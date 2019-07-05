Azul: At Last, En Route To My Price Target

Should Azul's 2Q19 earnings results impress as much as its monthly traffic updates have, the stock could climb closer to my price target.

This could finally be the push that will send Azul (AZUL) towards my price target of $45/ADS.

After delivering an outstanding traffic update for May, the Brazilian airline followed up with a pristine month of June. Total traffic surpassed last month's figure that had been the highest ever of a non-peak season month. Only the vacation periods of July 2018 and January 2019 have been busier, in absolute passenger traffic numbers, than June 2019. And according to Azul's management team, the airline "expects this trend to continue in July, which is a high season month".

Credit: CH-Aviation

The charts below illustrate total traffic and capacity trends since the company's 2017 IPO. Supply and demand increased by 15% and 22%, respectively. Because growth in the latter outpaced that of the former once again, total company load factor (i.e. seat occupancy) increased the most in the company's history, albeit over what seems to have been easy comps, by nearly five percentage points to 83.6%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple monthly traffic reports

It is likely that the bankruptcy of Brazil's fourth largest airline Avianca Brasil, which helped to redefine the home-country air travel landscape, is still playing a crucial role in Azul's superior operational results. Reflecting the competition gap is the company's performance in the domestic segment: traffic growth landed at a sizable 29% after reaching 33% last month. At play here is also the network expansion enabled in part by Azul's fleet refresh. Domestic load factor rose by over five percentage points, an increase that was second only to May 2019.

On the international side, traffic growth slowed down, after finally showing signs of having a pulse in May. As a recap, the once thriving international operation has seen traffic growth nosedive from more than 70% YOY in June 2018 to barely above flat now, pressured by a moribund Brazilian economy and the rise of a U.S. dollar that, as of the past couple of months, has stabilized. In June, international ASK (available seat kilometers) did not grow, while a modest RPK (revenue passenger kilometers) increase of 5% helped to push load factor higher to 87.8% - still hovering around a 2019 YTD peak.

Looking ahead to earnings season

This was the last of Azul's traffic update to be included in 2Q19 earnings results. What is already known at this point is that total company traffic should increase by about 21%, a number that is roughly in line with the Street's revenue growth projection of 23%. To help Azul deliver a top-line beat, therefore, the airline will either need to produce modest airfare growth, which it managed to do in the first quarter, or once again post robust ancillary revenues (i.e. cargo and others).

But more importantly, I will be curious to assess the extent of margin expansion, which this time should be supported by (1) the acceleration of Azul's fleet upgrade to more fuel-efficient equipment, (2) crude oil prices that pulled back in May and June, and (3) FX headwinds that I expect to be a bit tamer.

Should Azul's 2Q19 earnings results impress as much as its monthly traffic updates have, the stock could build upon its 140% spike of the past 12 months and head into $40/share territory - bringing my original price target of $45/ADS, once seemingly too optimistic, within reach.

