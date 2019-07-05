Natural Gas Trading: The Price Has Been Too Low For Too Long

Supply-demand balance over the next five weeks is projected to be bullish vs. the 5-year average.

This report covers the week ending July 5, 2019.

Trading Exposure

Earlier today, we have slightly increased our short exposure (to hedge the existing longs). Additionally, we have reduced our long exposure (to take some profit off the table before the weekend).

Natural gas August contract has broken above an ascending wedge and a symmetrical triangle (see the chart below) and should now be heading toward 2.475 (assuming that these technical patterns perform according to the textbook). Additionally, an inverse head and shoulder pattern is calling for a re-test of 2.500.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 608 bcf for the week ending July 5 (up 3.7% w-o-w and up 2.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +16.50% to +19.20%. Total demand has been expanding in annual terms for 10 consecutive weeks now (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up significantly the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by about 23.60% w-o-w in the week ending July 5. However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be below last year's level by about 8.0%. Still, total demand for natural gas is growing in annual terms due to bullish non-degree day factors and stronger exports as was because of structural factors.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages have remained below the norm (1.9 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

Despite a 23% drop in the price of Central Appalachian coal, NG/Coal spreads remain very low (see the charts below), allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 9.0 bcf/d (no less than 3.0 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly weaker y-o-y. On balance, these two factors have added an extra of 300 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Source: SNL Energy, S&P Global, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The net cumulative effect from non-degree day factors this week was to bullish, at +4.7 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption.

Total exports were up 20.9% y-o-y - primarily due to robust LNG sales and stronger pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, and Cameron) served 11 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 39 bcf, very close to an all-time high. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 6.4 bcf/d, setting a new all-time record.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 109 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 91.21 bcf/d in July, 91.12 bcf/d in August, and 91.50 bcf/d in September. In the week ending July 5, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 98.40 bcf per day (up 0.9% w-o-w and up 7.0% y-o-y).

Total Balance

As you can see in the table below, total balance is projected to be moderately bearish (vs 2018) in week 1 - week 3 (July 12 - July 26). However, the price is already below last year's level. Total balance is also projected to be bullish vs 5-year average in week 1 - week 5 (July 12 - August 9).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The figures in the table below are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 77 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +56 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -152 bcf today to -161 bcf for the week ending July 19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.