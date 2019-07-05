Many Positive Factors Going For New Relic

As with all stock investments, buying this stock comes with significant risks.

Relative to other SaaS stocks, New Relic appears to be a good value prospect.

New applications such as serverless computing, logging, and AI-ops are being introduced in the next year and will likely propel revenue growth.

The company has strong revenue growth and free cash flow margin and gets 2 thumbs up based on the Rule of 40.

New Relic offers a cloud-based APM platform that provides visibility into every layer of the modern software stack.

With software company valuations at all-time highs, New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) is one of the few Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies that is still a great investment opportunity. The company's fully integrated software solution called New Relic Platform provides visibility into every layer of the modern software stack, with an application-centric perspective. The platform allows customers to collect, store, and analyze vast quantities of data flowing through and about their software.

(Source: newrelic.com)

New Relic has strong revenue growth of 35% YoY, the company is free cash flow positive, and has a clear roadmap supported by new products in the pipeline. The company has more than 17,000 global customers and the products are used by 50% of the Fortune 100. New Relic is one of the better values within the SaaS stock universe. For these reasons, I give New Relic a Buy rating.

Company Background

New Relic was founded in 2008 by CEO Lew Cirne and introduced a first-of-its-kind cloud platform for advanced application performance management (APM). The company went public in 2014 and has been evolving ever since with product releases and company acquisitions as shown below.

(Source: newrelic.com)

Software and DevOps teams rely on the New Relic Platform to collect, store, and analyze vast quantities of data flowing through and about their software. The New Relic Platform includes:

New Relic APM which provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications.

which provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications. New Relic Mobile which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems.

which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems. New Relic Browser which provides code-level diagnostics for JavaScript code running directly in the browser and also monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

which provides code-level diagnostics for JavaScript code running directly in the browser and also monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. New Relic Synthetics allows users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle without depending on interactions from real users.

allows users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle without depending on interactions from real users. New Relic Infrastructure provides a complete view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across all environments, from their own data centers to public cloud services to hybrid cloud deployments.

provides a complete view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across all environments, from their own data centers to public cloud services to hybrid cloud deployments. New Relic Insights allows technology and business users to perform real-time analysis on big data in order to make faster, data-driven decisions.

(Source: newrelic.com)

Company Vision

New Relic's vision is "a more perfect internet":

An internet where every user interaction is sub second every time, where there are no bugs, no crashes, no errors and zero downtime. This vision is aspirational by design and it means that our work is never done. Our mission is to instrument, measure and improve the internet to help our customers create more perfect software, experiences, and businesses. We began to pursue this opportunity in earnest during the second half of fiscal 2019, which resulted in record hiring across our sales and marketing and research and development organizations. We believe this is necessary to position us for durable growth once we reach our $1 billion revenue run-rate milestone. The increased rate of hiring in our product organization, accentuated by two acquisitions over the past two quarters, has essentially pulled forward our R&D operating model objective by nearly two years. This action is expected to have a favorable impact on the pace of product introductions. In fact, our fiscal 2020 schedule includes the release of three new paid SKUs. The first will address serverless computing; the second logging; and the third AI-ops, a result of the SignifAI acquisition I announced in February. I look forward to providing updates on these anticipated products as they are rolled out throughout the fiscal year."

The company recently announced the launch of a new offering called New Relic One.

New Relic One is designed to create greater value for our customers through the following features. A global search and discovery platform with universal tag filtering so that our customers can manage millions of entities across their estate. Service Maps that automatically visualize upstream and downstream dependencies of these entities, again across the entire enterprise. Enhanced dashboard capabilities. A unified, fast, and intuitive user experience; and the one I'm most excited about is UI programmability."

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in a recent article on Alteryx (AYX), high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, the software company "Rule of 40", and my favorite: company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

New Relic had a great year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 35%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 50% is also extremely good.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

As with many SaaS companies, the historical financial trends are picture perfect. No missteps here!

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Free Cash Flow Margin

New Relic's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since late 2017 and is currently at a very healthy 14% of revenues on a trailing-twelve-months basis.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Having positive free cash flow and high growth makes this an interesting investment opportunity.

Gross Margin

New Relic has a stellar gross profit margin of 89.5%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Analysts' Estimates

Examining how a company performs versus analysts' estimates gives me a feel for how conservative the management is and how well they communicate with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, New Relic has a great record of beating analysts' estimates. The company has exceeded estimates for the last five quarters for both sales and EPS estimates.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research & development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early- to mid-stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then a high-growth SaaS company can burn cash in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

New Relic is burning cash. SG&A expenses are 90.5% of revenues, higher than what would be expected from a more mature software company that would typically have a figure around 50-60%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Note that SG&A includes sales and marketing, general & administrative and R&D.

On the other hand, New Relic's SG&A expense has been steadily declining and is more reasonable than some other stocks that I have analyzed recently, such as Okta (OKTA), which has more than 100% SG&A as a percentage of revenues.

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 35% + 14% = 49%

In the case of New Relic, the cash burn appears to be "acceptable."

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123.com/MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above graph, the New Relic valuation (EV/Sales) is below the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that New Relic stock price is undervalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating for this stock.

Investment Risks

An investment in New Relic comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels and little in the way of profits.

Also, there is the possibility that the new initiatives by New Relic may not be endorsed by customers.

Finally, the market for APM is very competitive and although New Relic is considered a leader, there are other players such as Dynatrace and AppDynamics that also have very good products.

(Source: Gartner)

Summary

New Relic offers a platform allows customers to collect, store, and analyze vast quantities of data flowing through and about their software. The company has YoY revenue growth of 35% and is likely to achieve significant growth for several years as a result of new features in the pipeline. The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40. I believe it is fairly valued relative to other software stocks. What's not to like?

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation-enabling stocks have lofty values. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. There is also intense competition. But I believe that New Relic, with its more reasonable valuation, is a buying opportunity and investors should not miss out. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating to New Relic.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.