Curaleaf Is The Golden Child Of The U.S. Cannabis Industry

The Cura Partners acquisition not only gives Curaleaf significant exposure to the West Coast, but it also adds an experienced marketing team lead by a former Beats by Dre marketing.

We don’t want to be a broken record on this community by talking about the behemoth growth potential of cannabis worldwide. However, for those of you who are reading their very first cannabis investment article, we’ll go ahead and say it: Bank of America estimates the current total addressable market (TAM) for cannabis in the legal and illicit markets to be $166bn, with the US accounting for about 34% of the share. According to BDS Analytics, global legal cannabis sales is about $15bn, which leaves over $150bn of potential market share for cannabis companies to snatch up.

After looking at several public cannabis companies, we found Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) to be an attractive investment opportunity due to its massive topline growth potential stemming from 1) the less-restrictive laws surrounding cannabis in the US, 2) the company's market position and branding power, and 3) the accretive acquisitions that will provide synergy cost-savings and growth for the company.

Curaleaf is a vertically integrated US cannabis company that engages in cultivation, processing, distribution, and research. The company has a market cap of $3.3bn and is listed in both the US OTC market and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Curaleaf’s Q1 2019 revenue was $35.3mm, a 288.1% increase YoY and a 10.3% increase QoQ. When considering Curaleaf’s recent acquisitions, including those that are still pending, its run rate revenue for 2019 is expected to be over $300mm. Gross margin for Q1 2019 was 57.7%, a modest improvement from 52.0% YoY, but a slight decrease from 58.2% last quarter. Curaleaf reported cash of $172.6mm and debt of $85.9mm at the end of Q1 2019, and shares closed at $7.25 on 6/26/19.

Source: StockCharts.com as of 6/26/2019

Curaleaf's Increasing Presence in an Unrestrictive US Market will Drive Growth

Curaleaf has an impressive presence within the US with 47 dispensaries, 13 cultivation sites, and 11 processing sites across 12 states. This sets up a nice opportunity for investors who are looking to gain exposure to the US cannabis industry, which we believe has a better growth potential than that of Canada.

It’s a real consumer product in big U.S. states where it’s legal, and it isn’t that way yet in Canada despite the fact that we were first. —Neil Selfe, founder and CEO of Infor Financial Group Inc., via Bloomberg.

Canada legalized recreational marijuana last October through the Cannabis Act, making it the second country in the world to do so. Despite being first to the race, the laws surrounding the legalization have hampered the potentially explosive growth within the country. For one, Canadian dispensaries are currently restricted to only selling dried flowers and oils, while US dispensaries sell many different forms of cannabis products. Although most of the restricted products are expected to be legalized by October, Deloitte Canada sees the legalization process taking at least 24 months to normalize. Despite the planned legalization of new cannabis products, the Canadian federal government still hasn't released the criteria required for cannabis companies to start producing the new products. This has created confusion for manufacturers, who are hesitant to start producing products without proper guidelines.

In sharp contrast, the nascent cannabis industry in the US is already in the maturation process where people experience brand recognition. In Bank of America's initiation report on the cannabis industry, the research team emphasized the importance of brand development within the industry. Accordingly, we believe Curaleaf has significant potential to increase brand awareness (and in turn, market share) with Jason White, the new Chief Marketing Officer for Curaleaf. He held the same position at Cura Partners and worked formerly as the Global Head of Marketing for Beats by Dre. Even before White joined the team, Select was chosen as one of the top concentrate companies by Green Entrepreneur’s 100 Cannabis Leaders of 2018 ranking and was also named the fastest growing company in Oregon by Inc. 5000.

Source: Canaccord Conference Investor Presentation (May 2019)

A recent article on Bloomberg suggested that cannabis will become the drug of choice for the Gen Z generation. Members of this generation grew up in an era when legalization was gaining traction with the passing of Proposition 215, the 1996 California law that legalized medical marijuana. While only a small portion of this generation is currently old enough to legally purchase cannabis, the diminishing nationwide stigma towards marijuana and the increasing approval rate towards legalization will change the perception that Gen Z has towards the issue. Considering the prevalence of social media in the current digital age and Gen Z's inseparable relationship with the medium, Jason White could make a significant impact on brand awareness if he’s able to replicate a fraction of the success he’s had at Beats.

According to a BDS Analytics study done in 2016, the top 5 cannabis brands accounted for about 50% of sales in Colorado and 20-70% of sales in Washington and Oregon. The Cura Partners acquisition gives Curaleaf #1 market share in California, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona in addition to Curaleaf's dominant position in some of the fastest growing East Coast states like Florida and Massachusetts. If Curaleaf maintains its position in the aforementioned states and successfully initiates its coast-to-coast marketing campaign through White, we can see the company achieving significant topline growth in the next 12 months.

Below are two Google Trends charts that show the growing interest in Curaleaf and the Select brand of cannabis products in the past couple of years.

