut. The only surprise would be if the data-driven Fed decided to cut the short-term rate by 50 basis points at their July meeting, which is highly unlikely in the current environment. On the other hand, if the Fed does not cut rates at the July meeting, we could see the dollar index rise, perhaps to the May peak at 98.26. The employment data last Friday, which surpassed market expectations, shed additional doubt on if the Fed will move the short-term rate at its upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the summer months tend to be a quiet time in currency markets, which could mean that the dollar index will settle into a narrow range barring any significant surprises on the global economic or political landscapes.

Commodities stall on the rebound in the greenback

On the first day of trading in Q3, the September dollar index futures contract rose by 0.645 points, which was a 0.67% gain compared to the closing level on June 28. The stronger dollar sent the prices of some dollar-sensitive commodities lower on Monday, July 1. On Friday, July 5, the employment sent the dollar index even higher. The price of gold, which had been climbing since the Fed meeting suffered its first significant correction since it broke out above the 2016 highs in June.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August gold futures shows, the yellow metal settled at $1412.50 on June 28 and moved to a low at $1384.70 on July 1, $27.80 or almost 2% lower. However, the price bounced back over the $1440 level on July 3 only to move back to $1400 last Friday on the back of the latest US employment data.

Source: CQG

Copper, the red metal that is a barometer of global economic health put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart on the first trading day of Q3 as the price dropped below the $2.70 per pound level. While gold moved higher on July 2 and 3 and the dollar index was a bit lower on those sessions, copper continues to decline. Friday’s price action in the greenback and yellow metal told us that copper saw what was coming.

Copper and gold are two commodities that are highly sensitive to the US dollar and interest rates. However, the trade dispute continues to weigh on the price of copper as China is the world’s leading consumer of the nonferrous metal. While both sides agreed to negotiate, no agreement appears to be on the horizon anytime soon in the wake of the G20 meeting. When it comes to gold, the environment of uncertainty is likely to provide support for the yellow metal which underwent a significant technical breakout in Q2.

A summer range- UUP and UDN to trade the ups and downs in the dollar index

I do not expect all that much action in the currency markets over the summer of 2019. However, we could see the dollar index swing higher and lower within its current trading range. Therefore, buying dips when the greenback looks awful and selling rallies when it appears to be heading to a new and higher high could be the best approach when it comes to the world’s reserve currency. The most direct route to long and short positions in the dollar index is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the dollar index futures on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into either of those two arenas, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) replicate the price action in the dollar index. The most recent top holdings in UUP include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since the UUP holds futures contracts in the dollar index, it follows the futures market higher and lower. The dollar index rallied from a low at 95.365 on June 25 to its most recent peak at 97.040 on July 5, a move of 1.76%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP moved from $25.89 to $26.33 per share or 1.7% higher. UUP has net assets of $321.94 million and trades an average of 593,280 shares each day. UUP charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

The dollar index declined from 97.265 on June 18 to a low at 95.365 on June 25 or 1.95%. UDN is the bearish product when it comes to the US dollar index.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.54 to $21.03 or 2.39%. UDN has net assets of $37.69 million and trades an average of 33,777 shares each day. Like UUP, it charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

The dollar bounced higher in the aftermath of the G20 meeting and President Trump’s historic steps into North Korea last weekend. The market likely had second thoughts about the Fed’s message that they will cut rates over the coming months, which caused a bounce in the dollar index on the first week of Q3. However, we are now in the heart of the summer season, and I do not expect much action in the currency markets. UUP and UDN could be valuable tools to trade the range in the dollar index during July and August.

