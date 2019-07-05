BeiGene: Robust Pipeline Advancing To Key Inflection Points, Commercial Growth Continues

The stock remains a Buy for patient investors with multi-year time frame. Partnered efforts including potential for additional licensing deals should not be ignored.

China approval of zanubrutinib in relapsed/refractory MCL, CLL, and SLL is a material event to look forward to (2025 China peak sales estimates for BTK inhibitor class of $1.3 billion).

Shares have risen by 230% since my initial recommendation but are essentially flat since my January 2018 update.

Shares of BeiGene (BGNE) have risen by 230% since my April 2017 article called it a Buy based on its promising oncology pipeline and the potential to give investors exposure to the emerging China biotech sector. On the other hand, shares have gained just 5% since my January 2018 update piece suggested readers 'buy the dips'.

The stock popped up on my radar again after a Chinese analyst/friend of mine brought the progress of their BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib to my attention. Additionally, not too long ago esteemed ROTY member and well-known contributor on Seeking Alpha, Steven Goldman, nominated it for our Idea Lab (high conviction ideas). For the latter, I highly recommend reading Steven's well-researched post on the enormous opportunity in China biotech as demographics and changes to the regulatory environment pave the way for potentially lucrative returns.

Today, my goal is to simply offer a short update to our prior thesis and determine if there's a near to medium term opportunity for readers to take advantage of.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock plunge in late 2018 along with the overall biotech sector, from there consolidating in the $120 to $140 range for quite some time.

Overview

In my prior update article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The firm possessed a deep, underappreciated pipeline of promising drug candidates. While my typical rule of thumb for China-based companies was to subject them to an additional layer of scrutiny, I noted that key institutional investors (such as Baker Brothers) adding to their stakes added to my comfort level here. Cash position was solid, especially after a $750 million secondary offering at a $101 price point was smoothly pulled off.

Management appeared to be progressing lead product candidates in an efficient and expeditious manner, with promising phase data presented in for anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in combination with their PARP inhibitor BGB-290 in patients with solid tumors. Updated data from an early study of BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) was also quite encouraging. For their anti-PD-1 asset, now called tislelizumab, I noted that two pivotal phase 2 studies in China in relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma and urothelial cancer along with a global phase 3 study in NSCLC were ongoing. The opportunity here wasn't to be underestimated, as I pointed out that HCC represents 85% to 90% of reported cases of liver cancer and 50% of new cases come from China. Management had previously stated that the asset could have a leg up on approved PD-1 treatments due to an engineered Fc region which could lessen negative interactions with other immune cells.

Validation came in the form of a global collaboration deal signed with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to commercialize PD-1 inhibitor BGB-A137. The specifics of the deal were interesting, with BeiGene management wisely retaining exclusive rights in Asia (except Japan) as well as receiving Celgene's commercial operations in China (exclusive license to commercialize Abraxane, Vidaza, and Revlimid). BeiGene also received licensing rights in China to Celgene's next generation CelMod for lymphoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, CC-122. The financial terms were very generous, with BeiGene to receive upfront licensing fees of $263 million. The larger firm purchased 32.7 million shares at $59.55 per ADS (a 35% premium over the 11-day volume-weighted average price at the time).

Management continued to execute on in-licensing several key assets, including a deal with former ROTY winner Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to gain Asian rights for sitravatinib.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

At first glance, one interesting tidbit that sticks out to me is that the company recently regained rights to tislelizumab from Celgene plus $150 million ahead of its merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). In this case, the turn of events appears to be a significant positive as the change was not due to any negative data or developments for tislelizumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb was essentially forced to jettison at least one PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in order to get the deal approved).

Figure 4: Tislelizumab late-stage development program (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at a few recent events and how they affected our thesis.