Source: Google Trends results for "Curaleaf"

Source: Google Trends results for "Select Oil"

The Canadian Cannabis Trap

Total sales for Canadian companies in 2020 is expected to be $2.7bn, while US companies are expected to generate $4.8bn during the same period. Yet, the interest in Canadian cannabis companies has driven their value to be three times as much as those in the US.

At first glance, Curaleaf looks expensive with an EV/LTM Sales of around 30x based on an Enterprise Value of $3.3bn and LTM Sales of $103.2mm. But in the context of a few Canadian companies like Cronos Group Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, and Tilray Inc. (with an average EV/Sales of 138x), Curaleaf looks relatively cheap.

We expect this number to decrease significantly through topline growth from the company’s recent acquisitions. Assuming a run-rate annual revenue of $300mm, we see EV/Sales dropping to around 13.6x after adjusting EV for acquisitions. Capital IQ forecasts 2019 EV/Sales to be 10.1x and 2020 EV/Sales to be 4.2x. When comparing these figures to those of Canada, Bank of America expects 2020 and 2021 average EV/Sales to be 15x and 11x, respectively, for the 12 largest Canadian cannabis companies.

Acquisitions: A Big Bet on Synergies Against Overexpansion

Below is a quick snapshot of Curaleaf's acquisitions so far in 2019:

Acquisition Target Price Assets Eureka Investment Partners $10.0mm cash $20.5mm in stock 110,000 sq ft cultivation facility in California (2,500 pounds of dry flower in Q4 2018; can be expanded to produce 50,000 pounds of dry flowers)

Three dispensaries in the process of opening in California Acres Cannabis $25.0mm cash $45.0mm in stock 296,000 sq ft cultivation facility in Nevada

Can be expanded to produce 100,000 pounds of dry flower

Production/extraction lab

One dispensary in Las Vegas

One dispensary in the process of opening in Nevada Cura Partners 95.6mm shares valued around $949.0mm Select’s entire operation and products Emerald Dispensary $18.0mm cash ($10.0mm up front, $5.0mm 6 months after closing, $3.0mm 12 months after closing) Right to rebrand and operate one of Arizona’s largest and longest standing medical marijuana retailer Glendale Greenhouse And Phytotherapeutics Management Services $22.0mm cash $3.5mm in stock 20,000 sq ft cultivation facility (3,600 pounds of dry flower annually)(Glendale)

two dispensaries (1 Glendale, 1 Phyto)

Extraction lab and kitchen (Glendale)

Source: Company Filings, Press Releases, as of 6/30/2019

Curaleaf spent over a billion dollars in acquisitions so far in 2019 despite losing $10.2mm during Q1 2019. Management is clearly betting on a strategy that involves gaining market share and synergistic cost savings through acquisitions. As part of the Curaleaf family, Cura Partners is expected to achieve significant cost savings as seen below.

Source: American Cannabis Forum Presentation (June 2019)

The big question now becomes whether the company could actually achieve these numbers and maintain them with new acquisitions. We believe the strategic advantage is there, as well as an experienced management team and favorable market conditions. However, investors will need to be patient in the short-term. Based on our bull case model, we expect Curaleaf to start having positive earnings in Q3 2019 at the earliest, but our base case scenario indicates a Q4 2019 inflection point for the company's earnings. If investors don't see a shift towards positive earnings around this time period, it may be an indication that the company has been overexpanding.

Risks to the Thesis

The biggest risk to Curaleaf Partners is the increasing presence of larger Canadian cannabis companies in the US as they continue acquiring US-based companies. The cannabis space will be a whole different beast once cannabis becomes federally legal in the US, but it's hard to predict what it would exactly look like. The general trend we expect to see are plenty of interstate trade, concentration of growth operations in low-cost states, and increased exports. This, in turn, will drive down both the cost and price of cannabis products. Size and pricing power will ultimately be the deciding factors.

Curaleaf has been on an acquisition spree, significantly increasing its size and market presence within the US. However, if management isn't able to effectively utilize its new assets and achieve synergistic cost-savings and growth, Curaleaf could face trouble in an ultra-competitive landscape that is the cannabis industry.

Closing Thoughts and Musings

The main catalyst in the short-term, which we consider to be around 6 months, is the synergistic opportunity from the Select acquisition. We believe the company has the right resources to continue building on its success and achieve cost-saving synergies for the combined companies. Additionally, the company’s brand awareness, market penetration into the West Coast, and ever-expanding presence in the US should drive growth in the long-term.

Longer-term, we believe that the continued maturation of the cannabis industry will bring more consolidation within the space, and Curaleaf has enough scale from the Select acquisition to become a consolidator itself. There's also always a chance that Curaleaf itself gets acquired by a larger company.

Author's note: This is our very first article on the cannabis industry. We welcome all comments and feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CURLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.