Select Developments

In April, at AACR, BeiGene presented long-term phase 1 data for tislelizumab as a montherapy in advanced solid tumors. For 65 patients who received the drug candidate for over 12 months (most at a dose level of 5 mg/kg Q3W), the objective response rate was 68% with four complete responders (including patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, endometrial, bladder, and esophageal cancers). Partial responses and stable disease were observed in both PD-L1 positive and PD-L1 negative tumors. Median duration of response was 21.1 months and tislelizumab was generally well tolerated (rash was only treatment-related adverse event reported in over 15% of patients with no event being Grade 3 or higher). Serious TRAEs occurred in just three patients and were all resolved.

In June, BeiGene and SpringWorks Therapeutics announced formation of MapKure, a joint venture to develop BGB-3245 (selective small molecule inhibitor of monomer and dimer forms of activating B-RAF mutations including V600 BRAF mutations, non-V600 B-RAF mutations, and RAF fusions). Going after their own BRAF/MEK combo seems like an interesting decision in the wake of Array Biopharma's (NASDAQ:ARRY) $11.4 billion acquisition by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

In late June, the company reported results from several studies evaluating its BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib in various indications. Combination data with Gazvya was interesting, with 100% overall response rate in TN CLL/SLL patients (30% complete response rate with median follow up of 28.8 months). For 25 patients with relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL, ORR was 92% with 28% complete response rate. Results from China pivotal phase 2 study in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma patients were also compelling, with ORR determined by independent review committee of 84.6% and 12-month progression-free survival of 87.2%. Majority of treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 or 2 in nature, although there were three treatment-emergent adverse events leading to death (deemed unlikely or unrelated to study drug). Moving on to results in mantle cell lymphoma patients from a phase 1/2 monotherapy study, ORR was 85.4% with CR rate of 29.2% (median duration of response of 16.2 months for all patients with median PFS for relapsed/refractory population of 17.3 months).

Figure 5: Zanubrutinib clinical development program (Source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $1.64 billion as compared to net loss of $167.64 million. Research and development expenses rose substantially to $178.35 million, while SG&A essentially doubled to $57.65 million. On an encouraging note, revenue rose by 139% to $77.3 million (primarily due to increased product revenue in China and collaboration revenue from agreement with Celgene). Revenue from sales of ABRAXANE, REVLIMID, and VIDAZA more than doubled to $57.42 million (52% sequential growth compared to the previous quarter).

Management's presentation at Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference is also a worthwhile listen, especially the discussion of China's entrance into the global pharmaceutical industry from clinical and commercial reimbursement perspective. Management seemed excited about getting its PD-1 asset back from Celgene, noting that clinically there'd be minimal impact on ongoing clinical programs (BeiGene running 90% of trials).

While there are many upcoming catalysts of note, one that stood out to me include China approval of zanubrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory MCL, CLL, and SLL. Pivotal phase 2 top-line results for PARP inhibitor Pamiparib in Chinese patients with previously treated ovarian cancer late this year or early 2020 will also be an important milestone.

Figure 6: Upcoming catalysts (Source: corporate presentation)

As for market opportunities being targeted, the company estimates 2025 sales of BTK inhibitors in China could reach $1.3 billion ($13.8 billion global). Estimates for 2025 sales of PD-1 inhibitors in China is projected to be $12.1 billion ($57.4 billion globally).

As for institutional investors of note, Baker Brothers owns nearly 12 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, BeiGene remains a Buy for investors with long-term time frame as it continues to invest in its deep pipeline and scaling up in its quest to become a global pharmaceutical leader based in China (a novel concept). Key approvals and progression of late-stage trials should draw more attention from Wall Street back to this name, and I wouldn't be surprised to see shares rebound to levels last seen in Q4 of 2018.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position and patiently accumulating dips over the next couple of quarters.

Risks include disappointing data (especially for late-stage programs), setbacks in the clinic, and substantial competition in certain indications being targeted (especially considering the crowded nature of BTK and PD-1 markets).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, given the ample cash position and data sets generated so far for key assets not to mention potentially lucrative partnered programs, I'd venture to say that downside risk appears in the range of just 20% to 30% (and likely much less at this point with key catalysts looming).

For our purposes in ROTY, BeiGene is not of primary interest as I try to focus primarily on small-cap companies with novel assets and especially those targeting orphan markets or opportunities with less in the way of competition.

